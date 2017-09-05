Live Updates: A Powerful Hurricane Irma Is About To Blast Into The Caribbean Islands

Here's what's happening:
- Hurricane Irma is an extremely powerful Category 5 storm that is currently bearing down on the Caribbean islands and possibly southern Florida, including the keys.
- The storm has prompted the governors of Puerto Rico and Florida to order states of emergency — the Florida Keys are under mandatory evacuation.
- Grocery stores are already being cleaned out as people prepare to hunker down.
- The storm comes just more than a week after Harvey blasted into the Texas coast, causing dozens of deaths and major flooding.
Updates
Here's what you need to know about Irma right now:
Hurricane Irma grew into a Category 5 storm on Tuesday. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, and a hurricane warning was in effect early Tuesday morning for Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and a number of other islands at the eastern edge of the Caribbean including Antigua, Barbuda, and Montserrat.
"Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful Category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days," the hurricane centre said.
"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion."
—Jim Dalrymple II