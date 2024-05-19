BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Father’s Day Gifts From Wayfair That They’ll Probably Use For Years

    Let's give it up for all the dads with these awesome gifts.

    Brock Pirtle
    by Brock Pirtle

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A steel wood-burning firepit that'll be perfect for your pops to do a bit of live-fire grilling, caramelize some marshmallows for the best S'mores ever, or simply to toast their toesies while watching the embers sparkle.

    the firepit with a fire in it
    Ana / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I ordered the star and moon wood burner. I am a little nervous about fire...but this was so easy to use. I love the way the stars and moons glow in the dark. It is beautiful and relaxing to sit and smell the wood burning. It was affordable and not as small as it looks on the Wayfair site. I am truly pleased with this purchase." —Carol 

    Price: $151.99 (originally $249.99) 

    2. A memory-foam lumbar pillow because lumbar is everyone's BFF — but dads seem especially prone to sitting in the least ergonomic chairs possible and need a bit of help. 😭 If getting rid of that sentimental, backbreaking chair just isn't an option, this pillow can fit just about anything and provide your papa with a bit more alignment.

    the black pillow on a cream office chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "As advertised. I had a throw pillow on my chair so this is a step up (at least for me) as it’s comfy and has a strap that holds it in place. My chair is black so the black pillow works great. Good product for the money for sure." —Jonathan

    Price: $23.99+ (available in two colors)

    3. A Ninja countertop blender to solve the ancient Dad Dilemma: hearing them talk about optimizing health while never electing to put too many veggies on their plate. 🤦 The solution: give them this three-speed 72-ounce professional blender and frame it as a nutritional "power tool." Then watch them get 120% DV of all their vitamins and minerals. 😎

    Ninja blender filled with assorted fruits, featuring buttons for power and pulse options
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this blender, makes smoothies super well," —Elizabeth

    Price: $79.99 (originally $99.99)

    4. A bath pillow because dads have two speeds: a five-minute shower or an hour-long bath. If your father enjoys a nice soak, this cushioned bath seat sticks to any tub in a flash and upgrades any bathing experience. However, be warned — you might find a television entering the bathroom soon after.

    The bath pillow in a tub
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This pillow is super comfy, stays in place, and dries out easily. It has a hook so you can hang it from the showerhead to dry, if you like. My tub sides are a little too vertical for comfort, and this has totally transformed my bathing experience!” —Anonymous

    Price: $18.99 (originally $29.99)

    5. A towel warmer to take your father's home spa experience over the top! With adjustable timing, optional aromatherapy, and capacity enough for two big towels (or a towel and a robe!!) just try to imagine them being a morning grump in freshly warmed towels...Ok, maybe they could manage. 🤣

    Person places a towel into a white home towel-warming device, standing on a tiled floor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The best thing I added to my new bathroom! Almost looking forward to a cold Wisconsin night and a nice hot towel after my shower!!" —Anonymous

    Price: $109.49+ (originally $129.99; available in two colors)

    6. A personalized garden sign that'll turn your dad's herb garden into a more stately (and utterly adorable!!) affair. Every detail of this sign is pitch perfect — from the rich color options to the font and to the patinated accents and garden motifs.

    Anonymous / Wayfair, Tricia/Wayfair

    Promising review: “I ordered this sign in memory of someone who planted a wonderful garden every spring. It is beautifully made, has good supports that make it easy to place, and will last for years. Highly recommend it!” —Kim

    Price: $57+ (available in four colors)

    7. An oversized four-in-a-row game because few things spark as much joy for any parent than playing an adult-sized version of a game from your youth. Now in a larger, UV-resistant outdoor format, you and your dad can all show off your skills and try to capture the middle space!

    Three people playing the 4-in-a-row game
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This giant game was great over the holidays. The family had a lot of fun with it. Easy to put together and has a release at the bottom for the pieces to fall out in between games." —Charlene

    Price: $103 (originally $239.99)

    8. A stylish gas grill to pair with a vintage jukebox and a trip to the malt shop. 😎 But this glossy grill isn't just a pretty face — your dad will be impressed to find three blazing burners and foldable side tables hiding within the candy-shell exterior.

    Mitchell/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this grill, just the right size for our back patio — heats up super fast." —Anonymous

    Price: $399.99+ (originally $649.99; available in seven colors)

    9. A double chaise that is the wheel deal when it comes to comfort. 😝 But seriously, this chaise's extra-wide design and split back adjustment makes it a perfect gift for mom and dad to lounge in parallel — or a dream or solo lounger for dad to take an afternoon nap in.

    white double chaise on patio
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We are thrilled with this double chaise lounge. It’s perfect for two and it looks great on the patio." —Anonymous

    Price: $549.99+ (originally $559.99+; available in three colors)

    10. An Adirondack chair that'll give your father the gift of some coastal vibes in their favorite place to chill. Made from sustainable materials — this update of the classic Adirondack survives the outdoors in a way that hardwood never could.

    Heidi/Wayfair, Nicole/Wayfair

    Promising review: “LOVE these modern Adirondack chairs! We were looking for chairs for this firepit space for a few weeks. They are VERY COMFORTABLE, no pressure on lower back — we don’t even use pillows, but you can use pillows for lumbar support if you’d like — but probably not necessary, these are so comfy. My husband loved the modern look (flat/straight back) instead of it being curved at the top. The armrests are wide enough if you want to rest a drink on it. Will probably purchase another one since we have the extra space for it around the firepit.” —Heather

    Price: $249+ per chair (originally $355+; available in 14 colors and also available in a three-piece seating group)

    11. A magnetic grill light so when your dad takes to the grill about an hour late after the sun has set (as usual...) they can still use their finely trained senses to make the meanest BBQ you've ever had (also as usual). With its magnetic base and gooseneck design, it will see your father through many a grill-fest.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought this for my husband as the lighting by the grill was so bad and it was hard to tell when the meat was done. Great quality and perfect for the job!" —Tracy

    Price: $21.99 (originally $40)

    12. A portable, battery-operated LED lantern that'll let your dad tinker with the car all night if they want to. Boasting water/weather resistance, articulating hooks and magnets, and 150 lumens of diffused light, this handy worklight will become your dad's best friend whether it's for DIY projects, camping, or just living in the glovebox of the car until needed.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "A little lantern that doesn't disappoint! You won't regret this purchase. I wasn't sure if these little lanterns would put out enough light but they so do. Perfect for lighting up the tent or a small — medium-sized room during a power outage. Also has a strobe mode for emergencies." —Douglas and Missi Leitl-Boness

    Price: $32.99 for a set of two

    13. A pair of oh-so professional grill gloves which can withstand temperatures up to 650°F! Give your dad the ability to get really "hands on" with their grilling while protecting their fingies from the flame. Perfect for cooking, fire-building, or any kind of high-heat activity your father might engage in.

    Model wearing black and gray grill glove holding pan of potatoes over black grill
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Wow! Very impressed with the heat resistance. It made my husband feel like a pro griller!" —Gayla

    Price: $17.87+ (available in two sizes)

    14. A jigsaw puzzle table because your pops is a consummate puzzle-solving pro, so they deserve to have a workspace worthy of their efforts. With a low-slung MCM profile, several sliding drawers for keeping pieces organized, and with folding legs that make tucking away this table a breeze, this is truly peak puzzle performance (not to mention you might spare the kitchen table for the next week-long puzzle project).

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the puzzle table in use
    Colette/Wayfair

    Promising review: “This table is great! It is good quality and looks nice. The drawers work perfectly. It is supposed to only have two bordered edges to allow you to slide puzzles off easily (some reviews called this a defect, but it is an intentional design). It is heavy, so I would say it is not designed for travel, just comfort and storage. I can easily pull it out from under my couch to set it up when I want to puzzle. The legs are very stable when they are unfolded, and the table works just as well if you keep them folded instead. You can use it on the floor as a table, or keep the legs folded and set it on a table instead. I just really love this table!” —Colette

    Price: $129.99

    15. A sleek-yet-silly eyeglasses holder so that your dad can rest their specs on a physical manifestation of dad-humor.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the eyeglasses holder in the color White
    Anna/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love this eyeglass holder! I had been looking for one with a contemporary feel and this is it.” —Cheryl

    Price: $29.99

    16. A multifunctional pegboard set to give the dad in your life the most dad-ish form of organization ever. Kitchen? Yup. Garage? Double-yup. Be careful though, you might soon find their entire wardrobe laid out and outlined on a wall of these things. 🤣

    Jamie/Wayfair, Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: “I bought four of these to hang in my garage. I use two over my work table for tools and the other tool over my crafting table. They are fabulous. Keeps everything organized so you can access everything without having to dig for it. Much sturdier than regular pegboard. Highly recommend.” —Darlene

    Price: $48.99+ for a set of two pegboards (originally $54.99+; available in nine colors)

    17. A deliciously comfortable recliner that doesn't have to be the eyesore dads seem particularly drawn to. This thing goes alllll the way down, so don't be surprised to find the stereotypical sight of folded-newspaper-over-face as your dad snoozes away a Saturday afternoon.

    Sandra/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: “This is a great chair for the money. Seems solidly built and fabric looks like it will hold up. Mechanism is semi-smooth so far. Time will tell. Over all very happy with purchase.” —Paul

    Price: $560+ (originally $812.50; available in two colors)

    18. A patio propane heater so that an evening spent out in the yard reminiscing with your father doesn't have to end when the evening's chill sets in. This stylish heater features 48,000 BTU output, wind-proof design, and an auto-off feature if you get too caught up in memory lane to remember to switch it off.

    Outdoor patio heater with flame inside glass tube next to furniture
    Donna / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Amazing heater! Took about an hour to put together. Gives off a good amount of heat and adds a nice ambiance to the back deck! The dogs love it too!!!" —Jake

    Price: $220.44+ (originally $369; available in two finishes)

    19. A 12-bottle freestanding wine fridge for the family's resident sommelier — who always taught you to enjoy the finer things. With adjustable racks, various temperature zones, and a peekaboo window built with UV-resistant glass, your father's collection will always be taken care of and ready to drink at a moment's notice.

    A small silver wine fridge
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It’s perfect!!!! Just as described. Beautiful design, quiet. Fits all my wine and with the removable shelves, I was able to store other drinks. Fast delivery." —Jaquelin

    Price: $269.99

    20. A sleek space-age cocktail shaker because your pop's cocktails have always been out of this world! Make it official with a shaker that looks like it was lifted straight off the set of Mad Men. It also doubles as a piece of incognito office decor.

    silver rocket-shaped cocktail shaker
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Well-made and a great conversation piece! I’ve gotten many compliments about this item from family and friends! Makes a great gift idea!"— Susan

    Price: $35.98 (originally $44.99) 

    21. Or a glass cocktail shaker if your father may not be a natural behind the bar. With recipes, graduated measurements, and instructions for the most popular cocktails rendered on its surface, this shaker is a mixology course all on its own!

    the cocktail shaker
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a perfect accessory for a hipster bar cart!! We've gotten a lot of compliments on it and it is a conversation starter. Also, on the practical side, the top cap operates more easily and cleanly than other shakers we have. Shakes up a perfect cocktail with easy opening and pouring every time. Highly recommend!!" —Cynthia

    Price: $20.18 (originally $23.49)

    22. A galvanized tub, caddy, and tray set because, well, all dad-types will serve anything they can out of ice-filled tubs. Couldn't tell you why — science has yet to offer anything conclusive in that regard. Whatever the reason, this set is perfect for chilling a bucket of beer, bubbly, or basin full of sodas for a family get-together.

    the silver galvanized set
    Wayfair

    Price: $78.96

    23. A vintage, powder-coated 80-qt rolling cooler to keep up to a whole party's-worth of beverage chilled for up to 36 hours (!!). Not only is this thing oh-so chic, but with mold-injected insulation, remove-able legs with heavy duty casters, and a built-in drainage port, your dad will be the life of the party when they roll this puppy into the backyard.

    A light blue cooler on caster wheels with the top open revealing ice and cold beverages
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This cooler is awesome! The color is so fun and funky! It was much nicer than the coolers I saw at various retail stores. Glad I waited and ordered this from Wayfair instead of buying at the store. Everyone has asked us where we got it!" —Corrine from Calgary, AB

    Price: $199.99 (available in eight colors).

    24. A canvas wine carrier for the father-figure in your life who might be more on the picnic side of the spectrum as opposed to tail-gate. (Not that I've found them to be mutually exclusive). This carrier is ultra-portable, features a combination corkscrew, and can fit up to three bottles effortlessly.

    A denim-colored insulated bag with leather trim holding two bottles and an opener
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The perfect bottle holder to keep your wine at the proper temperature." —Suzanne from NJ

    Price: $45 (originally $56.56)

    25. A dad-worthy giraffe toilet paper holder so that they can enjoy a whimsical safari whenever they excuse themselves to the bathroom. Able to double as a paper towel holder, this patina'd herbivore will tickle your father's dad-joke funny bone wherever it lives.

    The holder with a roll on it
    Wayfair

    This bb is solid cast iron, so it is durable as heck.

    Promising review: "This guy is so cute! I needed a place to store extra toilet paper rolls close to the toilet and my little giraffe was the perfect solution. The finish complements another piece that I have in my bathroom." —Katherine

    Price: $34.98

    26. A weighted blanket for the dad who needs a bit more stress-relief than they realize. 🫂 Give them a nice big hug even if you're not always there to wrap your arms around them! This blanket is machine-washable, hypoallergenic, and can be weighted up to 30 lbs.

    the gray weighted blanket on a bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love it!!! It's a beautiful color. It's big enough to fit my king-sized bed. I sleep so much more comfortably. No more tossing and turning throughout the night. With this blanket I get relaxed, and fall asleep quickly, and stay asleep all night. Not too hot either." —Anonymous

    Price: $48.99+ (available in four sizes, eight weights, and eight colors)

    27. A Henckels 15-piece knife block set to up your dad's cooking game and put an end to the loose knives shuffling around their drawers. 😥 With a classic look, wicked sharpness, and ergonomic molded handles, this set will see your pater through many Top Chef episode recreations.

    the knife set
    Wayfair

    The set comes with a bread knife, chef knife, paring knife, Santoku knife, six steak knives, kitchen utility knife, and kitchen shears/scissors all in in a wooden storage block.

    Promising review: "I LOVE these knives! They’re amazing! Literally the best knives I’ve ever used!" —Anonymous

    Price: $156.12 (originally $400)

    28. A versatile cast-iron skillet since your dad's skillet chicken or pan-seared steaks have always been top-notch, don't they deserve a top-notch pan to work their magic with? With a black satin ceramic enamel, the need for high-maintenance re-seasoning is a thing of the past.

    the green cast iron skillet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is an amazing pan. It heats evenly and consistently and has been an absolute joy with which to cook. I bought it to complement other Le Creuset cookware I own, and it absolutely does not disappoint!!" —Yvonne

    Price: $135.95+ (available in four sizes and 15 colors)

    29. And a Cuisinart ice cream maker if your dad sometimes waxes poetic about the homemade ice cream they grew up eating during the summers of their childhood. With this handy machine, they won't have to re-live the hand-cranking exhaustion the old models required.

    An ice cream maker with vanilla ice cream-topped cones next to it on a kitchen counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The perfect portion size for you and your significant other when you want something sweet to go with your favorite TV movie. Process takes about 30 minutes and cleanup is easy. Enclosed recipes are great. Highly recommend." —Michael

    Price: $99.95 (originally $165)

    30. And a heavy-duty steam mop because ask any dad-type if they want one of these, and they will emphatically say, "Yes!" There is a dash of Roman Empire-esque zeal that dads have for steam mops, and — you know what? — more power to them! This lightweight gadget produces heavyweight results and will leave your floors sanitized and sparkling.

    a model using the steam mop to clean the floor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Amazing steam floor mop! My floors are cleaner than ever! My wood floors look so shiny!" —Vrisamar

    Price: $87.07 (originally $99.99)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.