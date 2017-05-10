Brasil
Assista à íntegra do depoimento de Lula ao juiz Sergio Moro

Ex-presidente falou durante quase 4 horas, nesta quarta-feira (10).

Assista à íntegra do depoimento que o ex-presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva prestou ao juiz Sergio Moro nesta quarta (10).

Parte 1

Parte 2

Parte 3

Parte 4

Parte 5

Parte 6

Parte 7

Parte 8

Parte 9

Parte 10

