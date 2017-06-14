Live Updates: Washington In Shock After A Gunman Opens Fire On Republican Congressmen

What We Know So Far:
- Rep. Steve Scalise, two Capitol Police officers, a congressional aide, and a lobbyist were shot during a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday morning.
- Scalise, the Republican House majority whip, and lobbyist Matt Mika are in critical condition.
- The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, was shot dead. His social media accounts featured numerous posts denouncing President Trump and supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders.
- The Vermont senator said he had been informed the gunman volunteered on his presidential campaign. "I am sickened by this despicable act," Sanders said.
- In an address from the White House, President Trump praised law enforcement for their swift response and credited them with saving many lives.
- The FBI is now leading the investigation into the shooting.
Updates
Five shot, two critical, after shooter targets GOP baseball practice
Rep. Steve Scalise, two Capitol Police officers, a congressional aide, and a lobbyist were shot during a GOP baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning, officials said.
Republican congressmen and their staffers were at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park baseball fields in Alexandria for a training session when a shooter opened fire shortly after 7 a.m. local time.
Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina told BuzzFeed News the shooter asked whether those practicing were Republicans or Democrats before opening fire. A Senate staffer who was at the practice, but asked not to be identified, also gave the same account.
The gunman, who was shot dead by law enforcement, has been identified by authorities as James T. Hodgkinson of Illinois. Social media accounts belonging to a Hodgkinson featured numerous posts denouncing President Trump and supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders.
House Majority Whip Scalise, lobbyist Matt Mika, Special Agent David Bailey, Special Agent Crystal Griner, and Zack Barth, a staffer to Rep. Roger Williams, were shot in the melee, Speaker Paul Ryan told Congress.
Scalise was struck in the hip and transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for surgery, his office said in a statement. The hospital said he is in critical condition.
"We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers," Scalise's office said.
Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and former congressional staffer, was also injured in the shooting.
In a statement to the press, Mika's family said he was shot multiple times and was in a critical condition.
The others shot were said to be in good condition.
—David Mack