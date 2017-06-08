Live Updates: Exit Poll Puts Theresa May's Tories 12 Seats Short Of Overall Majority

What We Know So Far
- Six hundred and fifty seats will be voted on today. There are 3,304 people standing for parliament this year, from 68 parties and 191 independent candidates.
- Polls closed at 10pm, at which point the BBC and ITV published an exit poll, putting the Conservatives 12 seats short of an overall majority.
- The final polls put the Conservatives ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party. However, the exit poll suggests that, while Labour are still likely to be a long way from forming a government, they may have performed significantly better than expected.
- The election campaign has been overshadowed in its final weeks by two terror attacks in Manchester and London, pushing the focus off the expected Brexit discussion and on to home security.
- Between 2am and 3am around 70 results will come in, giving people still awake the first chance to see which way the election may go. 3am-4am will see a deluge of polls, when 130 results are expected. In the next hour, 150 results will follow. By 5am we may be able to see who will form the next UK government.
Updates
A former senior civil service says that their will be panic at the Cabinet Office following this evening's exit poll
A former senior civil servant who worked in the Cabinet Office has told BuzzFeed News that there is likely to be panic in the department if the exit poll proves to be correct.
"The Cabinet Office will be panicking, frankly. No 10 was prepping for ministerial moves tomorrow. Looking like a different agenda now. In the short term, they will be dusting off the protocols that shaped the coalition agreement and preparing for a hard weekend of negotiations," they said.
"In the long term, they will be fretting about how on earth they can help an unstable government deliver the biggest policy challenge in a generation."
— James Ball and Francis Whittaker
There are a few ~interesting characters~ at the election counts this evening
This is Mr. Fishfinger, who has been fighting for Tim Farron's Westmoreland and Lonsdale seat.
Here he is enjoying a coffee and giving a thumbs up at the count in Kendal.
— Francis Whittaker
Politicians in Scotland are reacting to this evening's exit poll — and they can't believe it
Shock reverberated around the UK when the exit poll was revealed – but the result projected for Scotland is a million miles away from anything any politician, backroom staff, or pundit had predicted.
While SNP sources had previously admitted that they could lose anything up to 12 seats at this election, the exit poll has projected that Nicola Sturgeon's party will lose a staggering 22 of the 56 it won in 2015.
Sources from all parties are still reeling from the poll and the Scottish Tories, who would have most to gain from such a significant SNP loss, are urging a lot of caution, with one telling BuzzFeed News the exit poll could be "wildly out".
An SNP source added that they feel that, as the exit poll is UK-wide, the sample size for Scotland could be downplaying the true extent of the SNP vote.
But, if the poll is anywhere near correct, tonight could spell the end of the former first minister Alex Salmond's political career. The BBC is currently projecting that his seat of Gordon is "too close to call" against the Lib Dems.
It also projects a 99% chance that SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson will lose his seat of Moray to the Conservatives. Ruth Davidson's party had been piling resources into the area but sources said earlier on Thursday a victory was "unlikely".
Aberdeen South, Perth and North Perthshire, and all three seats in the Borders are also said to be "looking good" by Tory sources.
Even after the exit poll, Scottish Conservatives sources have said they don't foresee winning any more than 12 seats. That would leave room open for significant gains for the Lib Dems and Labour, which previously would have considered keeping its only 2015 seat, Edinburgh South, to have been a success.
As with everything tonight, we're going to have to wait a while for a true picture of what's going on in Scotland.
— Jamie Ross
People are freaking out about this evening's exit poll. But WTF does it actually mean?
The main thing you should take away after this evening's exit poll: if the final result is anywhere close to it, then there is no clear path to forming a government. Exit polls in recent elections have been fairly accurate with the final result within 20 or seats of the exit poll figures.
However, it is important to keep in mind that based on previous elections even a difference similar to the last election between the first exit poll and the final result could mean a small Conservative majority.
And the exit poll has 76 seats that are too close to call.
Without any actual results it is difficult to say which constituencies are driving the numbers. According to the exit poll data the Conservatives are expected to gain seats in Scotland and Wales, but they have performed well below expectations in England.
The Labour vote has not only held up, but Jeremy Corbyn's party is predicted to gain multiple seats in the north west of England and in London.
The exit polls forecasts the Lib Dems will gain four seats in Scotland, putting the total SNP losses at 22 seats compared to the 2015 vote.
The exit poll also points to high turnout.
— Alberto Nardelli
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell urges skepticism over tonight's exit poll
Echoing Tory defence secretary Michael Fallon, Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said people should not read too much into the BBC and ITV's exit poll at this early stage of the night.
Speaking on BBC News, McDonnell said: "We have to have some skepticism about all polls at the moment. We've got it wrong in the past, let's see some results before we come to conclusions. We tried to have an extremely positive campaign, we modelled it around Jeremy's character, if you remember when he stood for the leadership his slogan was "honest politics, straight talking," and that's what we've tried to do," he said.
"If it is reflected in this level of support I think it does change the level of discourse in this country now. I think people are getting fed up of the yah-boo politics and some of the nasty tactics that might have gone on. A positive campaign, if it comes out like this, will improve politics in this country overall."
He also slammed the nature of the Tories' election campaign: "I thought [the Conservative] campaign was pretty nasty. It dragged us into the gutter and I didn't like that. If the result is anything like this it means positive politics has succeeded.... Theresa May went with one question about Brexit to the electorate and people said 'well actually, there are other issues we want to discuss'."
— Alex Spence and Francis Whittaker
A former Tory minister gives their reaction about the exit poll
A former Conservative cabinet minister, asked by BuzzFeed News whether the exit poll seemed right to them, said: "I don't think so. But clearly no landslide. Have to say it felt much, much better on the ground today."
— Alex Spence
Defence secretary Michael Fallon says the Tories should not be underestimated, despite poor exit poll
Speaking on the BBC, Tory defence minister Michael Fallon has said people should not read too much into tonight's exit poll, which has put the party twelve seats short of an overall majority.
"Let's see some actual results to see if this is born out. This is a projection, it's not a result, these exit polls have been wrong in the past, I think in 2015 they underestimated our vote, I think in a couple of elections before that they overestimated our vote. We do need to see some actual results before we can interpret this one way or the other," Fallon said.
"I never believed the original poll showing us 20 points ahead. In an election you get a tightening... I think it's very early... let's wait and see the seats coming through."
— Francis Whittaker and Alex Spence
UK general election exit poll predicts Theresa May has failed to win an overall majority, putting her 12 seats short.
Scores of eligible voters in Newcastle-under-Lyme unable to vote
Would-be voters in the key Labour-Tory marginal of Newcastle-under-Lyme say they have been prevented from voting.
At Keele University, frustrated students are queuing at a phone box in the polling station to speak to council staff about why their names aren't on the list.
Hamzah Masood, 21, had email confirmation of his application at the start of April but never received a polling card. "I've got a reference number which the council says is no use. It's so frustrating."
Sam Gibbons, 22, who is studying human geography and is active in student politics, said he "registered in mid-May and got a confirmation email", but was told his name does not appear on the printed list.
Election officers at the polling station are trying to help people trace a polling number by keeping a line to the council open. If they can get a number they can still vote. But in many cases that's not working.
One postgraduate, who did not wish to be named, had spent two hours going between polling stations trying to sort it out. He said: "I can't vote because of a fuck up, this is ridiculous."
The Newcastle-on-Lyme seat is one of the most marginal seats in the country. Labour took it off the Conservatives in the last general election in 2015 by just 650 vote.
Melissa Littlejohn, a second year business management and marketing student at Keele University, was among those unable to cast her ballot today after spending 20 minutes queuing.
The 21-year-old told BuzzFeed News she'd personally witnessed at least 13 people being turned away, and said she had heard that as many as "70 people had been turned away" from Keele university's polling station by 1pm.
"I'm absolutely furious," she told BuzzFeed News. "I can't believe that this has happened to so many young people. So many of my other student friends have been denied their vote because of lost postal votes, out-of-date registers, or requiring ID like myself. It's disgusting."
Paul Farrelly, Labour candidate for the area, told BuzzFeed News the local electoral services department were "denying people votes on a scale unprecedented in my 30 years fighting and organising elections."
Farrelly, who is seeking re-election for the seat that he has held since 2001, said the local electoral services were "a shambles".
"We have spent the past week firefighting on over scores of postal votes, which have not arrived, and we not only have lots of registration applications that have not been processed, but people – including students – being turned away when they are indeed registered," he said.
He continued that local election services were in crisis following the departure of experienced staff last summer, leaving the services understaffed and without experienced management. "They should all be ashamed of themselves."
The Labour candidate said he would be referring the incident to referring to the Electoral Commission and other bodies for an independent investigation tomorrow. Keele University English department tweeted earlier today apparently acknowledging that there were issues, and suggesting that late registrations to vote in the borough had not been sent out to the relevant polling stations.
When contacted by BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for Newcastle Borough council declined to comment, although they said they were aware of issues after other calls, and directed all inquiries to do with voting problems to individual polling stations.
–Rose Troup Buchanan & Emily Dugan
People on Facebook didn't think this was the "Brexit election"
People on Facebook shared more stories about fox hunting than about Brexit over the course of the general election campaign, according to an analysis of the most shared issues since the vote was called.
Articles on young voter registration, the NHS, and Jeremy Corbyn's security record were also more shared than stories around Brexit, BuzzFeed News analysis reveals.
And several major political developments in the campaign that featured prominently in the newspapers, such as Labour's nationalisation plans and the Conservative U-turn on social care, also failed to set social media alight compared with other issues like the NHS or school meals.
The BuzzFeed News Social Barometer has tracked the 250 most shared links about the election on Facebook, and their sentiment, since Theresa May announced her intention to go to the polls. It has previously shown that stories that are pro-Labour or anti-Tory have consistently been shared far more than their right-wing counterparts – and that even among right-wingers, none of the most shared stories were supportive of Theresa May.
–Tom Phillips
Trafalgar Square briefly evacuated after “suspicious item” found; police cordons now removed
One of London's busiest squares was briefly evacuated after police were called over a suspicious package.
Trafalgar Square, hugely popular with tourists, was evacuated shortly after the Metropolitan police received a call at 2.40pm that a "suspicious package" had been found in Duncannon Street, just off from the square.
A spokesperson for the Met confirmed to BuzzFeed News that specialist officers were called to the scene, and that Charing Cross Station had been shut as a precaution. However, shortly afterwards, the Met stood down the warning, and confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the cordons were being removed. The incident was not related to terrorism, a spokesperson said.
–Rose Troup Buchanan
People are buying election day newspapers just so that they can bin them
During the early hours of polling day, one man bought the entire stock of right-wing tabloids at his local newsagent and set them on fire.
Novelist and screenwriter John Niven told BuzzFeed News he bought copies of The Sun, the Daily Mail, and the Daily Express – whose front pages on election day all supported Theresa May and attacked Jeremy Corbyn – because he didn't want people to be subjected to their "nonsense" and "lies".
Niven is not alone. Since his tweet went viral, other people have also gone to newsagents, bought the same newspapers, and destroyed them or put them in the bin.
But not everyone was impressed. Critics of the trend – often journalists – suggested that hiding newspapers could backfire on workers, the very people the Labour party is traditionally seen as supporting.
Journalist James Cook of Business Insider pointed out that by buying the newspapers, critics were still giving money to the companies that produce them.
Cook told BuzzFeed News said the move was a "step towards censorship" and said destroying newspapers because you don't like their contents might seem like an effective protest on election day but the implications of it are quite worrying.
–Fiona Rutherford
Celebrities are urging people to get out and vote
Stephen Fry, Ricky Gervais, and Will Poulter have all urged people to vote. As have Harry Potter stars Matthew Lewis, aka Neville Longbottom, and Jamie Campbell Bower. Game of Thrones' Grey Worm also wanted people to vote wisely.
In fact, a whole host of TV stars have flooded social media, urging their fans to head to the polling stations. Like Doctor Who's Pearl Mackie, and Outlander's Sam Heughan. The stars of Great British Bake Off also want you to use your right to vote.
–Kimberley Dadds
52 election tweets that are guaranteed to make you laugh
Another year, another vote, another chance for Twitter to come into its own.
–Robin Edds
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson votes
Davidson, voting in Edinburgh, was joined by her partner Jen Wilson and their dog Mister Wilson.
Here's what the final opinion polls are predicting
Every opinion poll published on Wednesday night – 8 in total – has predicted a Conservative majority.
But, it's worth remembering that the stakes are higher than usual for the pollsters, as they failed to predict the Conservative majority in 2015, and several of them did not see the Brexit vote coming in June 2016.
Pollsters are putting Theresa May's party between 41% and 46%. Labour, on the other hand, is expected to get between 33% and 40% of the vote, which would be more than what they got in 2015, and the Lib Dems should stay between 7% and 10%, meaning that their resurgence failed to materialise.
UKIP's collapse is predicted to go even further, as Paul Nuttall's party is on track to get between 2.5 and 5% of the vote, compared to 12.6% in 2015.
You can read more about the final polls here.
–Marie Le Conte
Tim Farron has voted in his constituency
The Liberal Democrat leader voted in Kendal, northwest England.
Here's some of the misinformation you may see today
1. You're going to see people advising you to use a pen instead of a pencil.
The theory that you should use pens rather than pencils to avoid your vote being erased dates back to pro-independence voters in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, and was adopted by Leave voters in the 2016 European referendum.
2. You'll probably see some footage of behaviour at counts that suggests irregularities are taking place.
This happened during the Scottish independence referendum, but the footage was later explained by the spokesperson for the chief counting officer – and even the Yes campaign urged voters not to worry.
3. As you may know, it's prohibited to take a selfie in a polling booth. So you'll probably see fake ones like this for example – an edited picture by The Mirror of Joey Essex.
4. People will probably freak out over behaviour outside polling stations.
Specifically, volunteers from various parties asking for people's names. But in fact it's totally legal for them to do this: It's so they can feed it back to canvassers running turnout operations.
5. In the early hours of the morning, some people will probably think Labour are nailed-on to win the election due to the number of seats they've won.
Whatever the final result, it will almost certainly look good for Labour in the first few hours due to the number of safe seats for the party that are announced first. You can read a guide setting this out, and explaining what's going on, here.
–Victoria Sanusi
The real decision of the 2017 general election is: dogs or babies at polling stations?
Over the past few years, one clear trend has emerged on polling day – people love dogs at polling stations.
It's easy to see why.
However, this year a new contender has entered the race – babies at polling stations.
–Rachael Krishna
In pictures: the most WTF moments from the general election
It's been a busy few weeks for photographers across the UK. Here are some of the surreal, alarming, confusing, and WTF moments caught on camera.
When Nicola Sturgeon had her eye on the prize in Turriff, northwest Scotland.
When this campaigning chicken was spoken to by police.
When Philip Hammond collided awkwardly with a Conservative poster.
And when Tim Farron met a spaniel.
It wouldn't be polling day without dogs at polling stations. Here are some of the best we've seen so far
Confused about who to vote for? We have a guide for that
Because of the UK's electoral system, it can be hard to know whether a vote for your preferred party has a real chance of making a difference, or if it might just be a wasted vote. Worse: What if voting for a party who can't possibly win allows a party you really don't like to win instead?
And that's before the political parties in your area bombard you with leaflets full of dodgy graphs claiming that so-and-so "can't win here!".
We've gone through every constituency in England, Scotland, and Wales to work out the parties' chances in that seat, based on polling data, previous performance, and prediction models.
Unlike many other tactical voting tools out there, this one doesn't have a particular aim in mind (e.g. "keep out the Tories!" or "stop Brexit!"). Whichever parties you like or don't like, we'll try to give you an honest answer about your options.
Just tell us your postcode, and then tell us:
- Your first choice party – i.e. the one you'd ideally like to vote for (if any)
- Your second choice – i.e. a party you might consider voting for
- The party you most want to keep out
...and we'll tell you whether we think you can safely vote for your first choice, or if you should maybe consider switching.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn votes in north London
Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn has arrived at his polling station in north London to cast his vote.
–Rose Troup Buchanan
Party leaders cast their votes
The prime minister Theresa May, accompanied by her husband Philip, voted early this morning in her constituency of Maidenhead.
Meanwhile, first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, accompanied by her husband Peter, cast her ballot in Glasgow.
–Rose Troup Buchanan
Britain goes to the polls: Here's what to expect
People have started voting in 2017's general election. There will not be much to see until polls close at 10pm tonight. Strict election rules mean broadcasters cannot screen anything that may influence the election in the following few hours.
Polls opened at 7am and will close at 10pm. The very first exit poll will come out at 10pm, giving political pundits their first indication of the way the election may go. The exit poll talks to around 20,000 people as they're leaving the polling station. It's also done across more than 100 carefully selected seats, chosen specifically to understand different patterns across the country.
Between 11pm and 2am, nothing much happens. There will be a slow trickle of 20 seats come in.
Then between 2am and 3am about 70 results are expected to come in. In Scotland, there will be a flurry of seats, with Scotland predicted to once again to be taken predominantly by the SNP.
3am-4am – the floodgates open. There are around 130 results expected this hour, and this is the chaotic phase of the evening when things are just too fast to follow, but watch Carlisle, Clacton, Southport, and Westminster North as bellwether seats.
There are about 150 results likely to come in between 4am and 5am, which Labour (barring a total meltdown) will be leading. Areas that typically vote Labour usually count and deliver first, presenting an initially skewed picture.
By 5am we should know whether one of the parties will be able to form a majority government, although we will not have exact numbers yet.
You can read in more detail about how this evening will unfold here.
–Rose Troup Buchanan