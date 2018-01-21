18 Little Women Told Us Why They Marched On Saturday

Thousands of people took to the streets Saturday for the second annual Women's March, marking the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration and the historic mobilization for women's rights that took place on the same day.
Women of all ages turned out for the demonstrations, which took place in cities across the United States. BuzzFeed News spoke to some of the youngest marchers about what inspired them to get out and march.
"This movement needs all colors," Sylvie, 6 1/2, told BuzzFeed News while marching with her mother in San Francisco.
A trio of young ladies in Los Angeles said they marched because "we can do amazing things."
Esther, Sema, and Ruth — three 11-year-old skateboarders from New York — are determined to "shred the patriarchy."
“We’re sick of being seen as princesses so we made our own take on it," said Ava, 13, who marched in Los Angeles.
In Washington, DC, 10-year-old Ida said she skipped a Girl Scouts event to march because "it's more important to me."
“We’re here to support the equality of all women and people of color of all genders and sexualities,” said Phoebe, 14, who marched with three other young women in New York Saturday.
This 2-year-old Rosie the Riveter from San Francisco (her actual name is Margot) is getting an early start on the fight for equal pay.
These four young New Yorkers said they marched because Trump is “sending people out of the country" and leaving “kids without their parents and parents without their kids." And because "he treats women like baby dolls.”
