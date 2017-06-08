Former FBI Director James Comey To Testify About Donald Trump And Russia

Here's What's Happening:

* Former FBI Director James Comey will be testifying in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee in the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election.

* Testimony kicks off at 10 a.m. and BuzzFeed News' Emma Loop will be there, you can follow her here.

* Comey will begin by reading a prepared statement, a copy of which was released yesterday. You can read more about that statement here.

* In the statement Comey says Trump asked him for a pledge of loyalty and repeatedly asked for him to help "lift the cloud" of the Russia probe by publicly denying the president was being investigated.

* Last month, Trump fired Comey from his position as FBI Director, saying that he did so at the recommendation of the Justice Department – he later backtracked and said that it was his decision to let him go.

* Yesterday, Trump announced his intention to nominate former Justice Department official Christopher Wray as Comey's successor.