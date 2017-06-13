Here's What To Watch When Jeff Sessions Testifies Before The Senate Today

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be testifying Tuesday in the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russian interference into the US presidential election.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify on Tuesday before the Senate intelligence committee in an open hearing, the ranking members confirmed on Monday.
The hearing will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and Sessions is expected to be grilled about his contacts with Russian officials during the campaign as well as his role in the firing of former FBI director James Comey.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News prior to the senators' announcement, a Department of Justice spokesperson said Sessions requested his appearance be public.
"He believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him and looks forward to answering the committee's questions tomorrow," the DOJ spokesperson said.
Sessions has recused himself from all Russia-related matters at the Justice Department due to his role in the Trump campaign last year, as well as multiple undisclosed meetings with top Russian officials.
