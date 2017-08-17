A Van Drove Into A Crowd In Barcelona And Several People Are Injured

There has just been a massive trampling on the Ramblas in Barcelona by a person with a van. There are injured

The Mossos d'Esquadra, or Catalonian police, tweeted that people should "avoid the area of Las Ramblas" so as not to be in the way of emergency services.

At least two people are lying on the crowd, injured.

Ethan Spibey, a charity director from the UK, spoke to Sky News about what he saw: "I was in the Ramblas with my boyfriend, and there seemed to be some police there already. Then all of a sudden there was real chaos. People started running and screaming, and there were loud bangs. People started running into shops. There was a mini stampede where we were, in one of the alleyways. We’ve actually been locked in a church in El Gotic (the Gothic Quarter). They’ve locked the doors as we’re not sure the person who’s done it has been caught," he said.