    30 Practical Father's Day Gifts From Wayfair Your Dad Will Actually Use

    Your thanks will come in the most meaningful way possible — actual use of your gift.

    Brock Pirtle
    by Brock Pirtle

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A weighted blanket for the dad who needs a bit more stress relief than they realize. 🫂 Give them a nice big hug, even if you're not always there to wrap your arms around them! This blanket is machine washable, hypoallergenic, and can weigh up to 30 lbs.

    the gray weighted blanket on a bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love it!!! It's a beautiful color. It's big enough to fit my king-sized bed. I sleep so much more comfortably. No more tossing and turning throughout the night. With this blanket I get relaxed, and fall asleep quickly, and stay asleep all night. Not too hot either." —Anonymous

    Price: $48.99+ (available in four sizes, eight weights, and eight colors)

    2. A bath pillow because dads have two speeds: a five-minute shower or an hour-long bath. If your father enjoys a nice soak, this cushioned bath seat sticks to any tub in a flash and upgrades any bathing experience. However, be warned — you might find a television making its way into the bathroom soon after.

    The bath pillow in a tub
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love love love this bath pillow, super comfortable and don’t worry about having to lean back on cold plastic when I get in.” —Jessica

    Price: $18.99 (originally $29.99)

    3. A personalized garden sign to turn your pater's herb garden into a more stately (and utterly adorable!!) affair. Every detail of this sign is pitch perfect — from the rich color options to the font and the patinated accents and garden motifs.

    A reviewer photo of the personalized garden sign that reads &quot;Jasmine&#x27;s Garden&quot;
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I ordered this sign in memory of someone who planted a wonderful garden every spring. It is beautifully made, has good supports making it easy to place, and will last for years. Highly recommend it!” —Kim

    Price: $58+ (available in four colors and various personalization options)

    4. A steel wood-burning firepit perfect for your pops to do a bit of live-fire grilling, caramelize some marshmallows for the best S'mores ever, or simply to toast his toesies while watching the embers sparkle.

    the fire pit with a fire in it
    Ana / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I ordered the Star and Moon wood burner. I am a little nervous about fire...but this was so easy to use. I love the way the stars and moons glow in the dark. It is beautiful and relaxing to sit and smell the wood burning. It was affordable and not as small as it looks on the Wayfair site. I am truly pleased with this purchase." —Carol 

    Price: $151.99 (originally $249.99) 

    5. A towel warmer to take your father's home spa experience over the top! With adjustable timing, optional aromatherapy, and capacity enough for two big towels (or a towel and a robe!!) just try to imagine them being a morning grump in freshly warmed towels... OK, maybe they could manage. 🤣

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Works great and exactly as described. Heats up very quickly. It came with scents which was nice, I didn't even realize it. Got it for mother's day. Plenty of room in it as well." —Hailey

    Price: $109.49 (originally $129.99; available in two colors)

    6. A vintage, powder-coated 80-quart rolling cooler to keep up to a whole party's-worth of beverages chilled for up to 36 hours (!!). Not only is this thing oh-so-chic, but with mold-injected insulation, removable legs with heavy-duty casters, and a built-in drainage port, your dad will be the life of the party when they roll this puppy into the backyard.

    A light blue cooler on caster wheels with the top open revealing ice and cold beverages
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This cooler is awesome! The color is so fun and funky! It was much nicer than the coolers I saw at various retail stores. Glad I waited and ordered this from Wayfair instead of buying at the store. Everyone has asked us where we got it!" —Corrine

    Price: $199.99 (available in eight colors).

    7. A bath caddy for any fathers who appreciate a bit of bougieness in the bathtub. This adjustable caddy boasts rich wood textures, adjusts to most tub sizes, and has room for any and all bath-time indulgences.

    A reviewer photo of the bath caddy holding items over a bathtub
    Darlene / Wayfair

    Promising review: “It’s perfect for my spa bathroom. I love the color and it’s perfect for my accessories. I will definitely spend a lot of time in the tub!!!” —Vivian

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $52.99+; available in two finishes)

    8. A stylish gas grill that would pair nicely with a vintage jukebox and a trip to the malt shop. 😎 But this glossy grill isn't just a pretty face — your dad will be impressed to find three blazing burners and foldable side tables hiding within the candy-shell exterior.

    Mitchell/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this grill, just the right size for our back patio — heats up super fast." —Anonymous

    Price: $399.99+ (available in seven colors)

    9. A double chaise aka is the ~wheel deal~ when it comes to comfort. 😝 But seriously, this chaise's extra-wide design and split back adjustment make it a perfect gift for the rents to lounge in parallel — or a dream or solo lounger for dad to take an afternoon nap in.

    Outdoor furniture set with a green cushioned lounge chair and a patio umbrella, ideal for a garden setting
    Michael/Wayfair

    Promising review: "We are thrilled with this double chaise lounge. It’s perfect for two and it looks great on the patio." —Anonymous

    Price: $549.99+ (available in three colors)

    10. An Adirondack chair that'll give your father the gift of some coastal vibes in his favorite place to chill. Made from 99% recycled plastics — aka stuff that would otherwise get tossed straight into a landfill — this update of the classic Adirondack survives the outdoors in a way that hardwood never could.

    Heidi/Wayfair, Nicole/Wayfair

    Promising review: “LOVE the modern Adirondack chairs! We were looking for chairs for this fire pit space for a few weeks. They are VERY COMFORTABLE, no pressure on lower back — we don’t even use pillows, but you can use pillows for lumbar support if you’d like — but probably not necessary, these are so comfy. My husband loved the modern look (flat/straight back) instead of it being curved at the top. The armrests are wide enough if you want to rest a drink on it. Will probably purchase another one since we have the extra space for it around the fire pit.” —Heather

    Price: $249+ per chair (originally $355+; available in 14 colors and also available in a three-piece seating group)

    11. An electric wine opener so pops won't have to wage war against the bottle — and, heaven forbid, split the cork and have to sieve out the detritus!

    Doris/Wayfair, Alba/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Excellent device. I purchased it as a gift and the folks I bought it for loved it. Every time I see them, they mention that they don’t know how they got along prior to having it." —Toney

    Price: $22.42+ (originally $28.50+; available in five colors)

    12. A magnetic grill light so when your dad takes to the grill about an hour late after the sun has set (as usual...) he can still use his finely trained senses to make the meanest BBQ you've ever had (also, as usual). With its magnetic base and gooseneck design, it will see your father through many a grill-fest.

    Wayfair, Martina/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought this for my husband as the lighting by the grill was so bad and it was hard to tell when the meat was done. Great quality and perfect for the job!" —Tracy

    Price: $21.99 (originally $40)

    13. A pair of oh-so-professional grill gloves which can withstand temperatures up to 650 degrees F! Give your dad the ability to get really "hands-on" with their grilling while protecting those fingies from the flame. Perfect for cooking, fire-building, or any kind of high-heat activity your father might engage in.

    Model wearing black and gray grill glove holding pan of potatoes over black grill
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Wow! Very impressed with the heat resistance. It made my husband feel like a pro griller!" —Gayla

    Price: $17.87+ (originally $20.47+; available in two sizes)

    14. A sleek space-age cocktail shaker because your pop's cocktails have always been out of this world! Make it official with a shaker that looks like it was lifted straight off the set of Mad Men. It also doubles as a piece of incognito office decor.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Well-made and a great conversation piece! I’ve gotten many compliments about this item from family and friends! Makes a great gift idea!"— Susan

    Price: $35.98 (originally $44.99) 

    15. Or a glass cocktail shaker if your father may not be a natural behind the bar. With recipes, graduated measurements, and instructions for the most popular cocktails rendered on its surface, this shaker is a mixology course all on its own!

    the cocktail shaker
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a perfect accessory for a hipster bar cart!! We've gotten a lot of compliments on it and it is a conversation starter. Also, on the practical side, the top cap operates more easily and cleanly than other shakers we have. Shakes up a perfect cocktail with easy opening and pouring every time. Highly recommend!!" —Cynthia

    Price: $20.18 (originally $23.49)

    16. A GORG record storage cabinet since dads and vinyl go together like peanut butter and jelly. Give them a space for their impressive collection, amplifier, and turn table with room to spare! Just watch out if Dark Side of the Moon comes up in rotation — you might be treated to an hours-long lecture.

    Debra/Wayfair, Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Great piece! Holds roughly 75–80 records and my record player. Sturdy solid wood and easy to put together.” —Jasmine

    Price: $136.99+ (originally $289; available in three colors)

    17. A jigsaw puzzle table because your pops is a consummate puzzle-solving pro, so he deserves to have a workspace worthy of his efforts. With a low-slung MCM profile, several sliding drawers for keeping pieces organized, and with folding legs that make tucking away this table a breeze, this is truly peak puzzle performance (not to mention you might spare the kitchen table the next week-long puzzle project).

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the puzzle table in use
    Colette/Wayfair

    Promising review: “This table is great! It is good quality and looks nice. The drawers work perfectly. It is supposed to only have two bordered edges to allow you to slide puzzles off easily (some reviews called this a defect, but it is an intentional design). It is heavy, so I would say it is not designed for travel, just comfort and storage. I can easily pull it out from under my couch to set it up when I want to puzzle. The legs are very stable when they are unfolded, and the table works just as well if you keep them folded instead. You can use it on the floor as a table, or keep the legs folded and set it on a table instead. I just really love this table!” —Colette

    Price: $129.99

    18. A sleek-yet-silly eyeglasses holder so your dad can rest his specs on a physical manifestation of dad-humor.

    Anna/Wayfair, Doohee/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love this eyeglass holder! I had been looking for one with a contemporary feel and this is it.” —Cheryl

    Price: $29.99

    19. A memory foam lumbar pillow because lumbar is everyone's BFF — but dads seem especially prone to sitting in the least ergonomic chairs possible and need a bit of help. 😭 If getting rid of that sentimental, backbreaking chair just isn't an option, this pillow can fit just about anything and provide your papa with a bit more alignment.

    the black pillow on a cream office chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "As advertised. I had a throw pillow on my chair so this is a step up (at least for me) as it’s comfy and has a strap that holds it in place. My chair is black so the black pillow works great. Good product for the money for sure." —Jonathan 

    Price: $23.99+ (available in two colors)

    20. A gleaming set of stainless-steel grill tools in case your pappy's grill kit looks like it's been around about as long as they have. This set includes all the tools of the trade and, with care, will last even longer than the last set.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: “My son-in-law was so impressed with this set that I gave it to him and immediately ordered another one for myself. A great gift for any griller at an exceptional price. I highly recommend.” —Vickie

    Price: $25.99 (originally $30)

    21. A patio propane heater so an evening spent out in the yard reminiscing with the father doesn't have to end when the chill sets in. This stylish heater features 48,000-BTU output, a wind-proof design, and an auto-off feature if you get too caught up in memory lane to remember to switch it off.

    Outdoor patio heater with flame inside glass tube next to furniture
    Donna / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Amazing heater! Took about an hour to put together. Gives off a good amount of heat and adds a nice ambiance to the back deck! The dogs love it too!!!" —Jake

    Price: $220.44+ (originally $359, available in two finishes)

    22. A heavy-duty steam mop because ask any dad-type if they want one of these, and they will emphatically say "Yes!". There is a dash of Roman Empire-esque zeal that dads have for steam mops, and — you know what? — more power to them! This lightweight gadget produces heavyweight results and will leave your floors sanitized and sparkling.

    a model using the steam mop to clean the floor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Amazing steam floor mop! My floors are cleaner than ever! My wood floors look so shiny!" —Vrisamar

    Price$87.07 (originally $99.99)

    23. A galvanized tub, caddy, and tray set because, well, father figures will serve anything they can out of ice-filled tubs. Couldn't tell you why — science has yet to offer anything conclusive in that regard. Whatever the reason, this set is perfect for chilling a bucket of beer, bubbly, or basin full of sodas for a family get-together.

    the silver galvanized set
    Wayfair

    Price: $78.96 (originally $86.86)

    24. A canvas wine carrier for the FIL in your life who might be more on the picnic side of the spectrum as opposed to tail-gate. (Not that I've found them to be mutually exclusive.) This carrier is ultra-portable, features a combination corkscrew, and can fit up to three bottles effortlessly.

    A denim-colored insulated bag with leather trim holding two bottles and an opener
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The perfect bottle holder to keep your wine at the proper temperature." —Suzanne

    Price: $45 (originally $56.56)

    25. A bocce ball set since the only thing dads love more than "getting a nice cross-breeze going" is some good old-fashioned yard games. For some summer fun, bocce ball always tops the charts, and this stylish set comes with everything you need to get a bit of friendly competition going.

    A set of four green and four red bocce balls and a white pallino ball
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The Bocce set is terrific and what was expected. I like the fact the bocce set material is strong and able to withstand rough play (as children enjoy the clanking rather than playing bocce the right way). :)" —Brett

    Price: $39.54 (originally $69.99)

    26. A set of square martini glasses for all pop's libations, whether they be a dirty martini, a glass of scotch on the rocks, or simply a nice cold La Croix drunk from a beautifully cubed glass.

    Martini glasses with olives on a mirrored tray next to books
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Oh my God I fell in love with these. They’re heavy they’re perfect. I absolutely love them." —Jacky

    Price: $24.95 (originally $44.95)

    27. A Ninja countertop blender to solve the ancient Dad Dilemma: hearing them talk about optimizing health while never electing to put too many veggies on their plate. 🤦 The solution: give them this three-speed 72-ounce professional blender and frame it as a nutritional "power tool." Then watch them actually get the vitamins they're always talking about.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This Ninja has been awesome for grinding up natural foods for my grandkids, and also, I don’t have to take forever to chop up the vegetables for my potato salad. I love that my possibilities are endless and healthy cooking doesn’t take as long and, now, I can prepare larger amounts. Thanks!" —Nicole

    Price: $79.99 (originally $99.99)

    28. A dad-worthy giraffe toilet paper holder allowing them to enjoy a whimsical safari whenever they excuse themselves to the bathroom. Able to double as a paper towel holder, this patina'd herbivore will tickle your father's dad-joke funny bone wherever it lives.

    The holder with a roll on it
    Wayfair

    This bb is solid cast iron, so it is durable as heck.

    Promising review: "This guy is so cute! I needed a place to store extra toilet paper rolls close to the toilet and my little giraffe was the perfect solution. The finish complements another piece that I have in my bathroom." —Katherine

    Price: $34.98

    29. A versatile cast-iron skillet since your dad's skillet chicken or pan-seared steaks have always been top-notch, don't they deserve a top-notch pan to work their magic with? With a black satin ceramic enamel, the need for high-maintenance re-seasoning is a thing of the past.

    Wayfair, TLC/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is an amazing pan. It heats evenly and consistently and has been an absolute joy with which to cook. I bought it to complement other Le Creuset cookware I own, and it absolutely does not disappoint!!" —Yvonne

    Price$135.95+ (available in four sizes and 15 colors)

    30. And a Cuisinart ice cream maker if your dad sometimes waxes poetic about the homemade ice cream they grew up eating during the summers of their childhood. With this handy machine, they won't have to relive the hand-cranking exhaustion the old models required.

    Cuisinart ice cream maker on a counter with two cones filled with scoops of ice cream beside it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The perfect portion size for you and your significant other when you want something sweet to go with your favorite TV movie. Process takes about 30 minutes and cleanup is easy. Enclosed recipes are great. Highly recommend." —Michael

    Price: $99.95 (originally $165)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.