At Least Five People Are Dead In A Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport

At least five people are dead and at least eight are injured after a person with a gun opened fire at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

A suspect is in custody, the office added, saying it got the initial call at 12:55 p.m. local time. Several of the injured were transported to local hospitals including Broward Health.

“We have initial reports of a shooting,” Gov. Rick Scott said. “State law enforcement do not have confirmed information on fatalities, injuries and motive.” He added that he is traveling to the airport to be briefed by officials.

Several images and videos on social media show people injured and bleeding in what appears to be a baggage claim and outdoor area. The airport’s Twitter account said there’s an “ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim.” All flights have been grounded.

“Our community extends its thoughts, prayers, and support to the victims and their families,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor John Seiler said.

CNN reported that the FBI and ATF are also responding to the scene.

A person whose mother works for Air Canada, which is based in the terminal, told BuzzFeed News, “[My mother] says passengers have been brought back in & they have been allowed to come out of hiding.”

“She said she heard the gun shots and everyone ran into hiding where they could find. Her and her coworkers hid in their office. They’re currently busy calming passengers and themselves,” she added.



The person tweeted this screengrab of her conversation with her mother:

thank you all so much for your prayers. gunman is in custody but airport is still on lockdown. — Andrea (@andrearuiz__) ID: 10280456

Gene Messina posted pictures and video from the airport on Instagram and described the situation: “I got off the plane and I saw people running and screaming. At first I was in shock but when I saw tsa agents running, I booked.” He also published this video from the tarmac:



Ari Fleischer, the former press secretary for President George W. Bush, was apparently at the airport at the time of the shooting and was one of the first people to tweet about it, citing police as saying there were several victims and one shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Reporting by Tamerra Griffin, Tasneem Nashrulla, and Mary Ann Georgantopoulos.