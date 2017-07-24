Live Updates: Jared Kushner Says "I Did Not Collude" In Statement Detailing Four Meetings With Russians

Here's What's Happening This Week
- Jared Kushner released a statement Monday morning detailing four meetings with Russians during the campaign and transition. "I did not collude," he said.
- Kushner will meet with both the Senate and House intelligence committees in closed door meetings Monday and Tuesday respectively.
- Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort dodged a subpoena to appear in front of the Senate Intelligence committee in a public hearing Wednesday. The two will instead provide documents to the committee and meet privately before setting a date to appear publicly.
- The Senate plans to move forward with a vote on health care this week; however, it is unclear whether the vote with be on a replacement plan or simply to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Updates
Trump criticized the "fake news" media and said there was "zero evidence" of Russian interference in Monday morning tweets
President Trump tweeted twice Monday morning, criticizing the news media as "much worse than anyone ever thought" and stating that Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer had said Democrats should take responsibility for their electoral loss, instead of blaming Russia.
The president was referring to comments Sen. Schumer made to the Washington Post, in which he said, "When you lose to somebody who has 40 percent popularity, you don't blame other things — Comey, Russia — you blame yourself."
The interview came as the Democrats' unveiled their new slogan for the 2018 midterm elections: "A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future." Sen. Schumer also debuted the Democrats' new branding in an op-ed in the New York Times Monday.
"People didn't know what we stood for, just that we were against Trump. And still believe that," the senator told The Post.
-- Cora Lewis
Jared Kushner has detailed four meetings with Russians during the campaign and transition
Jared Kushner has issued a statement ahead of his congressional testimony on Monday, in which he details four contacts with Russians over the course of the campaign and transition, and denies any collusion.
At the conclusion of the 11-page document, Kushner said: "I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector. I have tried to be fully transparent with regard to the filing of my SF-86 form, above and beyond what is required."
In the statement, Kushner insisted he did not read the infamous email chain about a meeting with a Russian lawyer revealed by Donald Trump Jr. at the time, and regarded the meeting as "a waste of time."
—Francis Whittaker
Anthony Scaramucci on hot mic: I called on CNN to send a message to Jeff Zucker
Anthony Scaramucci is already working to smooth over the Trump administration's rocky relationship with CNN.
In a transcript of comments Scaramucci made Sunday on a hot microphone between appearances on Fox News, CNN, and CBS News talk shows, Scaramucci described his mindset when he took the lectern at his first press briefing on Friday, hours after his appointment was announced and press secretary Sean Spicer resigned.
"In the back of my mind I have to call on CNN and send a message to [CNN President Jeff] Zucker that we are back in business," Scaramucci said, according to the transcript obtained by BuzzFeed News. He referred to Zucker having "helped me get the job by hitting those guys," a reference to the network's decision to force the resignation of three employees over a retracted Russia article that mentioned Scaramucci.
According to the transcript, Scaramucci — who was filming the interviews remotely — joked that Zucker is "not getting a placement fee for getting me the job."
Scaramucci confirmed to BuzzFeed News that he made the comments and said that some of his colorful remarks were jokes.
—Steven Perlberg
Donald Trump's new communications director thinks Brexit is a bad idea — unlike his boss
President Trump is one of Brexit's biggest cheerleaders, describing Britain's withdrawal from the European Union as "great" and "wonderful." But his latest senior White House appointment seems to see things very differently.
Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's new director of communications, tweeted repeatedly last year about his negative views on Brexit, and went as far as describing UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson, a leading Brexiter, of risking being "on the wrong side of history."
After his appointment was announced last week, Scaramucci announced that he was deleting all his old tweets. But here are the ones laying out his strongly anti-Brexit views.
—Alberto Nardelli