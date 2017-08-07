Live Updates: Trump Says He's Working On His Vacation But He's Really Watching Cable News

Here's what happening:
- President Trump — who is on a 17-day vacation or working vacation, depending on who you're talking to — spent Monday morning watching cable news and tweeting about it. He's staying at his New Jersey golf club while the White House undergoes major renovations.
- Over the weekend, the Trump administration scored a big foreign policy victory — getting a unanimous decision from the United Nations security council to pass $1 billion worth of sanctions against North Korea for its missile launches.
- Another big story this weekend was a New York Times report that Vice President Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2020 presidential run (yes, already). Pence denounced the report and Trump lashed out at the paper on Monday.
- The top Justice Department official said this weekend that Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, has the ability to investigate any potential crimes he comes across. Trump has said investigating his family's finances — which Mueller is reportedly doing, according to CNN and Bloomberg — is off limits.
Updates
Trump attacked Sen. Blumenthal and — of course — reporting that he didn't like on Monday morning
The president — who is on vacation as the White House is being renovated — spent Monday morning watching cable news, according to his latest tweets.
(Over the weekend, Trump, apparently angry that his 17 days on his New Jersey golf course are being called a vacation, tweeted he has been taking lots of “meetings and calls.")
The president specifically attacked one of his favorite targets, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, a member of the senate judiciary committee who had just appeared on CNN, calling Russian influence on the election “purposeful and relentless."
"It involved propaganda and hacking into our voting machines or at least an attempt to do it, and potential collusion by the Trump campaign and then obstruction of justice,” he said. “That [grand jury] investigation must be pursued."
In response, the president tweeted, “Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist!” He added, "Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal."
The president was referring to a 2010 New York Times story that found the senator sometimes spoke misleadingly about his military service, implying he had served in Vietnam or overseas when he did not. At the time, Blumenthal said that he had misspoken about his service at at least one event and may have misspoken on other occasions. “My intention has always been to be completely clear and accurate and straightforward, out of respect to the veterans who served in Vietnam,” he said.
Senator Blumenthal responded in a tweet Monday, stating, "Mr. President: Your bullying hasn't worked before and it won't work now. No one is above the law."
President Trump also announced his intent to visit New York next week, which will be his first trip since a rally at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum he held in May, and defended the size of his base, which he said is “far bigger & stronger than ever before” despite new polling numbers, which he dubbed “#Fake News.”
The president was likely responding to a New York Times article over the weekend about a 2020 presidential election campaign forming around Vice President Mike Pence. On Sunday, Pence denounced the article and said he was not positioning himself for a presidential run.
—Cora Lewis