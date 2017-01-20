Live Updates: And Now, President Donald J. Trump
Here’s what’s happening today:
- Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States today, amid a lot of questions about what, exactly, his policies will be and increasing reports of his having ties to Russia.
- Here’s a full schedule of events — the day begins with Trump and President Obama riding to the Capitol around 9:30 a.m. The swearing-in is at noon.
- There are several, large protests planned for the day — the ANSWER Coalition has a permit for one right near the parade route, and DisruptJ20 is planning one near Union Station and near at the night’s galas. One group is handing out free weed.
- Trump’s spokesman said his inaugural speech will be more of a “philosophical document” and not one that’s dedicated to policy.
- There’s a lot of talk around how many people will go to Trump’s inauguration compared with Obama’s — Trump’s approval numbers in the polls are very low. People are also comparing the musical entertainment.
Updates
EU governments are nervous about what a Trump–May relationship could mean
A number of EU member states are concerned that Theresa May could put aside longstanding British foreign policy principles in her attempts to foster a special relationship with Donald Trump, adding a degree of “nervousness” to Brexit negotiations, senior European officials have told BuzzFeed News.
Their unease comes off the back of Trump’s interview this week with The Times and Bild. In it, the president-elect called Brexit a “great thing” and promised that a trade deal with the UK would happen quickly. He attacked Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel, called NATO “obsolete”, and predicted that more countries would follow the UK’s example and leave the European Union.
–Alberto Nardelli
Spectators and protesters have started arriving
As protest marches began to form, reporters on the ground spoke to Trump supporters who said they were upset at the attention being given to demonstrators, as opposed to that given to the supporters, who had come out.
There was at least one incident where protesters – chanting “this checkpoint is closed” – blocked a checkpoint entrance, attempting to prevent those wishing to attend the inauguration from entering. Riot police broke up one blockade at the corner of 1st and D street.
– Rose Troup Buchanan
More than 150 Trump protest banners are being dropped over bridges across the world
More than 150 protest banners are being dropped over bridges around the world on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration. The majority of the banners will appear in the UK, with others said to be being unveiled in Ethiopia, Australia, the USA and Norway.
— Matthew Tucker
Trump’s inaugural concert didn’t fill the National Mall
Ten thousand people turned out to see the likes of 3 Doors Down and Toby Keith on Thursday evening.
In 2009, an estimated 400,000 people turned up outside the Lincoln Memorial for the Obama inauguration. Read more here.
— Claudia Koerner
John Kerry brought his dog to his final State Department press briefing
His name is Ben and he is a good boy as duly recognized under treaty and international law.
— Hayes Brown
Donald Trump was totally excited about his lit inaugural concert
President-elect Donald Trump sings along during Lee Greenwood's performance of "God Bless the U.S.A":â¦ https://t.co/VbCodFjuHA— CBS News (@CBSNews)
He held hands, he sang, and bopped his head.
— Stephanie McNeal
People were very concerned about Lincoln during Trump’s inaugural concert
On Thursday, Trump’s inaugural concert featured an interesting lineup. The night included DJ Ravidrums, Sam Moore, Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down, and of course the incoming POTUS and FLOTUS were there.
But a guest who was in attendance — involuntarily — the entire evening was Abraham Lincoln. He watched silently in his chair in the background.
–Tanya Chen
There’s a bipartisan ticket trade for Trump’s inauguration
WASHINGTON — People who want to be close to the inauguration stage — as opposed to the non-ticketed area at the back of the National Mall — usually get tickets through their senator or congressional representative. How tough it is to get one of those tickets may depend on if your congressman is a Republican or a Democrat.
This year, with President-elect Donald Trump taking office, members who hail from red districts are experiencing incredibly high demand. And in a city where bipartisan cooperation is extremely rare, quite a few Democrats have handed over their unused tickets to help meet the needs of their Republican colleagues.
“Four years ago we were able to give away a lot of our tickets to Democratic offices, and this year a lot of those same offices returned the favor,” said Hannah Smith, the press secretary for Congressman Bill Long, adding it was important to the congressman to make sure they had a lot of tickets for their constituents.
–Lissandra Villa
Here’s a schedule of what’s happening on Trump’s Inauguration Day
6 a.m.: The gates will open at the US Capitol grounds.
9:30 a.m.: Trump and President Obama will meet at the White House, then ride together to the Capitol for the inauguration
11:30 a.m.: Opening remarks will begin, after which Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president.
Around noon: US Chief Justice Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump.
- It's Inauguration Day — Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America at 12 p.m. ET 🇺🇸
- One of the nation's top legal groups is seeking a wide array of records from four federal agencies to challenge Trump's potential business conflicts.
- Notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán has been extradited to the United States to face multiple charges.
- Gingers rejoice! A redhead emoji may be coming your way soon 🙌