Live Updates: New Videos Emerge Of Suspected Nightclub Massacre Gunman

What We Know So Far
- At least 39 people were killed early New Year’s Day after a gunman opened fire inside Reina, a popular Istanbul nightclub.
- ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released online on Monday.
- A massive manhunt is underway for the gunman, and there is currently a massive security operation underway in Istanbul. Police arrested eight people in connection with the attack on Monday.
- 38 of the 39 people killed in the attack have been identified. At least 24 of the victims were foreigners. Read more about some of the victims here.
Updates
New videos emerge of the suspect
One video that emerged on Turkish state media on Monday showed the suspected attacker getting out of a cab after the massacre — local reports said he didn’t have the money to pay the fare.
Another video released by Turkish media is a reported selfie of the suspected attacker strolling through book fair at Taksim Square before the shootings.
—Alp Ozcelik and Borzou Daragahi
According to her Facebook page, Shahad Sammam was a lawyer and legal adviser at the Tamer Group, and is from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Shahad’s younger brother Sulaimain Samman told Al Arabiya that his sister had been waiting for relatives at Reina the night of the attack.
“My 26-year-old sister was waiting for my uncle, his wife and their little daughter at the Reina restaurant in the Ortakoy area, she was in constant contact with us through WhatsApp,” he said.
“The streets were crowded so my uncle and his family were running late, escaping death. He explained that the family members were in Istanbul for business and tourism. Terrorism transformed their happiness to sorrow. What did my innocent sister do to deserve this?” he added.
In some of the last Snapchat posts Shahad uploaded before she died, she wished her followers a year free of agonies and full of love and happiness.
“Soon we will embark on a new beginning, in a new chapter,” she wrote.
BuzzFeed News is updating this list as names are confirmed.
—Tamerra Griffin
ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on Monday
The ISIS-linked Aamaq News Agency said the New Year’s Eve attacker was a “heroic soldier of the caliphate who attacked the most famous nightclub where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast.”
The statement said the gunman opened fire with an automatic rifle in “revenge for God’s religion and in response to the orders” of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Turkish authorities said over the weekend that they suspected ISIS was behind the shooting, but the terrorist organization remained silent until Monday.
Authorities also believe that the gunman, who remains at large, comes from a Central Asian nation, likely either Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan, the pro-government Karar and the mainstream Hurriyet newspapers reported, citing unnamed security sources.
Police said they detained eight people in connection with attack on Monday but the gunman was not among them.
—Alicia Melville-Smith
