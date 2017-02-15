Live Updates: Trump Rants On Twitter After Reports Reveal Campaign Aides Were In Touch With Russian Intelligence

Here’s the latest intrigue on the Trump administration and Russia:
- The United States is facing political chaos as more and more reports emerge tying President Donald Trump’s aides to Russia. An FBI investigation is underway, members of Congress are calling for reviews, and the public, reporters, and intelligence community are looking for clarity amid many seeming contradictions.
- Members of President Trump’s campaign had repeated contact with Russian intelligence officials, according to phone records and call intercepts first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday evening.
- The calls were intercepted around the time that the intelligence community found evidence that the Russians had tried to interfere with the presidential election to get Trump elected by hacking into the Democratic National Committee’s computers and releasing emails.
- This come a day after Gen. Mike Flynn resigned as President Trump’s national security adviser after it was revealed he communicated with a Russian official about sanctions before Trump took office — which could have been illegal — then misled Vice President Mike Pence about it.
- Trump has been aware of the situation with Flynn since Jan. 26, White House Spokesman Sean Spicer said, adding that the White House was “reviewing and evaluating” the issue “on a daily basis for a few weeks.” But, on Feb. 4, Trump indicated he wasn’t aware of the scandal surrounding Flynn.
- At noon Wednesday Trump is scheduled to have a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Updates
Trump went on a Twitter rant the morning after it was revealed his campaign was in contact with Russian intelligence
He starts by calling out the “fake news media.”
Then moves on to “Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign.”
After that, Trump tweeted that the intelligence community was illegally filtering information to “failing” news outlets — “Just like Russia.”
Then he reminded everyone that Russia took Crimea during the Obama administration.
Distancing himself from the “scandal,” he said the real issue is the “un-American” handing out of classified information.
–Jessica Simeone
Key members of intelligence community say they haven’t been briefed on Flynn investigation
WASHINGTON — Key members of the intelligence community and Congress have been kept in the dark over counterintelligence investigations into Trump’s inner circle, underscoring concern of a disconnect between Trump and his national security apparatus.
“I still don’t know who got [those intercepts]” one high-ranking US intelligence official said, referring to reported transcripts of a call between ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the US. The official said they weren’t sure whether the intercepted phone call — where Flynn reportedly talked with the ambassador about sanctions — was based on FBI intelligence or NSA intercepts, or whether the call between Flynn and the Russian Ambassador was collected under a FISA warrant.
Further, the official said, it was unclear whether the intercepted phone call was picked up as part of a formal counterintelligence investigation into Flynn, or through some other means of domestic or counterintelligence surveillance directed at the ambassador.
—Ali Watkins
- Vice President Mike Pence reportedly didn't find out about Michael Flynn's calls to Russia until two weeks after President Trump.
