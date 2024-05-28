7 Must-Have Sportsgirl Buys For The Ultimate Cosy Autumn Wardrobe

1. The Cropped Cardi

This season is all about the cropped cardigan. This bad boy is like a warm hug in clothing form, perfect for throwing on over everything from dresses and skirts to jeans and tees. Sportsgirl's cardigan selection boasts a range of dreamy colours and textures, so you can find the perfect one to match your vibe. Think chunky knits for a more relaxed look, or a slim knit for a touch of sophistication. Feeling a bit indecisive? Why not snag a couple in different styles? We won't judge (and your future self will thank you!).

