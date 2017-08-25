Here's What We Know:
- Hurricane Harvey is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico as it bears down on southeast Texas. It's expected to make landfall by Saturday morning.
- Harvey is currently a Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds and is expected to intensity into a Category 3 storm by the time it makes landfall.
- The storm is expected to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge, and torrential rain.
- The National Hurricane Center is expecting storm surge of up to 12 feet in some areas near where Harvey makes landfall.
- Once Harvey moves ashore, it is expected to stall over the state, dumping up to 35 inches of rain on parts of southeastern Texas.
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday declared a state of disaster for 30 counties. Meanwhile, Louisiana Gov. John Edwards preemptively declared a state of emergency for his state.
Updates
President Trump is closely monitoring Harvey as the storm approaches Texas
The president also said that he has spoken with both Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.
–Jessica Simeone
Hurricane Harvey is about to be the strongest to slam into the US in more than a decade
A rapidly intensifying hurricane that is forecast to be the most powerful to strike the US in more than a decade is taking aim at Texas, threatening to blast the state with strong winds, life-threatening storm surge, and torrential rainfall.
Hurricane Harvey had strengthened into a Category 2 storm by the early hours of Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters say it could strike southeast Texas as a Category 3 storm with 125 mph sustained winds.
The fast-developing Harvey "is an example of the kinds of storms that keeps weather forecasters awake at night," Kerry Emanuel, a professor of atmospheric science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told BuzzFeed News.
–Zahra Hirji