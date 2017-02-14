Live Updates: Speaker Of The House Dodges Question About A Mike Flynn Investigation

Here’s What’s Going On:
- Gen. Mike Flynn resigned as President Trump’s National Security Advisor on Monday evening after it was revealed he communicated with a Russian official about sanctions before Trump took office — which could have been illegal — then misled Vice President Mike Pence about it.
- It was also first reported by the Washington Post on Monday evening that former-acting Attorney General Sally Yates in late January briefed Trump that Flynn was vulnerable to Russian blackmail.
- But, in early February, when asked about Flynn’s communication with the Russians, Trump told reporters he had to “look into” it, adding, “I don’t know about that.”
- Trump on Tuesday morning seemed to blame the media, tweeting, “The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?”
- There was a lot of confusion in the lead-up to Flynn’s resignation — and that’s continuing into Tuesday. Earlier Monday evening, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway insisted Flynn had the president’s full confidence. Later, Spokesman Sean Spicer walked that back. Shortly after, Flynn resigned. But then, on Tuesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan said that Trump asked for Flynn’s resignation.
- Democrats are calling for a congressional investigation — but leading Republicans are not.
- The whole episode offered proof that Pence does have some power to spur change in the White House.
- Flynn’s son — who has peddled conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton — said on Twitter Tuesday that his father was the victim of a “disinformation campaign.”
Updates
House Speaker Paul Ryan dodges question about whether there should be an investigation into Flynn
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said president Trump made the “right decision” asking for Mike Flynn’s resignation as national security advisor, but when asked about an independent investigation said, “I’m not going to prejudge.”
“I think the administration will explain,” he said, adding, “You cannot have a national security advisor misleading the vice president and others.”
“I think the president was right to ask for his resignation. I believe it was the right thing to do,” Ryan added, which drew interest because it wasn’t previously reported that Trump asked for the resignation.
Ryan went on to say that national security is the most important responsibility a president has.
“As soon as this person lost the president’s trust, the president asked for his resignation,” Ryan told reporters on Tuesday. “And that was the right thing to do.”
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
John McCain calls Flynn’s resignation a sign of “dysfunction”
John McCain called Mike Flynn’s resignation a troubling indication of the “dysfunction” of the county’s national security operation.
In a statement released Tuesday, the Arizona senator said the nation is facing “the most complex and diverse array of global challenges since the end of World War II,” adding that Flynn’s replacement must be “empowered by clear lines of authority and responsibility.”
McCain went on to say that Flynn’s resignation raises questions about the Trump administration’s intention toward Russia.
“American policy toward Russia must be made clear and unequivocal: we will honor our commitments to our NATO allies, we will maintain and enhance our deterrent posture in Europe, we will hold Russian violators of human rights accountable for their actions, and we will maintain sanctions on Russia so long as it continues to violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” McCain’s statement reads.
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
These are the military men who could replace Flynn
Only twenty-four days after the Trump administration began, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has stepped down, leaving a placeholder retired general behind and a sense of confusion and dread in the body he ran.
For now, former Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg Jr. has been named as acting national security adviser in Flynn’s stead. Kellogg had spent just over three weeks serving as the National Security Council’s chief of staff. During the presidential campaign, he was an adviser to Donald Trump on foreign policy and military matters. Prior to his retirement, he’d served as head of the Command, Control, Communications, and Computers Directorate under the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
—Hayes Brown and Nancy Youssef
Mike Pence rises as Mike Flynn falls
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation Monday night might have been a stunning early setback for the new administration, but it also offered proof that Vice President Mike Pence does have some power to spur change in the White House.
Flynn resigned after reports emerged that he discussed the issue of sanctions with Russian officials prior to President Donald Trump’s inauguration and, worse, misled Pence, leading the vice president to claim falsely that Flynn had not spoken to Russia on Sunday TV shows. Flynn apologized to Pence, but the relationship had soured, with Pence’s credibility at stake.
Earlier on Monday, after Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway said on television that Flynn still had the president’s full confidence, a Pence ally would not say the same for the vice president. It was frankly “unclear,” the ally said, if “Flynn has his trust.”
—Adrian Carrasquillo, Tarini Parti, and Alexis Levinson
President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned late Monday after he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.
Flynn had for days fielded accusations that he had discussed sanctions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak as a private citizen in December. Pence publicly defended the retired general, and reports said Flynn lied to the vice president about his conversations with Kislyak.
—Claudia Koerner and Adrian Carrasquillo
