At Least 26 People Killed After Man Opens Fire In Texas Church

What We Know So Far
- At least 26 people are dead after a gunman opened fire during a Sunday service at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said via Twitter: "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act."
- President Trump wrote on Twitter while visiting Japan: "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas."
- Multiple media outlets identified the gunman as 26-year-old Devin P. Kelley, who was found dead inside his vehicle after it veered off the road while being pursued by authorities.
Updates
Crowd gathers for candlelight vigil
Dozens of people gathered in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday night to pay tribute to those who were killed earlier in the day at church shooting.
At least 26 people were killed after a gunman opened fire outside and in the church. The gunman was found dead inside his vehicle after being chased by authorities.
—Charlie Warzel
Witnesses say children were the first people the gunman encountered when he entered the church
Kevin Jordan, who lives across from the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, told KENS5 that the suspect fired at his house before taking off in his car.
"I was literally maybe 50 yards from the guy. He was in a face mask and shooting," Jordan said. "He saw me and took a pop shot at my house. It went through my window and my son was literally 2 feet from where the guy shot our house."
Jordan, a medical assistant, said he then ran to the small church and said the scene inside was indescribable.
"They try and train you for everything, but I can't describe what I saw," he told the station. "I was trying to dress people's wounds. I saw my best friend's mother and I was trying to help her out. It was bad. I tried to help as many as I could. You can't explain it. Your mind doesn't want to grasp it."
Another witness told BuzzFeed News that those inside the church said the gunman started shooting through the windows before coming inside. The children in the congregation were seated in the back pews and were the first people the shooter encountered, they added.
Michael Ward told BuzzFeed News that his four nephews and nieces were some of the children shot sitting in the back row. His sister-in-law was also wounded.
Ward ran and woke up his brother, Chris, whose children were inside, and "they went over to the church and began pulling them out." The children had just come back from Sunday school and were sitting in the back row.
Ward's 5-year-old nephew, Ryland, was shot four times. A bullet hit the glasses of his 9-year-old niece, Rihanna, breaking the frames and narrowly missing her. Their mother, Joanne Ward, was also shot and was taken to the hospital.
Chris Ward's aunt, Edith Sommer, told BuzzFeed News that her niece died after being transported to a local hospital.
—Charlie Warzel, Anne Helen Peterson, Brianna Sacks
President Trump said his thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the Texas church shooting.
Trump, who recently started a tour of Asia, said the "pain and grief we all feel cannot begin to imagine the suffering of those" who lost loved ones.
"Americans will do what we do best: We pull together and join hands and lock arms and through the tears and sadness we stand strong," he told reporters traveling with him in Japan.
Trump also pledged support for those affected by the tragedy.
"All Americans pray to god to help the wounded and the families of the victims," he said. "We will never ever leave their side."
—Jason Wells
Gunman shot dead after opening fire in Texas church
At least 26 are dead after a gunman opened fire during a Sunday service at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, making it the deadliest shooting in the state's history.
At 11:20 a.m., a man dressed in all black and tactical gear started firing at the small church, officials said at a press conference. He then crossed to the right side of the building, still firing, before going inside and killing 23 people and injuring dozens more. When he left the building, "a local resident grabbed his rifle and engaged that suspect," said Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The gunman then dropped his weapon, an assault rifle, and ran to his car, Martin said. Authorities pursued the suspect, whom they found dead inside his vehicle after it veered off the road.
Twenty-three people died inside the church, two people were killed outside, and one person died from their injuries after being transported from the scene, Martin said. The victims' ages range from 5 to 72 years old.
"There's a lot of work to be done," Martin said. "We are only hours into this investigation which is going to take significant amounts of time."
Officials did not immediately release the suspect's name, saying only that he was a young white male, maybe in his early twenties.
"There are many, many we cannot answer," Martin said, explaining that authorities were still processing "many crime scenes."
"We have the church, we have outside the church. We have where the suspect vehicle was located. We have following up on the suspect and where he's from, his residence," the director said.
Officials cautioned that the death toll could rise.
"We ask for God's comfort, for God's guidance, and for God's healing, for all those who are suffering," Gov. Greg Abbott said at the press conference. "I ask for every mom and dad at home tonight that you put your arm around your kid and give your kid a big hug and let them know how much you love them."
Frank Pomeroy, the pastor of the church, believes his 14-year-old daughter is one of the victims. He told ABC News that "she was one very beautiful, special child." Pomeroy and his wife, Sherri, were not at the church when the shooting occurred, according to CNN and NBC News.
The CEO of Connally Memorial Medical Center, a nearby hospital, told BuzzFeed News the hospital had received eight shooting victims on Sunday, four of whom were transferred out to University Hospital in San Antonio. The four who remained at Connally Memorial were in stable condition — three of them have been discharged, he said. A staff member at the University Hospital in San Antonio said he could not provide any information.
A spokesperson for the FBI's San Antonio field office, Michelle Lee, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the agency is assisting local law enforcement in Sutherland Springs.
"We are responding to provide assistance and there have been reports of multiple injuries and fatalities. We don't have those numbers yet," said Lee.
Read more here.