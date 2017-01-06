Multiple People Dead In Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport

Multiple people are dead after a person with a gun opened fire at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.
A suspect is in custody, the office said. There are also reported injuries.
The airport’s twitter account said, “There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim.”
Ari Fleischer, the former press secretary for President George W. Bush, was apparently there and said on Twitter that police told him there were several victims and one shooter.
An account for a Michigan IT firm tweeted a photo of a man bleeding, and a user on Instagram posted saying it was at the airport. BuzzFeed News also couldn’t immediately confirm the photo.
Fort Lauderdale’s fire department referred questions to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
