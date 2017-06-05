Get Our App!
Live Updates: Trump Responds To London’s Terror Attack By Ranting About His "Travel Ban"

This week at the White House: Trump vs. London’s Mayor; Comey testifies; and the travel ban is now officially called a travel ban.

Trump at the Ford’s Theatre Gala on Sunday Mike Theiler / Reuters

Here’s what’s going on in Washington this week:

  • President Trump has berated London Mayor Sadiq Khan for two straight days on Twitter as Khan deals with the aftermath of the city’s third terror attack in 74 days. Khan has said he has more important things to do than mind Trump’s rants.
  • Trump has confirmed what everyone knew: his travel ban is, in fact, a travel ban. This could have an impact on the Supreme Court case, which he also seems pretty confused about.
  • Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify on Thursday about his conversations with Trump before he was fired, wherre he expects to say Trump tried to get him to drop an investigation into former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn’s potential ties to Russia.

