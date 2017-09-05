Live Updates: Attorney General Sessions Will Make An Announcement On DACA Today

What We Know So Far
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions will make an announcement on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Tuesday morning.
- On Sunday night, multiple outlets — first Politico and then several other news organizations, including the Associated Press — reported that Trump is expected to end DACA in six months, giving Congress time for a potential legislative fix that would protect young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation.
- Congress is back from its summer break and is expected to get back to work on the budget, raising the debt ceiling, Harvey relief funding, and tax reform. Several committees will also resume their investigations into Russian interference in last year's election.
- President Trump is heading to North Dakota on Wednesday to discuss his tax reform plans.
- North Korea conducted it's sixth nuclear test on Sunday, its most powerful to date. Monday, Trump and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in "agreed to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal."
Updates
Trump is ready to get the week started, he even tweeted his excitement Monday night
He followed that up on Tuesday morning with tweets on DACA and South Korea
–Jessica Simeone
The estimated power of North Korea's latest nuclear test may have to be revised upwards, Japan says
Japan's defense minister said on Tuesday that his government's original estimate of the power of North Korea's most recent nuclear test may have to be revised upwards.
Following a cabinet meeting, Itsunori Onedera said that he had heard that the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization — the international organization tasked with verifying the ban on nuclear tests — could determine that the magnitude of the tremor caused by Sunday's test was larger than originally thought. It may be raised from a magnitude 5.8 tremor, to a 5.9 or 6.0.
Onedera said that, if this were the case, the Japanese Defense Ministry's estimate of the projected destructive capabilities and force of the North's bomb would also have to be revised upwards, and would undoubtedly surpass the power of those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of the Second World War, NHK reported.
–Francis Whittaker and Tasneem Nashrulla
Trump reportedly could end DACA on Tuesday but there are still unanswered questions
President Donald Trump will announce on Tuesday his decision about the program that gives some young undocumented immigrants protection from deportation.
On Sunday night several outlets reported — first Politico and then several other news organizations including the Associated Press — that Trump is expected to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months, giving Congress time for a potential legislative fix. BuzzFeed News has not been able to independently confirm Trump's decision.
And on Monday evening, The Justice Department said Attorney General Jeff Sessions would hold a briefing "related to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program" at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, and that he would not take questions from reporters after. Trump has one public event on Tuesday — a photo-op with aides and members of Congress meeting about changing the tax code.
The media reports about Trump's decision leave open a lot of questions about what would actually happen to the program, and how the details for existing DACA recipients would play out.
–Zoe Tillman and Adrian Carrasquillo
Why does Trump always shoot the hostages?
President Trump, cornered, weakened, and apparently unable to get his hands on the usual levers of presidential powers, has adopted pretty much the worst possible strategy for someone trying to wield the power of the most powerful job in the world: He’s shooting the hostages.
Trump can’t seem to get the hard stuff associated with the presidency done. He hasn’t been able to mount a legislative agenda or give federal employees (besides ICE agents and the occasional EPA regulator) the foggiest idea of what he wants them to do. Congress is beyond his control and doesn’t fear him: They slapped him in the face on Russia, and when his allies “burned the ships” to pass a health care bill, his confused conquistadors didn’t make it out.
His remaining political leverage has come largely from the policies left to him as hostages by President Barack Obama: the Paris Climate accord; the Iran nuclear deal; the Trans-Pacific Partnership; and, most of all, DACA and the nearly 800,000 sympathetic young Americans it allows to live normal, and sometimes extraordinary, lives.
–Ben Smith
How DACA became an orphan in Trump's White House
On a Friday in the summer of 2012, in the midst of his reelection campaign, former President Barack Obama spoke of "young people who studied in our schools, they play in our neighborhoods, they're friends with our kids, they pledge allegiance to our flag. They are Americans in their heart, in their minds, in every single way but one — on paper."
With those words, Obama announced Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that allowed undocumented youth brought to the country as children (known as DREAMers) to stay in the country for two-year periods and receive work authorization.
At the time, Obama's move was seen by Republicans as political posturing to juice the Latino vote in November. But immigrant activists were excited, having spent months leveraging Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's legislative approach to his own DREAMer fix as a means of putting pressure on the White House.
Now, five years later, President Donald Trump looks set to kill that program.
–Adrian Carrasquillo
Republican party autopsy author goes off on GOP as Trump’s DACA decision nears
As President Donald Trump nears a decision on what to do with undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children, Republicans will again face immigration policy issues with the immigration status of thousands with next year's mid-term elections in the mix.
Trump on Tuesday is expected to reveal what he will do with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, an Obama-era initiative that protects those immigrants from deportation. Politico, citing two unidentified sources, reported late Sunday that the White House is expected to end DACA but leave a window for the GOP-controlled Congress to take up the issue. (BuzzFeed News has not confirmed that, though.)
Just four years ago, building stronger relationships with Hispanic voters was among the key recommendations from the Republican National Committee’s Growth and Opportunity Project — better known as the “autopsy” following the party’s loss in the 2012 presidential election.
–Henry J. Gomez
Powerful explosion detected in North Korea in possible nuclear weapons test
A powerful tremor — a suspected nuclear weapons test — was detected early Sunday in North Korea hours after the country's leadership claimed to have developed a hydrogen bomb.
The US Geological Survey recorded a 6.3 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 0.0 kilometers, a strong indicator the event was a nuclear test conducted by Kim Jong Un's military.
North Korea said it detonated a thermonuclear device Sunday, in its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date, and called it a "perfect success" of "unprecedented" strength.
Minutes after the tremor was detected, South Korea's government said it believed North Korea had conducted a nuclear test, Yonhap News Agency reported.
–Salvador Hernandez, Alicia Melville-Smith, Megha Rajagopalan, and Talal Ansari