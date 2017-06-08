Live Updates: The UK Heads To The Polls

What We Know So Far
- 650 seats will be voted on in the next 13 hours. There are 3,304 people standing for parliament this year, from 68 parties and 191 independent candidates.
- Polling stations opened at 7am and close at 10pm.
- Strict election rules control the UK elections, so for the first time in weeks you won't hear anything from the broadcasters about the election.
- The election campaign has been over-shadowed in the final weeks by two terror attacks in Manchester and London, pushing the focus off the expected Brexit discussion and on to home security.
- The final polls put the Conservatives, lead by Theresa May, ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party.
- You can read a breakdown here of exactly what's happening and why the UK is having another election, again.
- Between 2am-3am around 70 results will come in, granting people still awake the first chance to see which way the election may go. 3am-4am will see a deluge of polls, when 130 results are expected. In the next hour, 150 results will follow. By 5am we may be able to see who will form the next UK government.
- Read this for a guide of what to expect tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow morning.
Updates
Britain goes to the polls: Here's what to expect
People have started voting in 2017's general election. There will not be much to see until polls close at 10pm tonight. Strict election rules mean broadcasters cannot screen anything that may influence the election in the following few hours.
Polls opened at 7am and will close at 10pm. The very first exit poll will come out at 10pm, giving political pundits their first indication of the way the election may go. The exit poll talks to around 20,000 people as they're leaving the polling station. It's also done across more than 100 carefully selected seats, chosen specifically to understand different patterns across the country.
Between 11pm and 2am, nothing much happens. There will be a slow trickle of 20 seats come in.
Then from 2am-3am about 70 results to come in. In Scotland, there will be a flurry of seats, with Scotland predicted to once again to be taken predominantly by the SNP.
3am-4am – the floodgates open. There are around 130 results expected this hour, and this is the chaotic phase of the evening when things are just too fast to follow, but watch Carlise, Clacton, Southport, and Westminster North as bellwether seats.
There are about 150 results likely to come in between 4am and 5am, which Labour (barring a total meltdown) will be leading. Areas that typically vote Labour usually count and deliver first, presenting an initially skewed picture.
By 5am, we'll know which party will be forming a government, although we will not have exact numbers yet.
You can read in more detail about how this evening will unfold here.
–Rose Troup Buchanan