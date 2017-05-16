Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Developing...

Live Updates: Trump Said It's His “Absolute Right” To Share "Facts" With Russia

The president defended himself on Twitter Tuesday after officials said he disclosed classified intelligence to the Russian ambassador and foreign minister at the White House last week.

Originally posted on
Updated on
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
President Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House, May 10.
Russian Foreign Ministry / AP

President Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House, May 10.

What We Know So Far

  • Trump tweeted it was his "absolute right" to share "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline safety" with Russian officials on Tuesday morning — seemingly contradicting statements from two of his top aides the day before.
  • Two US officials who had been briefed on the matter told BuzzFeed News on Monday that President Trump revealed highly classified information concerning ISIS in Syria to two senior Russian diplomats during their visit to the White House last week. One official said "it's far worse than what has already been reported."
  • The disclosures were first reported by the Washington Post.
  • On Monday, Trump's National Security Adviser, H.R. McMaster, said that at no time "were any intelligence sources or methods discussed" during the meeting. McMaster's deputy Dina Powell said "this story is false."
  • Reporters heard yelling from room in the White House where administration officials Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer, and others were discussing the revelations on Monday night. Sen. Bob Corker, the Chairman of the Foreign Relations committee, said the White House is in a "downward spiral."

Updates

Posted at

Russian officials deny reports Trump revealed classified information

Russian state media agency Interfax has reported President Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, called reports that Trump revealed classified information to senior officials in the White House last week "nonsense" that did not require confirmation or denial.

Russia's foreign ministry spokesman, Maria Zakharova, has also denied the reports.

In a post on Facebook, Zakharova described the reports as "yet another fake." "People shouldn't read American papers. You can do other things with them but you shouldn't read them," Zakharova wrote.

—Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted at

President Trump has said it is his "absolute right" to share information related to "terrorism and airline flight safety" with Russia

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining....
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining....

Reply Retweet Favorite
...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The president said it was his "absolute right" to share "facts related to terrorism and airline safety" during his meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador at the White House last week in a pair of tweets posted early Tuesday morning.

He also tweeted he wants Russia to do more in the fight against ISIS.

Trump's tweets do not deny that he shared highly sensitive intelligence during the meeting, as revealed by the Washington Post and confirmed to BuzzFeed News by two US officials on Monday.

On Monday evening, his National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster appeared to contradict Trump and said that at no time in the meeting "were any intelligence sources or methods discussed," and his deputy Dina Powell said the Washington Post story was "false".

— Francis Whittaker

Read BuzzFeed News' report on the revelations from Monday

https://www.buzzfeed.com/jimdalrympleii/trump-highly-classified-information-russians

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by