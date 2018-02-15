The Latest: White Nationalist Group Says The Florida Shooter Was A Member

What We Know So Far
- At least 17 people were killed when a former student school opened fire on a high school in Parkland, Florida.
- The shooter, identified as Nikolas Cruz, was armed with an AR-15–style rifle and "countless magazines" of ammunition. He had previously been identified as a potential threat to fellow students and "talked about guns a lot." Here's what we know about him.
- BuzzFeed News can exclusively report that the FBI was warned about a school shooting threat from a YouTube user named Nikolas Cruz in September. The FBI said they couldn't identify the person behind the account.
- These are the victims who have been identified.
- President Trump said, "No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school," and added he's making plans to visit Parkland.
- These are the hoaxes already going around about the shooting.
Updates
The leader of a white nationalist group told the AP that the shooter was a member.
Nikolas Cruz had ties to the white supremacist group Republic of Florida, the group's spokesperson told the Anti-Defamation League and the Associated Press.
Jordan Jereb, a member of the white nationalist group, told ADL that Cruz was associated with ROF and participated in training exercises near Tallahassee. Jereb told the AP he did not personally know Cruz, adding that the suspect "acted on his own behalf of what he just did and he's solely responsible for what he just did."
Jereb said Cruz was having "trouble with a girl," adding that he believes it was not a coincidence the shooting happened on Valentine's Day.
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Barack Obama called for "long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws."
The former president tweeted support to Parkland, adding "we are not powerless."
"Caring for our kids is our first job," his tweeted. "And until we can honestly say that we're doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long-overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change."
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
President Trump: "No Child, No Teacher Should Ever Be In Danger In An American School"
"No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them good-bye in the morning," President Trump said on Thursday in an address to the nation after Wednesday's mass high school shooting.
"Each person who was stolen from us yesterday had full lives ahead of them, a life full of wondrous beauty and unlimited potential and promise. Each one had dreams to pursue, love to give and talents to share with the world. And each one had a family to whom they meant everything in the world," the president added.
At one point, the president looked into the camera, and said he wanted to speak "directly to America's children," and in particular, to childen who feel "lost, alone, confused or even scared."
"I want you to know that you are never alone and you never will be," he said while looking into the camera from the Diplomatic room of the White House.
"You have people who care about you, who love you, and who will do anything at all to protect you. If you need help, turn to a teacher, a family member, a local police officer, or a faith leader."
The president then urged the country to "create a culture in our country that embraces the dignity of life" and that "creates deep and meaningful human connections" which "turns classmates and colleagues into friends and neighbors."
In the morning, the president tweeted about the shooting, writing that there were "So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed."
—Talal Ansari
The FBI said it could not identify the person who left an alarming comment on YouTube last year.
FBI special agent in charge Rob Lasky said Thursday that the intelligence agency was unable to confirm the identity of the person who left a comment on YouTube in 2017 reading, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”
"No other information was included in the comment, which would indicate a time, location, or true identity of the person who made the comment," Lasky told reporters at a Thursday morning press conference. "The FBI conducted database reviews, checks, but was unable to further identify the person who made the comment."
As BuzzFeed News first reported a frequent YouTube vlogger reported to the FBI and YouTube the comment left on one of his videos by a user named Nikolas Cruz.
Lasky said that the FBI does not know if the suspect in the Parkland school shooting is the same person who made the online comment.
‘We could not positively identify him,” Lasky said. “We’re scrubbing information and looking at it again. But I’m not willing to say at this time it was the same person.”
Florida law enforcement officials held a press conference Thursday morning and Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the families of the victims have all been identified.
“The community is hurting right now,” Israel said.
The sheriff said a number of “copy cat threats” have been made at other schools and that law enforcement will respond and investigate every call, adding that anyone making a fake call will be prosecuted “for doing something so horrific, so pathetic.”
The sheriff also said he personally knew Aaron Feis, the assistant football coach who was killed protecting students.
“My two boys played for him,” Israel said of Feis. “I don’t know when Aaron’s funeral is, I don’t know how many adults will go but you will get 2,000 kids there. The kids in this community adored him … he was a phenomenal man. … When Aaron Feis died, when he was killed tragically and inhumanely, he did it protecting others … That’s who Aaron Feis was.”
The superintendent of Broward County, Robert Runcie, confirmed that the school’s athletic director and a campus monitor were also killed.
“I want to acknowledge some heroes that have been in our school,” Runcie said. “We had an athletic director, campus monitor who responded immediately when there was signs of trouble in the school. Unfortunately those two heroes gave their lives for our kids and probably helped prevent this from being a worst tragedy than it is today.”
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Assistant football coach Aaron Feis has been identified as one of the victims of the shooting
–Krystie Lee Yandoli
Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder
Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
Cruz was transferred to the Broward County jail early Thursday and is expected in court later in the day.
–Hazel Shearing
The FBI was warned about a school shooting threat from a YouTube user named Nikolas Cruz in September
Last fall, a Mississippi bail bondsman and frequent YouTube vlogger noticed an alarming comment left on one of his videos. "I'm going to be a professional school shooter," said a user named Nikolas Cruz.
The YouTuber, 36-year-old Ben Bennight, alerted the FBI, emailing a screenshot of the comment to the bureau's tips account. He also flagged the comment to YouTube, which removed it from the video.
Agents with the bureau's Mississippi field office got back to him "immediately," Bennight said, and conducted an in-person interview the following day, on Sept. 25.
"They came to my office the next morning and asked me if I knew anything about the person," Bennight told BuzzFeed News. "I didn't. They took a copy of the screenshot and that was the last I heard from them."
–Brianna Sacks
Students sent heartbreaking texts during the Florida high school shooting
As the shooting was happening, students barricaded in classrooms and closets inside the building reached out to their parents to say what they feared might be their last words.
One student wrote to her parents, "If I don't make it I love you and I appreciated everything you did for me," according to a screenshot shared with WSVN reporter Jessica Holly.
Another student, aged 14, texted his dad to say that his mother couldn't come get him because the school was still "on lockdown" and "you could get hurt."
–Michelle Broder Van Dyke
This is what we know about Florida high school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz
The gunman suspected of opening fire at a South Florida high school on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people, had previously been identified as a potential threat to fellow students and "talked about guns a lot," a teacher and a former classmate said.
Officials identified the suspect in the shooting as Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student who was expelled for disciplinary reasons from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where the shooting took place. He was charged on Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder.
Cruz was currently enrolled at another school in the Broward County Public School District, Superintendent Robert Runcie said late Wednesday night.
–Brianna Sacks
At least 17 people are dead in a Florida school shooting
At least 17 people were killed Wednesday at a South Florida high school when a former student armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle stormed the campus and opened fire, authorities said. The suspected shooter was later taken into custody.
Authorities identified the suspect as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who began shooting outside a school building, then walked inside while continuing to fire with an AR-15–style rifle. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Cruz was carrying "countless" rifle magazines filled with ammo.
Twelve people were killed inside the school and two died outside, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. Another victim was found dead in the street, he said, and two succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.
Another 14 people who sustained injuries in the shooting were being treated at hospitals, five of whom were listed in life-threatening condition as of Wednesday night.
Authorities said they would not be releasing the names of victims until all relatives had been notified, but Israel said a school football coach was among those killed in the shooting.
"This is just pure evil," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said at the press conference.
–Salvador Hernandez