Live Updates: Trump Responds To London’s Terror Attack By Ranting About His "Travel Ban"

Developing...
Here’s what’s going on in Washington this week:
- President Trump has berated London Mayor Sadiq Khan for two straight days on Twitter as Khan deals with the aftermath of the city’s third terror attack in 74 days. Khan has said he has more important things to do than mind Trump’s rants.
- Trump has confirmed what everyone knew: his travel ban is, in fact, a travel ban. This could have an impact on the Supreme Court case, which he also seems pretty confused about.
- Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify on Thursday about his conversations with Trump before he was fired, wherre he expects to say Trump tried to get him to drop an investigation into former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn’s potential ties to Russia.
In The News Today
- UK PM Theresa May said that the London Bridge attackers have been identified, adding that 11 individuals remain in custody.
- An estimated 50,000 people packed an emotional Ariana Grande benefit concert for the Manchester victims on Sunday night.
- Bill Cosby, aka America's Dad, is for the first time confronting criminal allegations of drugging and sexual assault.
- With $100.5 million, "Wonder Woman" set the record for the best domestic box office debut for a female director 💪📽
Connect With USNewsLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter
More News
Now Buzzing