If You Spend Eight Hours A Day At Your Desk, You May Need These 30 Wayfair WFH Items

1. An expandable desk dresser combo since a lot of us are still trying to figure out how to combine the words home and office without having a meltdown. For an effortless solution, look no further than this. The easy fold-out design and clean aesthetic lets it blend into most living rooms with ease, and the high-volume storage shelves can easily handle home, office, and probably as many fuzzy blankets as you can want!
2. A set of stackable organizer drawers to add some colorful eye candy where you always forget you need it — the workspace! These cute little shelves can be split up or stacked together to store pens, papers, office supplies, and so much more. Plus, they can also double as playroom storage!
3. A 10-compartment paper organizer that'll bring a retro woodsy vibe to your WFH situation. If paper organization has got you feeling overwhelmed, this tall glass of water (emphasis on tall) is here to help you file and tabulate. Perfect for analogue organization, mail sorting, or even for the parents who take the chore wheel seriously.
4. A tall shelved storage cabinet for the ones that would rather go up than out. This sleek stainless steel locker absolutely screams "a professional lives here!" The lockable door can add an element of intrigue and mystery to your home office (or, you know, just keep your kids from thinking your important documents are craft paper), and its storage space will keep all your records organized.
5. A wooden storage file cabinet because sometimes you need a little hideaway storage, and sometimes you need a place for a printer, laminator, and paper-shredder to have a forever home. This cabinet can do both jobs and will look good, too! Also, it has a built-in outlet!
6. A corner bookcase for that one corner that just hasn't been pulling its weight storage-wise. Put it to work! This shelf features a beautiful alternating flow design that makes it both functional and flamboyant. Stack it full of books or find a less obstructed place for your Wi-Fi.
7. A wooden accent cabinet to bring a bit of organic wood grain and a dash of MCM to your coffee nook or entryway. Complete with slatted sliding doors, tapered legs, and hidden cord cutouts to minimize clutter, this smart little cabinet has it all!
8. An air purifier since those of us who work from home spend a lot of time breathing the same air — and untreated indoor air can range from being a little stale to even causing fatigue! When the weather won't always cooperate with open windows, this powerful purifier will make sure you're breathing only the best.
9. A memory-foam lumbar pillow because lumbar is our BFF. Why? Because they always give us much-needed support! Let's try to give back by treating our back like royalty (and saving our posture in the process).
10. A Nespresso machine to make home barista-ing a snap! Perfect for the WFH-er who can't swing through a drive-through on the way to work, but also doesn't want to fuss around getting caffeinated. With so many flavors to choose from, you might make a side gig out of making coffee for your neighbors!
11. An adjustable laptop cart because working from home sometimes means working from bed (who knows — I may be doing it right now...). Whether you enjoy a little breakfast in bed, a bedside table, or want a table that can slot perfectly into your recliner, this handy stand is for you!
12. A wire metal desk organizer set since all offices need a dose of stylish organization — whether it's a corner office or a living room table. Frankly, maybe even more important if it's a living room table since your family or roommates might have to see it often. 👀
13. A footrest to take a load off while you work. 😮💨 But seriously! a well-positioned foot rest will help take tension out of your back and help your natural posture hold out against the natural inclination to hunch.
14. An artificial snake plant because listen...we all need a little green while we're chasing that green. 🫴💸 However, not everyone has a green thumb — so let's all end the stigma against fake plants and just live the best life our relative horticultural aptitude affords us!
15. A large area rug to prance your little piggies across and add a touch of comfort to your home office. It has a cross-woven feel, and stain AND fade-resistant properties. Plus, it feels so plush, your couch might start feeling left out on movie night.
16. A dry erase calendar for those of us who feel like paper calendars are a bit wasteful, but still need to eyeball our month on something besides a computer/phone. Why not grab this gold accented number to blend a bit of functionality and glam?
17. A knitted throw blanket because you deserve to snuggle up in something warm — whether you're on or off the clock. If you find space lacking in the blanket department, look no further than this diamond-patterned, OMG snuggly throw.
18. An upholstered rolling office chair to give your work life a little bit of lift! It's got adjustable height, custom tilt, a tufted back, and a hefty bit of glitz compared to your standard black and chrome office chair affair.
19. A three-tier desk for those of us who want more than just a pop of color in the home office department. With its open-shelf design that keeps everything you need in reach, this two-toned desk has a sleek modern feel with a lighthearted color scheme.
20. A new showerhead to ~really~ enjoy that morning shower since, hey, you don't have to commute! Take the extra time to luxuriate a bit, because we all know how easy it is to forget to stop working when home and office get too blurred.
21. A metal framed full-length mirror that'll make your fit check gorgeous before you even catch a glimpse of your reflection! 🪞🪩 While it's easy to stay in sweatpants sometimes, this metal-accented mirror will encourage you to dress your best even if you're the only one in your home office to impress.
22. A vanity with shelves because sometimes it really is all about me, me, me! And why shouldn't it be sometimes??? For those of us who need to say it all three times, this three-mirrored vanity will help you check every angle of your look while providing bonkers storage!
23. A mobile dry erase board because there's nothing like getting a bird's-eye view of your ideas! Give yourself all the space you need (not to mention the freedom to wheel it between rooms and storage) with this very PRO erase board.
24. A digital air fryer in case you need a toaster, air-fryer, oven, roaster, broiler, dehydrater, pizza-oven, rotisserie — or just a really overqualified plate warmer. The functionality of this appliance is truly legendary, and that can help make lunch a breeze as many people find WFH lunch more of a time-drain than a luxury. And, as a bonus, it'll save you a chunk of change on your power bill as compared to a conventional oven.
25. A Ninja countertop blender since the next smoothie trend is surely just around the corner. You'll want to grab this three-speed 72-ounce professional blender to be ready for whatever kind of dragonfruit/matcha/plant-based-protein smoothie gets you through your workday with energy to spare!
26. A double work station desk for those of us who might be co-working from home, this sleek and spacious double desk might be for you! With enough room to accommodate two full desktop towers and a two-tiered shelf for extra storage, this work station will be a game-changer.
27. An adjustable standing desk in case you find yourself shifting constantly while you work or are trying to avoid the dreaded WHF hunch. There are many benefits to working from a standing desk, and if you're starting to plan your office or home office from scratch, this two-toned unit is a great choice!
28. Or a standing desk convertible stand if you've dabbled with the idea of a standing desk but currently own a desk you're not willing to part with. This unique riser model helps accommodate any blend of desktop/laptop/tablet you can imagine.
29. A metal desk lamp that can bring some much-needed light into any office or study. 🌞📚 With its slender, articulating design and minimally chic look, this lamp will see you through many-an all nighter!
30. A mobile steel filing cabinet to provide your WFH setup with what any aspect of a home needs — storage! Complete with a lockable drawer and casters, this piece will go above and beyond and handle any documents or storage needs you can throw at it!
