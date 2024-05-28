7 Must-Have Sportsgirl Buys For The Ultimate Cosy Autumn Wardrobe

How are we already talking about cooler weather? It’s no secret Aussies love summer and hate everything else, but you can’t deny the absolute bliss that comes with slipping into something cosy as the temps start to drop. Crisp mornings are a nice relief from endless humidity, and cosy nights in, call for endless guilt-free TV. The best part about autumn and winter is the new season of outfit planning, and we’re here to help.
We've scoured the racks at Sportsgirl and found seven absolute hero pieces that are guaranteed to keep you warm and stylish. Here's what to grab:
1. The Cropped Cardi
This season is all about the cropped cardigan. This bad boy is like a warm hug in clothing form, perfect for throwing on over everything from dresses and skirts to jeans and tees. Sportsgirl's cardigan selection boasts a range of dreamy colours and textures, so you can find the perfect one to match your vibe. Think chunky knits for a more relaxed look, or a slim knit for a touch of sophistication. Feeling a bit indecisive? Why not snag a couple in different styles? We won't judge (and your future self will thank you!).
2. The Colourful Cardi
Looking to add a little colour to brighten up those grey mornings? The colour blocked cropped cardi is your new best friend. This playful take on the classic cardi adds a touch of unexpected coolness to any outfit. Pair it with high-waisted jeans and chunky boots casual vibe, or elevate it with a midi skirt and statement earrings for a night out. We're loving the cropped cardigans at Sportsgirl in bold colours and fun patterns – perfect for injecting some personality into your wardrobe.
3. The Essential Crewneck Jumper
No autumn wardrobe is complete without a classic crewneck jumper. This versatile piece is perfect for layering under jackets, throwing on over PJs for weekend brunches, or simply keeping you warm on those chilly mornings. Sportsgirl's selection of crewnecks come in a variety of colours and weights, so you can find the perfect one for any occasion. For a timeless look, opt for a neutral colour like cream, grey, or navy. Feeling a bit bolder? Go for a vibrant hue or a fun pattern.
4. The Statement Sweater
A bold chunky knit sweater is a great way to add a pop of personality to any outfit. Think chunky cable knits, bright colours, or playful slogans. Sportsgirl has a whole range of statement sweaters that are guaranteed to turn heads. We’ll be wearing ours with a silk slip skirt and Adidas Sambas (obviously).
5. The Chunky Knit Vest
The knit vest is easily one of your wardrobe heroes this season. This versatile layering piece is perfect for office days, nights out, or dressing it up or down. Layer it over a button-down shirt and jeans for a chic workwear look, or throw it over a slip dress for a date night vibe. Sportsgirl has a great selection of knit vests so you can find one that suits your style.
6. The Oversized Scarf
No autumn or winter outfit is complete without an oversized scarf. This versatile accessory not only keeps you warm but can also add a pop of colour and texture to any look. Sportsgirl's selection of scarves come in a variety of colours and patterns. We love the bold colours and fluffy textures.
7. The Beanie
Looking to add a finishing touch to your cosy autumn ensemble? You need a beanie, immediately. This essential accessory keeps your head warm, especially on those extra cold mornings. Sportsgirl has a great selection of beanies in a variety of colours and styles, so you can find one that perfectly matches your vibe. We love this pom-pom option or this one that’s giving boucle vibes.