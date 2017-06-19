A Vehicle Has Struck Worshippers Outside A London Mosque, Causing Injuries

Share On more Share On more

A man drove a van at a group of worshippers leaving a north London mosque shortly after midnight on Monday, screaming that he wanted to "kill all Muslims," a witness told BuzzFeed News.

The white van struck a group of men congregating outside the Finsbury Park Mosque on Seven Sisters Road after evening prayers.

Abdulrahman Saleh Aloudi told BuzzFeed News the van swerved towards the men, who had been attending to an elderly man who had fallen down, perhaps due to exhaustion.

"This big van just came and went all over us,” Saleh Aloudi said. “I think at least eight or 10 people were injured. Luckily I managed to escape, and then the guy came out of his van.”

The driver tried to run, Saleh Aloudi said, but he and his two friends tackled the man, holding him down for some 20 minutes until police arrived.

“He was screaming before that — I’m going to kill all Muslims,” Saleh Aloudi said. “He was throwing punches all over.”