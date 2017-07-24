Sections

Developing...

Live Updates: Jared Kushner Says "I Did Not Collude" In Statement Detailing Four Meetings With Russians

This week in Washington: Jared Kushner will speak to the Senate Intelligence Committee Monday and the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday in closed-door meetings, and the Senate is expected to hold a vote on health care.

Pool / Getty Images

Here's What's Happening This Week

  • Jared Kushner released a statement Monday morning detailing four meetings with Russians during the campaign and transition. "I did not collude," he said.
  • Kushner will meet with both the Senate and House intelligence committees in closed door meetings Monday and Tuesday respectively.
  • Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort dodged a subpoena to appear in front of the Senate Intelligence committee in a public hearing Wednesday. The two will instead provide documents to the committee and meet privately before setting a date to appear publicly.
  • The Senate plans to move forward with a vote on health care this week; however, it is unclear whether the vote with be on a replacement plan or simply to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Updates

Trump criticized the "fake news" media and said there was "zero evidence" of Russian interference in Monday morning tweets

President Trump tweeted twice Monday morning, criticizing the news media as "much worse than anyone ever thought" and stating that Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer had said Democrats should take responsibility for their electoral loss, instead of blaming Russia.

Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer - it's actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer - it's actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News!

Reply Retweet Favorite
After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that "Democrats should blame ourselves,not Russia."
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that "Democrats should blame ourselves,not Russia."

Reply Retweet Favorite

The president was referring to comments Sen. Schumer made to the Washington Post, in which he said, "When you lose to somebody who has 40 percent popularity, you don't blame other things — Comey, Russia — you blame yourself."

The interview came as the Democrats' unveiled their new slogan for the 2018 midterm elections: "A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future." Sen. Schumer also debuted the Democrats' new branding in an op-ed in the New York Times Monday.

"People didn't know what we stood for, just that we were against Trump. And still believe that," the senator told The Post.

-- Cora Lewis

Jared Kushner has detailed four meetings with Russians during the campaign and transition

Pool / Getty Images

Jared Kushner has issued a statement ahead of his congressional testimony on Monday, in which he details four contacts with Russians over the course of the campaign and transition, and denies any collusion.

At the conclusion of the 11-page document, Kushner said: "I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector. I have tried to be fully transparent with regard to the filing of my SF-86 form, above and beyond what is required."

In the statement, Kushner insisted he did not read the infamous email chain about a meeting with a Russian lawyer revealed by Donald Trump Jr. at the time, and regarded the meeting as "a waste of time."

Read the full story here.

—Francis Whittaker

Anthony Scaramucci on hot mic: I called on CNN to send a message to Jeff Zucker

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Anthony Scaramucci is already working to smooth over the Trump administration's rocky relationship with CNN.

In a transcript of comments Scaramucci made Sunday on a hot microphone between appearances on Fox News, CNN, and CBS News talk shows, Scaramucci described his mindset when he took the lectern at his first press briefing on Friday, hours after his appointment was announced and press secretary Sean Spicer resigned.

"In the back of my mind I have to call on CNN and send a message to [CNN President Jeff] Zucker that we are back in business," Scaramucci said, according to the transcript obtained by BuzzFeed News. He referred to Zucker having "helped me get the job by hitting those guys," a reference to the network's decision to force the resignation of three employees over a retracted Russia article that mentioned Scaramucci.

According to the transcript, Scaramucci — who was filming the interviews remotely — joked that Zucker is "not getting a placement fee for getting me the job."

Scaramucci confirmed to BuzzFeed News that he made the comments and said that some of his colorful remarks were jokes.

Read the full story here.

—Steven Perlberg

Donald Trump's new communications director thinks Brexit is a bad idea — unlike his boss

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

President Trump is one of Brexit's biggest cheerleaders, describing Britain's withdrawal from the European Union as "great" and "wonderful." But his latest senior White House appointment seems to see things very differently.

Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's new director of communications, tweeted repeatedly last year about his negative views on Brexit, and went as far as describing UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson, a leading Brexiter, of risking being "on the wrong side of history."

After his appointment was announced last week, Scaramucci announced that he was deleting all his old tweets. But here are the ones laying out his strongly anti-Brexit views.

Read the full story here.

—Alberto Nardelli

