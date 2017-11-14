 back to top
Live Updates: Australia Is Waiting For The Results Of The Same-Sex Marriage Survey

After a long few months, the postal survey results day is here.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

What We Know So Far

  • The survey results will be announced at 10am AEDT in Belconnen, ACT.
  • Polls have predicted a win for "yes".
  • If a "yes" result is announced, Liberal senator Dean Smith will introduce a bill for same-sex marriage to the Senate this afternoon.
  • See all our previous coverage of the $122 million postal survey HERE

Updates

Posted at

We are live at the "yes" event in Sydney

Posted at

Here's the stage where the announcement will take place

Waiting for the ABS to release the results of the same sex marriage postal survey - will be broadcast live on Sky N… https://t.co/gRtCI2lcXb
Jennifer Bechwati @jenbechwati

Waiting for the ABS to release the results of the same sex marriage postal survey - will be broadcast live on Sky N… https://t.co/gRtCI2lcXb

Posted at

BuzzFeed News is on the scene at the "yes" event

Our reporter Lane Sainty is on the scene at the "yes" event with our video producer Nick Wray.

-Josh Taylor

nick wray @nickwray

Posted at
ONE HOUR TO GO!
Dean Smith @DeanSmithWA

ONE HOUR TO GO!

Politicians and campaigners are preparing for the result, just one hour away.

And I want to give a special shout out to this remarkable colleague and friend of mine. One of the most passionate… https://t.co/PS7mI59rjg
Bill Shorten @billshortenmp

And I want to give a special shout out to this remarkable colleague and friend of mine. One of the most passionate… https://t.co/PS7mI59rjg

Allies are here for you, LGBTIQ friends and family members. We have been through the campaign and we will be no mat… https://t.co/6wwhF2iMna
Andrew Leigh @ALeighMP

Allies are here for you, LGBTIQ friends and family members. We have been through the campaign and we will be no mat… https://t.co/6wwhF2iMna

Struggled to decide what tie to wear today. Settled on one that reflects my personality: deep blue with pink elepha… https://t.co/30ApSLb4iK
Tim Wilson MP @timwilsoncomau

Struggled to decide what tie to wear today. Settled on one that reflects my personality: deep blue with pink elepha… https://t.co/30ApSLb4iK

It's all ok, the @MagdaSzubanski has arrived! Not long now..... #voteyes
Tiernan Brady @Tiernanbrady

It's all ok, the @MagdaSzubanski has arrived! Not long now..... #voteyes

Posted at

Eric Abetz is a fan of the Paterson bill

Prominent "no" campaigner Liberal senator Eric Abetz is doing the rounds in the media this morning singing the praises of the Paterson legislation. On ABC News Breakfast he called it a "wonderful embrace of classical liberal values" and a "masterful piece of legislative drafting" on Sky News.

This is in contrast to a wide range of legal experts and politicians across the parliament who have claimed that the legislation would introduce new discrimination against same-sex couples.

Abetz argues that religious freedoms should extend far beyond those who are involved in the church to those who merely hold religious beliefs in opposition to same-sex marriage.

When he was asked whether it would be "a bit odd" to allow this sort of discrimination in Australia, Abetz said that "in a free society we allow people to be odd, if that's what they wish to be."

-Josh Taylor

Posted at

"I'm anxious": Penny Wong and Matthew Canavan have been on ABC Radio

ABC TV

Labor leader in the Senate Penny Wong, who is a strong “yes” supporter, and resources minister Matthew Canavan, who is a strong “no” supporter, have been on Radio National Breakfast this morning.

Wong told the program, “I’m anxious, but we all are – those of us who have been fighting for this for a long time and understand what this means for the country.”

She rejected the assertion from various "no" supporting politicians and advocates that extensive exemptions to anti-discrimination law are needed if Australia legalises same-sex marriage.

“What has been argued for is a greater licence to discriminate," she said. "I don't think Australians voted for that. I don't think this survey was a vote on expanding the capacity to discriminate in our society. It was in fact the opposite. It was a vote that was all about whether we should have equal rights for same-sex couples in this country.”

Canavan argued hard there should be extensive exemptions in any same-sex marriage bill that passes the parliament in the event of a “yes” vote.

He said regardless of the margin of the vote, there will be “millions of Australians who vote no” and that they deserve to have their rights protected in the event of a “yes” vote. He also said Australia is not governed by “the tyranny of the majority” – a line that has taken some LGBTI Australians by surprise, given the concept of the postal survey.

- Lane Sainty

Posted at

The two bills

A lot of the commentary today will refer to the clash shaping up between two same-sex marriage bills in the event of a "yes" vote, from Liberal senators Dean Smith and James Paterson respectively.

Smith's bill would continue the current exemption for religious ministers to refuse to solemnise any marriage they want, provide a grandfather clause allowing current civil celebrants to move into a new category that would also have the right to refuse, and allow religious organisations the right to refuse to serve same-sex weddings.

Paterson's bill would allow a wide range of service providers, religious or secular, to turn away gay couples asking for wedding services. It would also provide immunity under anti-discrimination law for people who hold, express, and act on various traditional beliefs about marriage, sexuality, and gender.

Government MPs have clashed over the two proposals. Meanwhile, senators from across the political spectrum have signed a motion to introduce the Smith bill to the Senate this afternoon if a "yes" vote is successful – giving it an advantage over its legislative rival.

- Lane Sainty

Posted at

Same-sex marriage could be legal this month, according to Bill Shorten

Opposition leader Bill Shorten told Fox FM this morning that he was hopeful for a "yes" vote in the postal survey today, but he would continue campaigning even if there was a "no" vote.

Labor has promised to legislate within 100 days of forming government should same-sex marriage not be legalised as a result of today's announcement.

Shorten predicted that marriage equality legislation could pass parliament as soon as November 30 or the first week of December – the final sitting week of 2017.

–Josh Taylor

Good morning

It's result day for the same-sex marriage survey here in Australia. People are eagerly anticipating the announcement at 10am AEDT, which could signal the end of the country's lengthy, vexed, and often ugly debate over whether gay couples should be allowed to marry.

If the "yes" vote wins, it will then lead to a parliamentary debate over the form of the legislation to allow same-sex couples to marry, with legislation expected to be introduced into the Senate this afternoon.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has arrived back in Australia after five days in southeast Asia for the East Asia Summit, while senators will be witnessing the announcement in Canberra during a Senate-only sitting week.

If you're after details of the survey announcement, how to watch it, and what happens next – here's an explainer.

- Lane Sainty

