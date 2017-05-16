Live Updates: Trump Said It's His “Absolute Right” To Share "Facts" With Russia

What We Know So Far
- President Trump tweeted it was his "absolute right" to share "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline safety" with Russian officials on Tuesday morning — seemingly contradicting statements from two of his top aides the day before.
- Two US officials who had been briefed on the matter told BuzzFeed News on Monday that Trump revealed highly classified information concerning ISIS in Syria to two senior Russian diplomats during their visit to the White House last week. One official said "it's far worse than what has already been reported."
- The disclosures were first reported by the Washington Post.
- On Monday, Trump's National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said that at no time "were any intelligence sources or methods discussed" during the meeting. McMaster's deputy Dina Powell said "this story is false."
- Reporters heard yelling from room in the White House where administration officials Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer, and others were discussing the revelations on Monday night. Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations committee, said the White House is in a "downward spiral."
Updates
Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, compared the chaos in Trump's administration to "kiddie soccer."
Sasse, a frequent critic of Trump during the campaign, slammed Trump's governing style, saying, "governing tweet storm to storm is not a sustainable strategy."
He said that the "smart" and "honorable" people in the White House had a really hard job "because it feels like kiddie soccer most days."
—Tasneem Nashrulla
President Trump is back to blaming the leakers of classified information
In his Tuesday morning Twitter rant, Trump returned his common tactic to distract from negative press: criticizing people who leak information.
Trump tweeted the above message at 8:10 a.m. ET. As of 8:57 a.m. he still hadn't completed the thought.
Trump has repeatedly tried to deflect from major stories about his administration by blasting the people who are leaking information to reporters.
In the most recent controversy, though, it's Trump himself who disclosed highly classified information to top Russians.
—Tom Namako
Russian officials deny reports Trump revealed classified information
Russian state media agency Interfax has reported President Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, called reports that Trump revealed classified information to senior officials in the White House last week "nonsense" that did not require confirmation or denial.
Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has also denied the reports.
In a post on Facebook, Zakharova described the reports as "yet another fake." "People shouldn't read American papers. You can do other things with them but you shouldn't read them," Zakharova wrote.
—Alicia Melville-Smith
President Trump has said it is his "absolute right" to share information related to "terrorism and airline flight safety" with Russia
The president said in a pair of tweets posted early Tuesday morning that it was his "absolute right" to share "facts related to terrorism and airline safety" during his meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador at the White House last week.
He also tweeted that he wants Russia to do more in the fight against ISIS.
Trump's tweets do not deny that he shared highly sensitive intelligence during the meeting, as revealed by the Washington Post and confirmed to BuzzFeed News by two US officials on Monday.
On Monday evening, his National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster appeared to contradict Trump and said that at no time in the meeting "were any intelligence sources or methods discussed," and McMaster's deputy Dina Powell said the Washington Post story was "false".
—Francis Whittaker