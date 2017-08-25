 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

Developing...

Live Updates: Hurricane Harvey Is Expected To Be A Category 3 Storm With 120 MPH Winds When It Hits Texas

Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall by Saturday morning, bringing torrential rains and powerful winds to Texas. Forecasters warned that the storm may cause some areas to be "uninhabitable for weeks or months."

Originally posted on
Updated on
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Here's What We Know:

  • Hurricane Harvey is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico as it bears down on southeast Texas. It's expected to make landfall by Saturday morning.
  • Harvey is currently a Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds and is expected to intensity into a Category 3 storm by the time it makes landfall.
  • The storm is expected to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge, and torrential rain.
  • The National Hurricane Center is expecting storm surge of up to 12 feet in some areas near where Harvey makes landfall.
  • Once Harvey moves ashore, it is expected to stall over the state, dumping up to 35 inches of rain on parts of southeastern Texas.
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday declared a state of disaster for 30 counties. Meanwhile, Louisiana Gov. John Edwards preemptively declared a state of emergency for his state.

Updates

Posted at

President Trump is closely monitoring Harvey as the storm approaches Texas

Received a #HurricaneHarvey briefing this morning from Acting @DHSgov Secretary Elaine Duke, @FEMA_Brock,… https://t.co/VGdeIdgLbO
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Received a #HurricaneHarvey briefing this morning from Acting @DHSgov Secretary Elaine Duke, @FEMA_Brock,… https://t.co/VGdeIdgLbO

Reply Retweet Favorite

The president also said that he has spoken with both Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

I have spoken w/ @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov Edwards. Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey developments &amp; here to assist as needed.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I have spoken w/ @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov Edwards. Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey developments &amp; here to assist as needed.

Reply Retweet Favorite

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/901108572041433089

–Jessica Simeone

Posted at

Hurricane Harvey is about to be the strongest to slam into the US in more than a decade

NASA/NOAA GOES Project

A rapidly intensifying hurricane that is forecast to be the most powerful to strike the US in more than a decade is taking aim at Texas, threatening to blast the state with strong winds, life-threatening storm surge, and torrential rainfall.

Hurricane Harvey had strengthened into a Category 2 storm by the early hours of Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters say it could strike southeast Texas as a Category 3 storm with 125 mph sustained winds.

The fast-developing Harvey "is an example of the kinds of storms that keeps weather forecasters awake at night," Kerry Emanuel, a professor of atmospheric science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told BuzzFeed News.

Read more here.

–Zahra Hirji

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by