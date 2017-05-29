Live Updates: President Trump Honored The Families Of Fallen Members Of The Military

Here's the latest rundown:
- President Trump has returned to the US from his first foreign trip — and promptly delivered an hours-long Twitter tirade saying any negative media reports about his administration are "fake news" and making some confusing statements about his health care plan.
- Trump didn't have any major gaffes on his trip, and didn't tweet anything particularly controversial. He did decline to say if the US would stay in the Paris climate accord. And German Chancellor Angela Merkel, following the G-7 summit said, that Germany can no longer fully rely on the US or the UK for help.
- Trump returned to news that the Russia investigation identified a person of interest inside the White House — Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. The Washington Post reported that, in December, Kushner tried to set up a secret and secure communications line between the transition team and Russian officials.
- The Trump White House is in crisis mode — there are reports that he will shake up his staff, especially his communications team, and will develop a separate war room of advisers and lawyers to deal specifically with the Russia investigations.
- That team, the administration hopes, will focus the White House on legislative accomplishments and not controversies.
- On Monday Trump will give his first Memorial Day address at the Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops.
Updates
Here's what President Trump had to say about the white supremacist who stabbed people in Portland
Nearly three days after two people were fatally stabbed on a Portland train for standing up to a white supremacist spewing anti-Muslim comments, President Trump condemned the attack in a tweet.
Trump was criticized for taking so long to address the attack. The most prominent criticism came from journalist Dan Rather, who wrote in an open letter to Trump: "They were brave Americans who died at the hands of someone who, when all the facts are collected, we may have every right to call a terrorist."
Trump often quickly denounces terrorist attacks by people who identify as Muslim, and he referenced terror attacks in his recent statement on the start of Ramadan — something former presidents Obama and George W. Bush didn't do.
—Tom Namako
Donald Trump pays tribute to Gold Star families at Arlington National Cemetery
President Donald Trump delivered his first Memorial Day remarks at the Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, paying tribute to Gold Star families and calling their fallen loved ones "heroes."
"They each had their own names, their own stories, their own beautiful dreams but they were all angels sent to us from God and they all share one title in common; and that is the title of hero," Trump said on Monday.
Trump used his speech to praise a number of specific soldiers, including Christopher Horton, who died in a gun battle in Afghanistan near the Pakistan border. Trump also thanked the family of Andrew Byers, who was killed by Taliban gunfire while saving the life of an Afghan soldier.
"To every Gold Star family, God is with you," Trump said. "And your loves ones are with him. They died in war so that we could live in peace. I believe that God has a special place in heaven for those who lay down their lives so that others may live free from fear."
During the campaign, Trump was criticized for lashing out against the family Humayun Khan, a Muslim soldier who was killed by a car bomb in Iraq.
Khan's father, Khizr Khan, delivered a powerful speech at the Democratic National Convention last summer, questioning if Trump has ever read the Constitution.
In response, Trump said Khan had no right to speak against him, and later questioned whether Ghazala Khan, Khizr's wife, was prevented from speaking on the DNC stage because of her religion.
Ghazala Khan responded with a Washington Post op-ed, calling Trump "ignorant" and saying she was too emotional to speak.
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos