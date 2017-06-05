Live Updates: Trump Responds To London's Terror Attack By Ranting About His "Travel Ban"

Here's what's going on in Washington this week:
- President Trump has berated London Mayor Sadiq Khan for two straight days on Twitter as Khan deals with the aftermath of the city's third terror attack in 74 days. Khan has said he has more important things to do than mind Trump's rants.
- Trump has confirmed what everyone knew: his travel ban is, in fact, a travel ban. This could have an impact on the Supreme Court case, which he also seems pretty confused about.
- George Conway, a staunch conservative and the husband of top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway — he's been the rumored pick for several top posts in the White House — tweeted Monday that Trump's statements on the travel ban were a bad idea.
- Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify to Congress on Thursday about his conversations with Trump before he was fired. He is expected to say Trump tried to get him to drop an investigation into former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn's potential ties to Russia.
Trump starts out week with a tweet storm confirming once and for all that his travel ban is a travel ban
President Trump confirmed Monday that his executive order is a "travel ban," while urging the courts to implement the tougher version he originally submitted.
The early morning Twitter rant comes just one day after the president tweeted that "we must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people."
Monday he said people "can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!"
In the past, White House press secretary Sean Spicer has argued to reporters that the executive order is not a travel ban.
Now, Trump appears to be doubling down on comments he made over the weekend and urging the Justice Department to shoot down what he calls the "watered down" and "politically correct" version of the "travel ban" that he signed on March 6. He wants either a tougher version or to go back to the original version he signed in January.
–Jessica Simeone
–Jessica Simeone
Trump calls his executive order a "travel ban" just moments after the London Bridge attack
President Donald Trump tried to garner support for his legally challenged travel ban, just moments after suspected terror attacks in London Saturday, referencing the violent incidents as a justification for the executive order.
Trump's tweet, connecting the London attack to the travel executive order currently tied up in the courts, was his first public statement concerning the violent incidents Saturday.
It followed a retweet of a Drudge Report item on the attacks, which left six people dead and more than 20 injured after a van rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge and suspects began stabbing people in Borough Market.
–Salvador Hernandez
–Salvador Hernandez
People protested across the US over the weekend for a fully independent investigation of any Trump ties to Russia
In New York, D.C., Philly, many cities around the US on Saturday, people gathered at the "March for Truth" to demand an independent investigation of any ties President Trump or his aides have to Russia.
The protestors are calling for "a fair and impartial investigation, for the pursuit of truth, and for the restoration of faith in our electoral system and the Office of the Presidency." (US spy agencies agreed Russia worked to help Trump in the 2016 election.)
"The legitimacy of our democracy is more important than the interests of any party, or any President," reads the march's website. Organizers claimed there would be marches in more than 100 US cities.
–Julia Reinstein
–Julia Reinstein
Iowans say Republicans in Congress aren't doing enough to support Trump
Speaking at a political event in Boone, Iowa on Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence praised the "strong support" both he and President Donald Trump have received from Congress — but some Iowans were not so confident that the administration is getting the support it needs to move forward with its agenda.
"In fact, thanks to President Trump's leadership, and the strong support we have from Iowa and Congress, over 600,000 new private sector jobs have been created this year, and unemployment is at its lowest level in 16 years," Pence said. He added later that he has "faith" in the Republican majority in Congress.
The remarks were made at Republican Sen. Joni Ernst's third annual Roast and Ride event in Central Iowa, where Pence pulled up on a Harley Davidson, part of a 500-strong parade motorcycle parade in honor of veterans. While the Republicans present were still overwhelmingly supportive of what Trump is doing in the White House, their generosity did not extend to the GOP lawmakers he has to work with in Congress.
–Lissandra Villa
–Lissandra Villa
Trump supporters and some climate change deniers rallied to thank him for leaving the Paris Agreement
Dozens of Trump supporters gathered outside of the White House Saturday to show their support for the President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, which he said would have drained the country's economy.
The rally, drawing roughly 200 people both in support and against Trump's decision, ran about two hours and was organized by the Fairfax County Republican Committee and the Republican Party of Virginia.
It was dubbed the "Pittsburgh not Paris" rally after Trump's most memorable — and criticized — line from his speech where he announced the US would leave the agreement. It began in Lafayette Square outside the White House, named for French aristocrat/military officer Marquis de Lafayette who fought in the Revolutionary War.
–Nidhi Subbaraman
–Nidhi Subbaraman