Assista à íntegra do depoimento de Lula ao juiz Sergio Moro

Assista à íntegra do depoimento que o ex-presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva prestou ao juiz Sergio Moro nesta quarta (10).
Lula diz que nunca teve interesse no tríplex: “Botei 500 defeitos no apartamento”
Aqui está o diálogo em que Lula e Sergio Moro se acusam mutuamente por ataques
É como se Curitiba tivesse virado um grande Facebook com manifestantes pró e anti-Lula
