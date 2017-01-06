Get Our News App
Investigation Launched After Two Die Waiting On…
SeaWorld’s Orca Tilikum Has Died And People Have…
10 Food Facts That Will Completely Mess You Up video
33 Twitter Jokes That Are Just Very, Very Funny
Which TV Sibling Are You?
Woman Says She Lost £7 Million In Gold In The…

Multiple People Dead In Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport

A suspect is in custody.

BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News

View this image ›

nbcmiami.com

Multiple people are dead after a person with a gun opened fire at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

A suspect is in custody, the office said. There are also reported injuries.

The airport’s twitter account said, “There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim.”

Ari Fleischer, the former press secretary for President George W. Bush, was apparently there and said on Twitter that police told him there were several victims and one shooter.

Instagram: @prenteye

An account for a Michigan IT firm tweeted a photo of a man bleeding, and a user on Instagram posted saying it was at the airport. BuzzFeed News also couldn’t immediately confirm the photo.

Fort Lauderdale’s fire department referred questions to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
This Security Guard Escaped One Bombing, Only To Die In Nightclub Massacre

by Borzou Daragahi

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing