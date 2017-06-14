Live Updates: Washington In Shock After Gunman Opens Fire On Republican Baseball Practice

What We Know So Far:
- Rep. Steve Scalise, two Capitol Police officers, a congressional aide, and a lobbyist were shot during a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday morning.
- Scalise, the Republican House majority whip, and lobbyist Matt Mika are in critical condition.
- The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, was shot dead. His social media accounts featured numerous posts denouncing President Trump and supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders.
- Sanders took to the Senate floor where he said he was informed the gunman had been a volunteer for his presidential campaign and declared, "I am sickened by this despicable act."
- In an address from the White House, President Trump praised law enforcement for their swift response and credited them with saving many lives.
- The FBI is now leading the investigation into the shooting.
Updates
Baseball match will continue on Thursday, lawmakers vow
WASHINGTON — Thursday night's congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled tomorrow, Rep. Joe Barton, the manager of the Republican team, and Rep. Mike Doyle, manager of the Democratic team, confirmed at a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon.
They have added a new charity to the recipients of the money raised by the game: the Fallen Officers Fund.
The two lawmakers said they felt this was an important moment to try to improve relationships between members of congress.
"It shouldn't take an incident like this to bring us together," said Doyle, adding that the Democratic team had invited the Republican team for dinner this evening.
Both longtime members of congress said the atmosphere was noticeably harsher now than it had been many years ago when they both arrived.
"I think the internet and Twitter and all the instant anonymity of the news cycle has made it more impersonal," said Barton. He also noted that with members flying back home immediately after the last vote of the week, there was little time to foster camaraderie.
"People don't look at each other eye to eye. They use the two thumbs and assault one another," said Doyle.
Barton also pointed to the hyper-partisan political climate right now. "I think some of the TV attack ads make it easier for the general population to want to resort to personal attacks," he said.
Looking forward, both said they might reconsider security precautions for when large groups of members of congress are together in public spaces.
"I bet you most members of congress would tell you they don't want any personal detail. I sure don't," Doyle said. But for large groups of members, "perhaps we should rethink that at a certain point."
"I feel safe, but I'm an adult and I made a conscious decision to run to congress," said Barton, whose two sons were at practice this morning when the shooting started. "Nobody puts a gun to our head and says you have to run. It's different with your family. Your family shouldn't be exposed to that."
"He's grown up in the congress and he comes up every year," said Barton of his son Jack, who was at practice today. "And when he comes onto the floor, he'll touch base with some of the Republicans in Texas and then he'll make a beeline to the Democratic side.
"So he is an example of bipartisanship in himself. And he was at practice this morning, and not only, and he had 25 dads. Everybody out there was looking out for him, not just me," said Barton.
"The first thing I thought about when that happened was Jack," said Doyle. "And that he was gonna be ok."
—Alexis Levinson
Capitol Police chief praises officers for quick thinking
US Capitol Police Chief Matthew R. Verderosa praised the actions of his officers for their "heroic and appropriate response" in protecting those who were fired upon on Wednesday.
Verderosa said one agent is still in hospital having been shot in the ankle, while another received a minor injury and has been released.
Here is his statement:
I want to commend Special Agents Crystal Griner, David Bailey, and Henry Cabrera for their heroic and appropriate response in protecting the Members and others today during their practice for the Congressional baseball game.
I'm grateful that Special Agent Griner is in good condition in the hospital having been shot in the ankle, and Special Agent Bailey was treated and released having sustained a minor injury during the incident.
The United States Capitol Police is dedicated to its mission to protect the U.S. Capitol, Members of Congress, staff and the visiting public, and today we saw how our officers' extensive training and quick response saved lives.
I would like to thank our partner law enforcement agencies including the FBI, ATF, U.S. Park Police, Virginia State Police and especially the Alexandria Police Department, Alexandria Sheriff's Office, and Alexandria Fire Department for their assistance in responding to and investigating this incident.
The United States Capitol Police will continue to provide a robust and visible presence across the Capitol Complex, and monitor national and world events to provide the level of security required to protect the U.S. Capitol and Members of Congress.
—David Mack
Members of Congress receive threats before and after shooting
Multiple members of Congress said there was an uptick in threats coming into their offices both before and after Wednesday morning's shooting at a congressional Republican baseball practice.
Multiple Democratic representatives said during a members-only security briefing that they had received calls after the shooting saying, "You guys are next," California Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragàn told BuzzFeed News.
According to Barragàn, more than one of her Democratic colleagues said during the briefing that they had received a similar call and other threats on their personal phones following the shooting. Barragàn said she did not receive one herself, and would not name those who did, citing their safety.
One of the calls went to "a member who was not on the [Democratic baseball] team," she said, "and other Democratic members expressed concern that they were getting calls saying, 'You Democrats, you Democrats.'"
—Ema O'Connor and Alexis Levinson
Congress pleads for unity in the wake of the shooting
Although social media was charged with divisive, partisan rhetoric in the wake of Wednesday's shooting at a Republican baseball practice, most members of Congress responded with messages of unity, hesitant to reopen the contentious gun control debate or politicize the attack.
Members described a harrowing scene in which those at the practice faced a barrage of bullets, taking shelter in the dugouts. They repeatedly thanked the Capitol Police, and suspected that more could have been injured or killed had officers not been at the diamond.
On Capitol Hill, lawmakers from both parties echoed Trump's sentiment. "We are united in our shock and anguish," Speaker Paul Ryan told House members who gathered in the chamber in the aftermath of the shooting. "An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us."
Members from both sides of the aisle rose to give Ryan a standing ovation as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi took to the podium. "To my colleagues, you're going to hear me say something you have never heard me say before: I identify myself with the remarks of the Speaker," she said, looking to Ryan with a smile.
—Emma Loop
Authorities officially name James Hodgkinson as slain gunman
The FBI has confirmed the identity of the shooter as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois.
Law enforcement officers shot Hodgkinson at approximately 7:14 am local time. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the FBI said in a statement.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is running a trace on two weapons, including a rifle and a handgun, the FBI said.
"The FBI is actively investigating Hodgkinson to include his associates, whereabouts, social media impressions, and potential motivations. This is an active investigation that continues to unfold," the FBI statement said.
One Capitol police officer who had gunshot wounds was hospitalized and is reported to be in stable condition. Another officer, who was treated for minor injuries, has been released, the FBI said.
A second Congressman who sustained "minor injuries" was also transported by a medic unit.
—Tasneem Nashrulla
Bystander captures shooting on video
A man out walking his dog early Wednesday captured dramatic cellphone footage of the Alexandria attack.
In Noah Nathan's video, dozens of shots can be heard ringing out as Nathan lies on the ground, seeking cover.
At one point, a man can be seen laying motionless on the field.
—David Mack
Trump praises law enforcement for saving lives at Alexandria shooting
President Trump delivered a statement Wednesday morning praising law enforcement's swift actions after a gunman opened fire at members of Congress who were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game.
"Many lives would have been lost, if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol police officers who took down the gunman despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault," Trump said, later adding that the officers' sacrifice "makes democracy possible."
"Congressman Scalise is a friend and a very good friend," Trump said. "He's a patriot and he's a fighter. He will recover from this assault."
Trump went on to say that everyone on that baseball field are public servants who love their country.
"We may have our differences but we do well, in times like these, to remember that everyone who serves in our nation's capitol is here because, above all, they love our country," Trump said. "We can all agree that we are blessed to be Americans that our children deserve to grow up in a nation of safety and peace, and we are strongest when we are unified and when we work together for the common good."
— Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Five shot, two critical, after shooter targets GOP baseball practice
Rep. Steve Scalise, two Capitol Police officers, a congressional aide, and a lobbyist were shot during a GOP baseball practice in Virginia on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Republican congressmen and their staffers were at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park baseball fields in Alexandria when a shooter opened fire shortly after 7 a.m. local time.
Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina told BuzzFeed News the shooter asked whether those practicing were Republicans or Democrats before opening fire. A Senate staffer who was at the practice, but asked not to be identified, also gave the same account.
The gunman, who was shot dead by law enforcement, has been identified by authorities as James T. Hodgkinson of Illinois. Social media accounts believed to belong to Hodgkinson featured numerous posts denouncing President Trump and supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Scalise, lobbyist Matt Mika, Special Agent David Bailey, Special Agent Crystal Griner, and Zack Barth, a staffer to Rep. Roger Williams, were shot in the melee, Speaker Paul Ryan told Congress.
Scalise, who is the House majority whip, was struck in the hip and transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for surgery, his office said in a statement. The hospital said he is in critical condition.
"We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers," Scalise's office said.
Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and former congressional staffer, was also injured in the shooting.
In a statement to the press, Mika's family said he was shot multiple times and was in critical condition.
The others shot were said to be in good condition.
—David Mack