President Trump Is On His Way To Poland For A Huge Gathering Of Global Leaders

Here's What's Happening:
- President Trump is leaving Washington on Wednesday to travel to Poland for the G-20 Summit, a gathering of global leaders and finance and banking officials.
- On Thursday, Trump will meet with Polish president Andrzej Duda, attend a session of the Three Seas Initiative Summit, and deliver a speech in Krasinski Square in Warsaw.
- The G-20 Summit takes place on Friday and Saturday in Hamburg, Germany.
- The most anticipated event will be Trump's planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- The president spoke on the phone with German chancellor Angela Merkel Monday about the summit and the two discussed "climate issues, the Women's Entrepreneurship Financing Initiative, and trade, including global steel overcapacity," according to a White House press release. He also spoke with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.
- Trump visited Europe in May and gave a speech to NATO members where he blasted many of the member countries for not paying their fair share.
- This trip comes just a day after North Korea tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The US and South Korea responded with a joint military exercise by firing their own missile into the South's territorial waters.
Updates
The president and the first lady are en route to Warsaw, Poland
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump boarded Air Force One Wednesday morning and took off for Poland just after 8 a.m.
As the president was leaving this morning he responded to questions about North Korea by saying, "we're going to do very well."
The president will arrive in Poland around 10:15 local time and he's expected to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda Thursday.
Also on the agenda for the Poland visit is a session of the Three Seas Initiative Summit and a speech in Krasinski Square in Warsaw.
–Jessica Simeone
Tillerson Says North Korea's First Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Is A "New Escalation"
North Korea announced on Tuesday that it had tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile — potentially its most powerful weapon yet, and one possibly capable of reaching the United States.
The announcement came hours after US and South Korean defense officials said North Korea had launched a missile from the country's North Phyongan province that reached an altitude of 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles) and was tracked for 37 minutes before it fell in the Sea of Japan.
"Respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un signed the order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14 on July 3," a statement from the Korean Central News Agency said.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed North Korea's launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile in a statement Tuesday evening, saying the US "strongly condemns" the test and calling on other nations to follow suit.
He called the missile a "new escalation of the threat to the United States, our allies and partners, the region, and the world."
Read the full story here.
–Anup Kaphle and Megha Rajagopalan