Here’s What We Know About The Alleged Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter

The suspected gunman who opened fire Friday at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, killing five people, was identified by a US senator and news outlets as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago.

Eight other people were injured after the gunman opened fire around 1 p.m. at the airport, officials said.

Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida cited a military ID that was found on the gunman during his arrest. But it was not immediately confirmed if the ID card belonged to the suspect, and authorities did not immediately release his identity. However, multiple news outlets, citing family members and law enforcement sources, confirmed Santiago’s identity.

The 26-year-old Anchorage resident was a member of the Alaska National Guard until August 2016 when he was discharged for “unsatisfactory performance,” Lt. Col. Olmstead said in a statement.

Santiago began his military service when he joined the Puerto Rico National Guard in 2007 and was deployed to Iraq from April 2010 to February 2011, Olmstead said. Santiago was in the Army Reserves before joining the Alaska Army National Guard in November 2014 where he was a combat engineer. At the time of his discharge he was a private first class.