Live Updates: Australia Is Waiting For The Results Of The Same-Sex Marriage Survey

Updates
"I'm anxious": Penny Wong and Matthew Canavan have been on ABC Radio
Labor leader in the senate Penny Wong, who is a strong “yes” supporter, and resources minister Matthew Canavan, who is a strong “no” supporter, have been on Radio National Breakfast this morning.
Wong told the program “I’m anxious, but we all are – those of us who have been fighting for this for a long time and understand what this means for the country.”
She rejected the assertion from various "no" supporting politicians and advocates that extensive exemptions to anti-discrimination law are needed if Australia legalises same-sex marriage.
“What has been argued for is a greater licence to discriminate. I don't think Australians voted for that,” she said. “I don't think this survey was a vote on expanding the capacity to discriminate in our society. It was in fact the opposite. It was a vote that was all about whether we should have equal rights for same-sex couples in this country.”
Canavan argued hard there should be extensive exemptions in any same-sex marriage bill that passes the parliament in the event of a “yes” vote.
He said regardless of the margin of the vote, there will be “millions of Australians who vote no” and that they deserve to have their rights protected in the event of a “yes” vote. He also said Australia is not governed by “the tyranny of the majority” – a line that has taken some LGBTI Australians by surprise, given the concept of the postal survey.
- Lane Sainty
The two bills
A lot of the commentary today will refer to the clash shaping up between two same-sex marriage bills in the event of a "yes" vote, from Liberal senators Dean Smith and James Paterson respectively.
Smith's bill would continue the current exemption for religious ministers to refuse to solemnise any marriage they want, provide a grandfather clause allowing current civil celebrants to move into a new category that would also have the right to refuse, and allow religious organisations the right to refuse to serve same-sex weddings.
Paterson's bill would allow a wide range of service providers, religious or secular, to turn away gay couples asking for wedding services. It would also provide immunity under anti-discrimination law for people who hold, express, and act on various traditional beliefs about marriage, sexuality, and gender.
Government MPs have clashed over the two proposals. Meanwhile, senators from across the political spectrum have signed a motion to introduce the Smith bill to the Senate this afternoon if a "yes" vote is successful – giving it an advantage over its legislative rival.
- Lane Sainty
Same-sex marriage could be legal this month, according to Bill Shorten
Opposition leader Bill Shorten told Fox FM this morning that he was hopeful for a "yes" vote in the postal survey today, but he would continue campaigning even if there was a "no" vote.
Labor has promised to legislate within 100 days of forming government should same-sex marriage not be legalised as a result of today's announcement.
Shorten predicted that marriage equality legislation could pass parliament as soon as November 30 or the first week of December – the final sitting week of 2017.
–Josh Taylor