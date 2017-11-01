Live Updates: Terror Attack In New York City Leaves 8 Dead

Here's What We Know
- Eight people were killed and more than a dozen were injured when a man drove a rental truck into a busy Manhattan bike path Tuesday.
- Five of the victims have been identified as five friends from Argentina in New York to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their college graduation. Another victim is a Belgian citizen whose identity has not yet been released.
- The attack began at 3:05 p.m. when a 29-year-old man drove a rented Home Depot truck into a bike and pedestrian path on West Street, striking multiple people, he stopped after colliding with a school bus carrying adults and children.
- The attacker has been identified in multiple reports as Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbek national who entered the US legally in 2010 under the Diversity Visa Program.
- The attacker shouted "Allahu akbar" — "God is great" in Arabic — as he got out of the truck, the New York City Police Commissioner said, which "enabled us to label this a terrorist event."
- The attack has been called the deadliest terrorist attack on New York City since Sept. 11, 2001.
- The attacker, who was brandishing a paintball gun and pellet gun, was shot in the abdomen by a police officer following the attack, he is recovering from his injury at a local hospital and is in police custody. He has not yet been charged in the attack.
- The attack is under investigation by the New York Police Department, FBI, and Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Updates
Five victims in Manhattan truck attack identified as college friends from Argentina
At least eight people were killed and several others injured Tuesday after a man plowed a rental truck through a popular bike path in lower Manhattan in what officials are calling the deadliest terror attack in New York City since Sept. 11, 2001.
Information about the victims of the attack started to emerge Tuesday night, as officials began to identify those killed in the attack. They include five friends from Argentina, in New York to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their college graduation, as well as a Belgian citizen whose identity has not yet been released.
In a statement Tuesday night, Argentina's foreign ministry confirmed that five of the eight people killed in the attack were Argentine citizens, and identified the victims as Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi. A sixth Argentine national, Martin Ludovico Marro, was hospitalized with injuries, but is expected to recover.
–Grace Wyler
This is what we know about the Manhattan truck attack suspect
While officials have yet to publicly identify the 29-year-old attacker who was taken into custody and hospitalized after being shot by a police officer, several news outlets identified Saipov as the suspect.
Saipov, who was born in Uzbekistan, has lived in Ohio, Florida, and most recently in Paterson, New Jersey. He has a wife and three children, the FBI confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
Saipov became a permanent US resident in 2010, entering the US with a green card under the Diversity Visa Program, according to ABC. The program is a lottery system for people from countries with low rates of immigration to America.
Saipov, who had a Florida's driver's license, was employed as an Uber driver. A company spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that he passed a background check and has since been banned from the app.
–Brianna Sacks and Henry J. Gomez
Eight people killed, more than a dozen injured in truck terror attack in Manhattan
Eight people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when a driver plowed a rental truck through a busy bike path in Manhattan on Tuesday in what officials said was the deadliest terrorist attack on New York City since Sept. 11, 2001.
The attack began at 3:05 p.m. when a 29-year-old man drove a rented Home Depot truck into a bike and pedestrian path on West Street, striking multiple people, New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill said. The driver continued until he collided with a school bus carrying adults and children.
The driver then got out of the truck "brandishing two handguns" and was shot in the abdomen by a police officer, O'Neill said. The suspect was taken into custody and hospitalized. Police recovered a paintball gun and a pellet gun from the scene.
The attacker shouted "Allahu akbar" — "God is great" in Arabic — as he got out of the truck, O'Neill said, which "enabled us to label this a terrorist event."
–BuzzFeed News