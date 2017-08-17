 go to content
A Van Drove Into A Crowd In Barcelona And Several People Are Injured

"Avoid the area of Las Ramblas" warned local police.

A van has driven into a crowd of people on Las Ramblas, the main tourist and commercial street in Barcelona, leaving multiple people injured, according to local police.

Josep Lago/AFP / Getty Images

The Mossos d'Esquadra, or Catalonian police, tweeted that people should "avoid the area of Las Ramblas" so as not to be in the way of emergency services.

There has just been a massive trampling on the Ramblas in Barcelona by a person with a van. There are injured
Mossos @mossos

There has just been a massive trampling on the Ramblas in Barcelona by a person with a van. There are injured

The number of injured is unknown.

A photo tweeted by David J. Visus shows people injured at the corner of Plaza Catalunya and Las Ramblas, one of the city’s most famous intersections.

@velardedaoiz Plaza Catalunya y Rambla. Hablan de decenas de atropellados. El conductor ha huido. Operación policia… https://t.co/iQomZGDcQj
David J.Visús @DavidVisus

@velardedaoiz Plaza Catalunya y Rambla. Hablan de decenas de atropellados. El conductor ha huido. Operación policia… https://t.co/iQomZGDcQj

At least two people are lying on the crowd, injured.

Ethan Spibey, a charity director from the UK, spoke to Sky News about what he saw: "I was in the Ramblas with my boyfriend, and there seemed to be some police there already. Then all of a sudden there was real chaos. People started running and screaming, and there were loud bangs. People started running into shops. There was a mini stampede where we were, in one of the alleyways. We’ve actually been locked in a church in El Gotic (the Gothic Quarter). They’ve locked the doors as we’re not sure the person who’s done it has been caught," he said.

Amar Anwar, a British human rights lawyer, was just nearby and tweeted video of the scene.

Can't believe this I'm on Ramblas, heard screaming &amp; whole street ran- a car believed drove in2crowd- had walked do… https://t.co/dw7XmK1mBB
Aamer Anwar @AamerAnwar

Can't believe this I'm on Ramblas, heard screaming &amp; whole street ran- a car believed drove in2crowd- had walked do… https://t.co/dw7XmK1mBB

“I did not see the van mount the pavement. I heard the crash, people were screaming everyone ran in the opposite direction,” Anwar told Sky News.

“The shopkeeper I spoke to talked about a man mounting the pavement and said about five or six people were seriously injured,” said Anwar.

A local journalist tweeted video of people running near the department store El Corte Inglés in Plaza Catalunya.

Estampida ahora mismo en El Corte Inglés de Plaza Catalunya en Barcelona
Jordi Perez Colome @jordipc

Estampida ahora mismo en El Corte Inglés de Plaza Catalunya en Barcelona

The Spanish prime minister Mariono Rajoy Brey tweeted that he was in contact with authorities and "priority: attending to the injured in Las Ramblas and help the work of the security forces".

En contacto con todas las administraciones. Prioridad: atender heridos en Las Ramblas y facilitar la labor de las Fuerzas de Seguridad. MR
Mariano Rajoy Brey @marianorajoy

En contacto con todas las administraciones. Prioridad: atender heridos en Las Ramblas y facilitar la labor de las Fuerzas de Seguridad. MR

#Barcelona #Rambles If you are ok, please Inform your family using social networks to avoid the collapse of phone lines
EmergènciesCatalunya @emergenciescat

#Barcelona #Rambles If you are ok, please Inform your family using social networks to avoid the collapse of phone lines

The mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, said she is keeping an eye on events.

Seguint de prop els esdeveniments ocorreguts a la Rambla. Equips d'emergència activats i treballant. https://t.co/xDe0MJmw2R
Ada Colau @AdaColau

Seguint de prop els esdeveniments ocorreguts a la Rambla. Equips d'emergència activats i treballant. https://t.co/xDe0MJmw2R

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

