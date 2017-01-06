Here’s What We Know About The Alleged Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter
Multiple people were killed and injured Friday when a gunman opened fire, throwing the airport into chaos.
The suspected gunman who opened fire Friday at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, killing five people, was identified by a US senator and news outlets as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago.
Eight other people were injured after the gunman opened fire around 1 p.m. at the airport, officials said.
Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida cited a military ID that was found on the gunman during his arrest. But it was not immediately confirmed if the ID card belonged to the suspect, and authorities did not immediately release his identity. However, multiple news outlets, citing family members and law enforcement sources, confirmed Santiago’s identity.
The 26-year-old Anchorage resident was a member of the Alaska National Guard until August 2016 when he was discharged for “unsatisfactory performance,” Lt. Col. Olmstead said in a statement.
Santiago began his military service when he joined the Puerto Rico National Guard in 2007 and was deployed to Iraq from April 2010 to February 2011, Olmstead said. Santiago was in the Army Reserves before joining the Alaska Army National Guard in November 2014 where he was a combat engineer. At the time of his discharge he was a private first class.
Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca said on Facebook that the shooter was a passenger on a flight with a checked gun.
“He claimed his bag and took the gun from baggage and went into the bathroom to load it,” LaMarca wrote. “Came out shooting people in baggage claim.”
Air Canada tweeted that no one by Santiago’s name, nor were there any checked guns, listed on any flight to the city. Canada’s government also issued a statement insisting the suspect was never on a flight from Canada. There reports that the flight originated in Alaska and may have stopped in Minnesota.
CBS News, meanwhile, aired footage of what was purported to be the shooter’s 9mm handgun inside the airport.
Little more information about the suspected shooter was immediately released publicly as authorities continued to work to secure the airport except that he was unharmed and being interviewed by investigators.
A man matching Santiago’s information was charged with damaging property worth more than $50 in Anchorage and verbal assault in January 2016. Both of the misdemeanors were dismissed by prosecutors in March, but according to court records, the case remains open.
He has was cited for two traffic violations, one for an issue with his taillight and another for not carrying his insurance in April 2015, according to court records reviewed by BuzzFeed News.
ABC News and other outlets, citing unnamed law enforcement officials, reported that Santiago had been treated for mental illness, possibly post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after making contact with the FBI.
The motive for the attack was also not immediately known.
“It sounds like that he is a mental case,” Nelson said on CNN. “Thank goodness it’s not a terrorist-inspired case, but we won’t know” until authorities complete their investigation.
Santiago’s aunt, Maria Ruiz Rivera, of Union City in New Jersey, told NJ.com that the 26-year-old was sent to Iraq after joining the National Guard, and upon his return, was hospitalized for mental health problems.
“He lost his mind,” Ruiz Rivera said in Spanish.
Santiago was reportedly discharged from military service in August 2016 for unsatisfactory performance.
After a trip to Puerto Rico to visit his father, who eventually died, he settled in Alaska, where he fathered a daughter in September, she told NJ.com. During her last contact with her nephew, he seemed fine, she added.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
