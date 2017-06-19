Sections

World

A Car Rammed A Police Vehicle On France's Champs-Élysées In What's Being Called An Attack

The driver, a 31-year-old known to police for his extremist views, is dead.

Posted on
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News

A person intentionally rammed into a national police vehicle on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Monday.

Bertrand Combaldieu / AP

Police said the driver, 31, is from a Paris suburb and was known to authorities for his extremist views.

Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

Interior Minister Gérard Collomb called the incident an "attack that targeted our security forces."

Gérard Collomb @gerardcollomb

No members of the public were hurt, and the driver has died, officials said. Some media reports said his vehicle caught on fire after the impact.

Bertrand Combaldieu / AP

Several media outlets reported that the car contained explosives and other forms of ammunition.

BuzzFeed News hasn't immediately confirmed this detail.
Reuters

BuzzFeed News hasn't immediately confirmed this detail.

The prosecutor's counter terrorism office has opened an investigation.

GendarmerieNationale @Gendarmerie

Contact BuzzFeed News at maggie.schultz+news@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

