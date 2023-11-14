Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You Spend Eight Hours A Day At Your Desk, You May Need These 30 Wayfair WFH Items

    From extra storage space to back-saving cushions, we've got you covered.

    Brock Pirtle
    by Brock Pirtle

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An expandable desk dresser combo since a lot of us are still trying to figure out how to combine the words home and office without having a meltdown. For an effortless solution, look no further than this. The easy fold-out design and clean aesthetic lets it blend into most living rooms with ease, and the high-volume storage shelves can easily handle home, office, and probably as many fuzzy blankets as you can want!

    a desk drawer combo with the desk expanded
    Leah / Wayfair

    Promising review: "It was perfect for a college student!!" —Kyara

    Price: $609.99 (originally $679.99)

    2. A set of stackable organizer drawers to add some colorful eye candy where you always forget you need it — the workspace! These cute little shelves can be split up or stacked together to store pens, papers, office supplies, and so much more. Plus, they can also double as playroom storage!

    colorful stacking shelves on a counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I use it at my salon station at work. It works great to store things I need and display products on top." —Kelly

    Price: $34.99

    3. A 10-compartment paper organizer that'll bring a retro woodsy vibe to your WFH situation. If paper organization has got you feeling overwhelmed, this tall glass of water (emphasis on tall) is here to help you file and tabulate. Perfect for analogue organization, mail sorting, or even for the parents who take the chore wheel seriously.

    a tall wooden ten compartment paper organizer
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I use this at home to organize all the paperwork from me, my kids, and my business. It’s great." —Jen

    Price: $147.34 (originally $234; available in seven colors)

    4. A tall shelved storage cabinet for the ones that would rather go up than out. This sleek stainless steel locker absolutely screams "a professional lives here!" The lockable door can add an element of intrigue and mystery to your home office (or, you know, just keep your kids from thinking your important documents are craft paper), and its storage space will keep all your records organized.

    Brandi / Wayfair, Linda / Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "Exactly what I was looking for. Easy to put together but be sure to follow directions." —Brandi

    "The terracotta color is beautiful! Just what I was looking for, a little extra storage for a small space. Assembly was easy and it looks great." —Marisa

    Price: $214.99 (originally $469; available in seven colors)

    5. A wooden storage file cabinet because sometimes you need a little hideaway storage, and sometimes you need a place for a printer, laminator, and paper-shredder to have a forever home. This cabinet can do both jobs and will look good, too! Also, it has a built-in outlet!

    the dark gray filing cabinet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Took a bit of time to assemble, but overall, it’s sturdy, love the color, and it fits well in my space. Great piece of furniture for the price." —Amanda

    Price: $136.99 (originally $239; available in four colors)

    6. A corner bookcase for that one corner that just hasn't been pulling its weight storage-wise. Put it to work! This shelf features a beautiful alternating flow design that makes it both functional and flamboyant. Stack it full of books or find a less obstructed place for your Wi-Fi.

    the walnut colored bookcase
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Gorgeous, solid, and easy to put together. This totally made my reading nook!" —Erin

    Price: $138.99+ (available in three sizes)

    7. A wooden accent cabinet to bring a bit of organic wood grain and a dash of MCM to your coffee nook or entryway. Complete with slatted sliding doors, tapered legs, and hidden cord cutouts to minimize clutter, this smart little cabinet has it all!

    a wood accent table with books and games inside it
    Dana / Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "I just finished putting this together. Very easy to assemble, very well-built. So glad I purchased this piece." —Marian

    "Purchased the media piece as well. This is a great piece for small space with two slots to hide your keys, wallet, etc. Great add to my dining room." —Roland

    Price: $274.68+ (originally $617; available in two colors)

    8. An air purifier since those of us who work from home spend a lot of time breathing the same air — and untreated indoor air can range from being a little stale to even causing fatigue! When the weather won't always cooperate with open windows, this powerful purifier will make sure you're breathing only the best.

    a black air purifier in a bedroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Bought for my husband who suffers with asthma and allergies. The unit is in the bedroom. It works so well that we will buy a second one for the living space." —Beth

    Price: $159.99 (originally $249.99)

    9. A memory-foam lumbar pillow because lumbar is our BFF. Why? Because they always give us much-needed support! Let's try to give back by treating our back like royalty (and saving our posture in the process).

    the black pillow on a cream office chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "As advertised. I had a throw pillow on my chair so this is a step up (at least for me) as it’s comfy and has a strap that holds it in place. My chair is black so the black pillow works great. Good product for the money." —Jonathan

    Price: $23.99 (available in two colors)

    10. A Nespresso machine to make home barista-ing a snap! Perfect for the WFH-er who can't swing through a drive-through on the way to work, but also doesn't want to fuss around getting caffeinated. With so many flavors to choose from, you might make a side gig out of making coffee for your neighbors!

    The Nespresso machine with a glass mug full of coffee
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this coffee/espresso/latte machine. So easy to use and makes incredible brews!" —Maria

    Price: $164.25 (originally $219; available in two colors)

    11. An adjustable laptop cart because working from home sometimes means working from bed (who knows — I may be doing it right now...). Whether you enjoy a little breakfast in bed, a bedside table, or want a table that can slot perfectly into your recliner, this handy stand is for you!

    The laptop stand in a bedroom
    Wayfair

    The adjustable height ranges from 28'' to 35.4'' from floor to tabletop.

    Promising review: "Perfect for me to move around the house with. I love it!" —Katrina

    Price: $24.41+ (originally $69.99+, available in two sizes and five colors)

    12. A wire metal desk organizer set since all offices need a dose of stylish organization — whether it's a corner office or a living room table. Frankly, maybe even more important if it's a living room table since your family or roommates might have to see it often. 👀

    The five-piece wire metal organizer set
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Cute and useful! I overestimated the amount of extra room I'd have on my desk, so I'm going to have to get crafty with where it all goes, but I am excited to be more organized!" —Abbey

    Price: $31.69+ (available in three colors)

    13. A footrest to take a load off while you work. 😮‍💨 But seriously! a well-positioned foot rest will help take tension out of your back and help your natural posture hold out against the natural inclination to hunch.

    A footrest under a desk
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "WOW! what a difference this makes sitting at my desk for hours! I can feel the difference and so glad I purchased this!!" —Melanie

    Price: $33.99

    14. An artificial snake plant because listen...we all need a little green while we're chasing that green. 🫴💸 However, not everyone has a green thumb — so let's all end the stigma against fake plants and just live the best life our relative horticultural aptitude affords us!

    The plant in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This fake plant is AMAZING!!! I’ve had so many compliments on it; everyone thinks it's real. I put gravel rocks with it to make it look more modern. I’ll definitely buy more and letting my friends know where they can trust to get quality fake plants that look real. Thanks!" —Abby

    Price: $95.99 (originally $126.99)

    15. A large area rug to prance your little piggies across and add a touch of comfort to your home office. It has a cross-woven feel, and stain AND fade-resistant properties. Plus, it feels so plush, your couch might start feeling left out on movie night.

    the rug in brown in a person&#x27;s living room
    Emilie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Looks great in my dining room in my new house. Very green with nice browns. Put a mat below it to help it stay put as it’s thin!" —Kristen

    Price: $33.54+ (originally $69+; also available in seven other sizes)

    16. A dry erase calendar for those of us who feel like paper calendars are a bit wasteful, but still need to eyeball our month on something besides a computer/phone. Why not grab this gold accented number to blend a bit of functionality and glam?

    a dry erase calendar on a desk
    Anjelica / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Everything I wanted and needed. No need for calendars that expire after a year. This whiteboard calendar is eternal." —Anonymous

    Price: $20.99

    17. A knitted throw blanket because you deserve to snuggle up in something warm — whether you're on or off the clock. If you find space lacking in the blanket department, look no further than this diamond-patterned, OMG snuggly throw.

    A knitted throw blanket on a bed
    Wayfair

    Price: $51.99 (originally $149.00)

    18. An upholstered rolling office chair to give your work life a little bit of lift! It's got adjustable height, custom tilt, a tufted back, and a hefty bit of glitz compared to your standard black and chrome office chair affair.

    A rolling upholstered chair
    Christine / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This desk chair is so pretty! Seat is firm enough to support your back all day. The color is a true blush pink, and the fabric is soft and plush, not commercial fabric like other office chairs. The design is perfect for your home office space. I’m very happy with the purchase." —Christine

    Price: $136.99 (originally $481.79)

    19. A three-tier desk for those of us who want more than just a pop of color in the home office department. With its open-shelf design that keeps everything you need in reach, this two-toned desk has a sleek modern feel with a lighthearted color scheme.

    A three tiered desk
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Easy to put together and looks great." —Daniel

    Price: $128.42+ (originally $502.50+; available in four colors)

    20. A new showerhead to ~really~ enjoy that morning shower since, hey, you don't have to commute! Take the extra time to luxuriate a bit, because we all know how easy it is to forget to stop working when home and office get too blurred.

    A model holding up the shower head
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I was worried that it wouldn’t work the way I wanted it to so I’m pleasantly surprised that it works exactly how I wanted it to! Loved it so much I bought two!!! Plus, it matches my bathroom tiles perfectly!!!" —Lissel

    Price: $52.51+ (originally $126.75+; available in three finishes)

    21. A metal framed full-length mirror that'll make your fit check gorgeous before you even catch a glimpse of your reflection! 🪞🪩 While it's easy to stay in sweatpants sometimes, this metal-accented mirror will encourage you to dress your best even if you're the only one in your home office to impress.

    a gold accented standalone mirror leaned against a wall in a living room
    Maggie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "It arrived really well packed so I didn’t have to worry about it being in pieces! It’s big and comes with a stand and hanging hardware but I just have it leaned against the wall." —Maggie

    Price: $239.99 (originally $296.99; available in two colors)

    22. A vanity with shelves because sometimes it really is all about me, me, me! And why shouldn't it be sometimes??? For those of us who need to say it all three times, this three-mirrored vanity will help you check every angle of your look while providing bonkers storage!

    black vanity with mirror, matching seat, and five drawers
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great set! Perfect for my 16-year-old niece. Fits nicely in the corner. Did take awhile to put together but all hardware was labeled in detail." —Danielle

    Price: $179.99+ (originally $216.99; available in two colors)

    23. A mobile dry erase board because there's nothing like getting a bird's-eye view of your ideas! Give yourself all the space you need (not to mention the freedom to wheel it between rooms and storage) with this very PRO erase board.

    a rolling mirror with a person giving a presentation
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Good quality white board. Good price. Easy to put together." —Laurie

    Price: $155.99+ (originally $449.99+; available in seven sizes)

    24. A digital air fryer in case you need a toaster, air-fryer, oven, roaster, broiler, dehydrater, pizza-oven, rotisserie — or just a really overqualified plate warmer. The functionality of this appliance is truly legendary, and that can help make lunch a breeze as many people find WFH lunch more of a time-drain than a luxury. And, as a bonus, it'll save you a chunk of change on your power bill as compared to a conventional oven.

    a digital air fryer on a kitchen counter
    Janinemarie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "My best kitchen purchase ever! I have used [the] air fry, oven, and rotisserie features. The food is delicious, everything cooks perfectly. I highly recommend!" —Anonymous

    Price: $229.99

    25. A Ninja countertop blender since the next smoothie trend is surely just around the corner. You'll want to grab this three-speed 72-ounce professional blender to be ready for whatever kind of dragonfruit/matcha/plant-based-protein smoothie gets you through your workday with energy to spare!

    a Ninja blender with unblended fruit
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this blender, makes smoothies super well." —Elizabeth

    Price: $99.99

    26. A double work station desk for those of us who might be co-working from home, this sleek and spacious double desk might be for you! With enough room to accommodate two full desktop towers and a two-tiered shelf for extra storage, this work station will be a game-changer.

    a double desk workstation in a room
    Amanda / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I was a little nervous based on the reviews, but it was simple to put together and came in perfect condition! My husband and I love it, [plus] it brightened up my office. I do wish that it had a drawer, but I put a basket in the little shelf up top and it works great!" —Amanda

    Price: $209.99 (originally $244.99)

    27. An adjustable standing desk in case you find yourself shifting constantly while you work or are trying to avoid the dreaded WHF hunch. There are many benefits to working from a standing desk, and if you're starting to plan your office or home office from scratch, this two-toned unit is a great choice!

    a standing desk with a monitor and laptop in a home office
    Rebecca / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Easy to build, just a push of a button to adjust the height and fit perfectly in my small office space." —Rebecca

    Price: $131.99+ (originally $172.99+; available in four sizes and five colors)

    28. Or a standing desk convertible stand if you've dabbled with the idea of a standing desk but currently own a desk you're not willing to part with. This unique riser model helps accommodate any blend of desktop/laptop/tablet you can imagine.

    a two-tiered standing desk stand on a desk with a laptop keyboard and mouse
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beyond my expectations! I ordered the 28” and the size was perfect. Very well-made and little to do to set up. Would definitely recommend!" —Lorraine

    Price: $90.67+ (originally $119.99+; available in two colors and two sizes)

    29. A metal desk lamp that can bring some much-needed light into any office or study. 🌞📚 With its slender, articulating design and minimally chic look, this lamp will see you through many-an all nighter!

    a gold desk lamp on a desk
    Wayfair

    Price: $99.99 (originally $109.99; available in two colors)

    30. A mobile steel filing cabinet to provide your WFH setup with what any aspect of a home needs — storage! Complete with a lockable drawer and casters, this piece will go above and beyond and handle any documents or storage needs you can throw at it!

    white filing cabinet with four drawers
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Nice sized cabinet for my bedroom office." —Chinwe

    Price: $119.99 (originally $149.99)

