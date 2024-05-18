30 Practical Father's Day Gifts From Wayfair Your Dad Will Actually Use

1. A weighted blanket for the dad who needs a bit more stress relief than they realize. 🫂 Give them a nice big hug, even if you're not always there to wrap your arms around them! This blanket is machine washable, hypoallergenic, and can weigh up to 30 lbs.
2. A bath pillow because dads have two speeds: a five-minute shower or an hour-long bath. If your father enjoys a nice soak, this cushioned bath seat sticks to any tub in a flash and upgrades any bathing experience. However, be warned — you might find a television making its way into the bathroom soon after.
3. A personalized garden sign to turn your pater's herb garden into a more stately (and utterly adorable!!) affair. Every detail of this sign is pitch perfect — from the rich color options to the font and the patinated accents and garden motifs.
4. A steel wood-burning firepit perfect for your pops to do a bit of live-fire grilling, caramelize some marshmallows for the best S'mores ever, or simply to toast his toesies while watching the embers sparkle.
5. A towel warmer to take your father's home spa experience over the top! With adjustable timing, optional aromatherapy, and capacity enough for two big towels (or a towel and a robe!!) just try to imagine them being a morning grump in freshly warmed towels... OK, maybe they could manage. 🤣
6. A vintage, powder-coated 80-quart rolling cooler to keep up to a whole party's-worth of beverages chilled for up to 36 hours (!!). Not only is this thing oh-so-chic, but with mold-injected insulation, removable legs with heavy-duty casters, and a built-in drainage port, your dad will be the life of the party when they roll this puppy into the backyard.
7. A bath caddy for any fathers who appreciate a bit of bougieness in the bathtub. This adjustable caddy boasts rich wood textures, adjusts to most tub sizes, and has room for any and all bath-time indulgences.
8. A stylish gas grill that would pair nicely with a vintage jukebox and a trip to the malt shop. 😎 But this glossy grill isn't just a pretty face — your dad will be impressed to find three blazing burners and foldable side tables hiding within the candy-shell exterior.
9. A double chaise aka is the ~wheel deal~ when it comes to comfort. 😝 But seriously, this chaise's extra-wide design and split back adjustment make it a perfect gift for the rents to lounge in parallel — or a dream or solo lounger for dad to take an afternoon nap in.
10. An Adirondack chair that'll give your father the gift of some coastal vibes in his favorite place to chill. Made from 99% recycled plastics — aka stuff that would otherwise get tossed straight into a landfill — this update of the classic Adirondack survives the outdoors in a way that hardwood never could.
11. An electric wine opener so pops won't have to wage war against the bottle — and, heaven forbid, split the cork and have to sieve out the detritus!
12. A magnetic grill light so when your dad takes to the grill about an hour late after the sun has set (as usual...) he can still use his finely trained senses to make the meanest BBQ you've ever had (also, as usual). With its magnetic base and gooseneck design, it will see your father through many a grill-fest.
13. A pair of oh-so-professional grill gloves which can withstand temperatures up to 650 degrees F! Give your dad the ability to get really "hands-on" with their grilling while protecting those fingies from the flame. Perfect for cooking, fire-building, or any kind of high-heat activity your father might engage in.
14. A sleek space-age cocktail shaker because your pop's cocktails have always been out of this world! Make it official with a shaker that looks like it was lifted straight off the set of Mad Men. It also doubles as a piece of incognito office decor.
15. Or a glass cocktail shaker if your father may not be a natural behind the bar. With recipes, graduated measurements, and instructions for the most popular cocktails rendered on its surface, this shaker is a mixology course all on its own!
16. A GORG record storage cabinet since dads and vinyl go together like peanut butter and jelly. Give them a space for their impressive collection, amplifier, and turn table with room to spare! Just watch out if Dark Side of the Moon comes up in rotation — you might be treated to an hours-long lecture.
17. A jigsaw puzzle table because your pops is a consummate puzzle-solving pro, so he deserves to have a workspace worthy of his efforts. With a low-slung MCM profile, several sliding drawers for keeping pieces organized, and with folding legs that make tucking away this table a breeze, this is truly peak puzzle performance (not to mention you might spare the kitchen table the next week-long puzzle project).
18. A sleek-yet-silly eyeglasses holder so your dad can rest his specs on a physical manifestation of dad-humor.
19. A memory foam lumbar pillow because lumbar is everyone's BFF — but dads seem especially prone to sitting in the least ergonomic chairs possible and need a bit of help. 😭 If getting rid of that sentimental, backbreaking chair just isn't an option, this pillow can fit just about anything and provide your papa with a bit more alignment.
20. A gleaming set of stainless-steel grill tools in case your pappy's grill kit looks like it's been around about as long as they have. This set includes all the tools of the trade and, with care, will last even longer than the last set.
21. A patio propane heater so an evening spent out in the yard reminiscing with the father doesn't have to end when the chill sets in. This stylish heater features 48,000-BTU output, a wind-proof design, and an auto-off feature if you get too caught up in memory lane to remember to switch it off.
22. A heavy-duty steam mop because ask any dad-type if they want one of these, and they will emphatically say "Yes!". There is a dash of Roman Empire-esque zeal that dads have for steam mops, and — you know what? — more power to them! This lightweight gadget produces heavyweight results and will leave your floors sanitized and sparkling.
23. A galvanized tub, caddy, and tray set because, well, father figures will serve anything they can out of ice-filled tubs. Couldn't tell you why — science has yet to offer anything conclusive in that regard. Whatever the reason, this set is perfect for chilling a bucket of beer, bubbly, or basin full of sodas for a family get-together.
24. A canvas wine carrier for the FIL in your life who might be more on the picnic side of the spectrum as opposed to tail-gate. (Not that I've found them to be mutually exclusive.) This carrier is ultra-portable, features a combination corkscrew, and can fit up to three bottles effortlessly.
25. A bocce ball set since the only thing dads love more than "getting a nice cross-breeze going" is some good old-fashioned yard games. For some summer fun, bocce ball always tops the charts, and this stylish set comes with everything you need to get a bit of friendly competition going.
26. A set of square martini glasses for all pop's libations, whether they be a dirty martini, a glass of scotch on the rocks, or simply a nice cold La Croix drunk from a beautifully cubed glass.
27. A Ninja countertop blender to solve the ancient Dad Dilemma: hearing them talk about optimizing health while never electing to put too many veggies on their plate. 🤦 The solution: give them this three-speed 72-ounce professional blender and frame it as a nutritional "power tool." Then watch them actually get the vitamins they're always talking about.
28. A dad-worthy giraffe toilet paper holder allowing them to enjoy a whimsical safari whenever they excuse themselves to the bathroom. Able to double as a paper towel holder, this patina'd herbivore will tickle your father's dad-joke funny bone wherever it lives.
29. A versatile cast-iron skillet since your dad's skillet chicken or pan-seared steaks have always been top-notch, don't they deserve a top-notch pan to work their magic with? With a black satin ceramic enamel, the need for high-maintenance re-seasoning is a thing of the past.
30. And a Cuisinart ice cream maker if your dad sometimes waxes poetic about the homemade ice cream they grew up eating during the summers of their childhood. With this handy machine, they won't have to relive the hand-cranking exhaustion the old models required.
