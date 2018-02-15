The Latest: Trump Will Address The Nation After The Deadly Florida School Shooting

What We Know So Far
- At least 17 people were killed when a former student school opened fire on a south Florida high school.
- The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and "countless magazines" of ammunition. He had previously been identified as a potential threat to fellow students and "talked about guns a lot." Here's what we know about him.
- BuzzFeed News can exclusively report that the FBI was warned about a school shooting threat from a YouTube user named Niklas Cruz in September.
- These are the victims who have been identified.
- President Trump will address the nation at 11 a.m. This morning he tweeted about the shooter: "Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!"
- There are already hoaxes going around about the shooting. They are here.
Updates
Assistant football coach Aaron Feis has been identified as one of the victims of the shooting
–Krystie Lee Yandoli
Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder
Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
Cruz was transferred to the Broward County jail early Thursday and is expected in court later in the day.
–Hazel Shearing
The FBI was warned about a school shooting threat from a YouTube user named Nikolas Cruz in September
Last fall, a Mississippi bail bondsman and frequent YouTube vlogger noticed an alarming comment left on one of his videos. "I'm going to be a professional school shooter," said a user named Nikolas Cruz.
The YouTuber, 36-year-old Ben Bennight, alerted the FBI, emailing a screenshot of the comment to the bureau's tips account. He also flagged the comment to YouTube, which removed it from the video.
Agents with the bureau's Mississippi field office got back to him "immediately," Bennight said, and conducted an in-person interview the following day, on Sept. 25.
"They came to my office the next morning and asked me if I knew anything about the person," Bennight told BuzzFeed News. "I didn't. They took a copy of the screenshot and that was the last I heard from them."
–Brianna Sacks
Students sent heartbreaking texts during the Florida high school shooting
As the shooting was happening, students barricaded in classrooms and closets inside the building reached out to their parents to say what they feared might be their last words.
One student wrote to her parents, "If I don't make it I love you and I appreciated everything you did for me," according to a screenshot shared with WSVN reporter Jessica Holly.
Another student, aged 14, texted his dad to say that his mother couldn't come get him because the school was still "on lockdown" and "you could get hurt."
–Michelle Broder Van Dyke
This is what we know about Florida high school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz
The gunman suspected of opening fire at a South Florida high school on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people, had previously been identified as a potential threat to fellow students and "talked about guns a lot," a teacher and a former classmate said.
Officials identified the suspect in the shooting as Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student who was expelled for disciplinary reasons from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where the shooting took place. He was charged on Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder.
Cruz was currently enrolled at another school in the Broward County Public School District, Superintendent Robert Runcie said late Wednesday night.
–Brianna Sacks
At least 17 people are dead in a Florida school shooting
At least 17 people were killed Wednesday at a South Florida high school when a former student armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle stormed the campus and opened fire, authorities said. The suspected shooter was later taken into custody.
Authorities identified the suspect as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who began shooting outside a school building, then walked inside while continuing to fire with an AR-15–style rifle. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Cruz was carrying "countless" rifle magazines filled with ammo.
Twelve people were killed inside the school and two died outside, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. Another victim was found dead in the street, he said, and two succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.
Another 14 people who sustained injuries in the shooting were being treated at hospitals, five of whom were listed in life-threatening condition as of Wednesday night.
Authorities said they would not be releasing the names of victims until all relatives had been notified, but Israel said a school football coach was among those killed in the shooting.
"This is just pure evil," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said at the press conference.
–Salvador Hernandez