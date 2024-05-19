30 Father’s Day Gifts From Wayfair That They’ll Probably Use For Years

1. A steel wood-burning firepit that'll be perfect for your pops to do a bit of live-fire grilling, caramelize some marshmallows for the best S'mores ever, or simply to toast their toesies while watching the embers sparkle.
2. A memory-foam lumbar pillow because lumbar is everyone's BFF — but dads seem especially prone to sitting in the least ergonomic chairs possible and need a bit of help. 😭 If getting rid of that sentimental, backbreaking chair just isn't an option, this pillow can fit just about anything and provide your papa with a bit more alignment.
3. A Ninja countertop blender to solve the ancient Dad Dilemma: hearing them talk about optimizing health while never electing to put too many veggies on their plate. 🤦 The solution: give them this three-speed 72-ounce professional blender and frame it as a nutritional "power tool." Then watch them get 120% DV of all their vitamins and minerals. 😎
4. A bath pillow because dads have two speeds: a five-minute shower or an hour-long bath. If your father enjoys a nice soak, this cushioned bath seat sticks to any tub in a flash and upgrades any bathing experience. However, be warned — you might find a television entering the bathroom soon after.
5. A towel warmer to take your father's home spa experience over the top! With adjustable timing, optional aromatherapy, and capacity enough for two big towels (or a towel and a robe!!) just try to imagine them being a morning grump in freshly warmed towels...Ok, maybe they could manage. 🤣
6. A personalized garden sign that'll turn your dad's herb garden into a more stately (and utterly adorable!!) affair. Every detail of this sign is pitch perfect — from the rich color options to the font and to the patinated accents and garden motifs.
7. An oversized four-in-a-row game because few things spark as much joy for any parent than playing an adult-sized version of a game from your youth. Now in a larger, UV-resistant outdoor format, you and your dad can all show off your skills and try to capture the middle space!
8. A stylish gas grill to pair with a vintage jukebox and a trip to the malt shop. 😎 But this glossy grill isn't just a pretty face — your dad will be impressed to find three blazing burners and foldable side tables hiding within the candy-shell exterior.
9. A double chaise that is the wheel deal when it comes to comfort. 😝 But seriously, this chaise's extra-wide design and split back adjustment makes it a perfect gift for mom and dad to lounge in parallel — or a dream or solo lounger for dad to take an afternoon nap in.
10. An Adirondack chair that'll give your father the gift of some coastal vibes in their favorite place to chill. Made from sustainable materials — this update of the classic Adirondack survives the outdoors in a way that hardwood never could.
11. A magnetic grill light so when your dad takes to the grill about an hour late after the sun has set (as usual...) they can still use their finely trained senses to make the meanest BBQ you've ever had (also as usual). With its magnetic base and gooseneck design, it will see your father through many a grill-fest.
12. A portable, battery-operated LED lantern that'll let your dad tinker with the car all night if they want to. Boasting water/weather resistance, articulating hooks and magnets, and 150 lumens of diffused light, this handy worklight will become your dad's best friend whether it's for DIY projects, camping, or just living in the glovebox of the car until needed.
13. A pair of oh-so professional grill gloves which can withstand temperatures up to 650°F! Give your dad the ability to get really "hands on" with their grilling while protecting their fingies from the flame. Perfect for cooking, fire-building, or any kind of high-heat activity your father might engage in.
14. A jigsaw puzzle table because your pops is a consummate puzzle-solving pro, so they deserve to have a workspace worthy of their efforts. With a low-slung MCM profile, several sliding drawers for keeping pieces organized, and with folding legs that make tucking away this table a breeze, this is truly peak puzzle performance (not to mention you might spare the kitchen table for the next week-long puzzle project).
15. A sleek-yet-silly eyeglasses holder so that your dad can rest their specs on a physical manifestation of dad-humor.
16. A multifunctional pegboard set to give the dad in your life the most dad-ish form of organization ever. Kitchen? Yup. Garage? Double-yup. Be careful though, you might soon find their entire wardrobe laid out and outlined on a wall of these things. 🤣
17. A deliciously comfortable recliner that doesn't have to be the eyesore dads seem particularly drawn to. This thing goes alllll the way down, so don't be surprised to find the stereotypical sight of folded-newspaper-over-face as your dad snoozes away a Saturday afternoon.
18. A patio propane heater so that an evening spent out in the yard reminiscing with your father doesn't have to end when the evening's chill sets in. This stylish heater features 48,000 BTU output, wind-proof design, and an auto-off feature if you get too caught up in memory lane to remember to switch it off.
19. A 12-bottle freestanding wine fridge for the family's resident sommelier — who always taught you to enjoy the finer things. With adjustable racks, various temperature zones, and a peekaboo window built with UV-resistant glass, your father's collection will always be taken care of and ready to drink at a moment's notice.
20. A sleek space-age cocktail shaker because your pop's cocktails have always been out of this world! Make it official with a shaker that looks like it was lifted straight off the set of Mad Men. It also doubles as a piece of incognito office decor.
21. Or a glass cocktail shaker if your father may not be a natural behind the bar. With recipes, graduated measurements, and instructions for the most popular cocktails rendered on its surface, this shaker is a mixology course all on its own!
22. A galvanized tub, caddy, and tray set because, well, all dad-types will serve anything they can out of ice-filled tubs. Couldn't tell you why — science has yet to offer anything conclusive in that regard. Whatever the reason, this set is perfect for chilling a bucket of beer, bubbly, or basin full of sodas for a family get-together.
23. A vintage, powder-coated 80-qt rolling cooler to keep up to a whole party's-worth of beverage chilled for up to 36 hours (!!). Not only is this thing oh-so chic, but with mold-injected insulation, remove-able legs with heavy duty casters, and a built-in drainage port, your dad will be the life of the party when they roll this puppy into the backyard.
24. A canvas wine carrier for the father-figure in your life who might be more on the picnic side of the spectrum as opposed to tail-gate. (Not that I've found them to be mutually exclusive). This carrier is ultra-portable, features a combination corkscrew, and can fit up to three bottles effortlessly.
25. A dad-worthy giraffe toilet paper holder so that they can enjoy a whimsical safari whenever they excuse themselves to the bathroom. Able to double as a paper towel holder, this patina'd herbivore will tickle your father's dad-joke funny bone wherever it lives.
26. A weighted blanket for the dad who needs a bit more stress-relief than they realize. 🫂 Give them a nice big hug even if you're not always there to wrap your arms around them! This blanket is machine-washable, hypoallergenic, and can be weighted up to 30 lbs.
27. A Henckels 15-piece knife block set to up your dad's cooking game and put an end to the loose knives shuffling around their drawers. 😥 With a classic look, wicked sharpness, and ergonomic molded handles, this set will see your pater through many Top Chef episode recreations.
28. A versatile cast-iron skillet since your dad's skillet chicken or pan-seared steaks have always been top-notch, don't they deserve a top-notch pan to work their magic with? With a black satin ceramic enamel, the need for high-maintenance re-seasoning is a thing of the past.
29. And a Cuisinart ice cream maker if your dad sometimes waxes poetic about the homemade ice cream they grew up eating during the summers of their childhood. With this handy machine, they won't have to re-live the hand-cranking exhaustion the old models required.
30. And a heavy-duty steam mop because ask any dad-type if they want one of these, and they will emphatically say, "Yes!" There is a dash of Roman Empire-esque zeal that dads have for steam mops, and — you know what? — more power to them! This lightweight gadget produces heavyweight results and will leave your floors sanitized and sparkling.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.