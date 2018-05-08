 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Future History 1968: The Life And Death Of Martin Luther King Jr. Through Today's Technology

Social media plays a massive role in civil rights movements today — what if it had been around in 1968?

Posted on

By BuzzFeed News (BuzzFeed News) Mikhail Zygar (1968.digital) Karen Shainyan (1968.digital)

Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination shocked the world. Watch how news and the global conversation about his life and death might have looked with the technology of today.

Produced by 1968.Digital.

View this post on Facebook

Produced by 1968.Digital.

Future History: 1968 is a new series that lets you witness one of the wildest years in history the way you witness the news now. Follow us on Facebook Watch for new episodes each week 🤳

Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App