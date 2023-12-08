Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If Your Bathroom Is Begging For Some Improvements, These 25 Lowe’s Products Will Help

    Your WC never looked so luxe.

    Brock Pirtle
    by Brock Pirtle

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An LED vanity mirror for those of us who want a bit of Bladerunner in our morning routine. This high-tech vanity has built-in outlets, a sleek aluminum frame, and adjustable brightness and color temperature bulbs to test your look for a variety of lighting conditions!

    the LED mirror in a bathroom
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Looks really nice and well built." —Joe1

    Price: $319.20+ (originally $399+; available in three widths, two heights, and three colors)

    2. And a modern LED globe sconce that adds some minimal art deco to any bathroom that it finds itself in. One lamp can make a wall a statement, but two can turn a vanity into a designer affair.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Had to have a small light for a small basement bathroom with very little clearance above the vanity mirror. I hard wired this which worked well. However, the bottom of the globe was just in front of the mirror. Nor really a problem but then I turned it upside down which works really well!" —Albert

    Price: $48.48+ (available in two colors)

    3. A towel warmer to turn your morning routine into a luxury retreat. With enough room to handle a few towel sizes (and, even, a robe!!!) you can drape yourself in a soft, steaming towel morning, noon, and night. Seriously, imagine being grumpy in a hot towel... impossible.

    model pulling a towel out of the warmer
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I had previously owned another brand of a towel warmer, but after four years finally died. I thought I could live without one. WRONG!! This one is very nice, love the timer feature!! Treat yourself, you won’t regret it!!" —MacyBelle

    Price: $159.99

    4. A cotton bath mat for keeping those toesies warm and dry after sudsing up! This high-pile and oh-so-soft bath mat is as snuggly as it is quick-drying.

    a green cotton bath mat
    Lowe's

    Price: $97.48

    5. Or, if a cloth bath mat just isn't for you, a solid wood teak bathmat made of sustainably harvested wood. Complete with rubber-gripping feet and style for days, it's sure to zhuzh up any bathroom.

    A teak wood bath mat
    Lowe's

    Price: $79.95 (originally $209.95)

    6. A pair of minimal wall sconces that can add a huge dose of woah to a run-of-the-mill bathroom. If your space could use a bit of Architectural Digest energy, look no further than these!

    the minimal wall scones that look like illuminated black lines
    Lowe's

    Price: $37.10

    7. A self-adhering palm motif wallpaper for the ones who are wild at heart. 🌿❤️🐯 This easy-to-install, easy-to-remove DIY wallpaper is great for any space where a bit of playful maximalism is in order.

    Green foliage wallpaper in a living room
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This was my first peel-and-stick wallpaper and it was much easier to install than regular wallpaper. I was attracted to the vibrant colors and it did not disappoint. The goal was to compliment the existing vintage tile. I've gotten lots of compliments on the results. Highly recommend. I now have a Lowe's bathroom vanity, medicine cabinet, floors, and wallpaper." —MJOref

    Price: $49.98

    8. An above-counter basin because is there anything more luxurious than scooping water from a basin to splash in your face in the morning? Just me?? The elegant, raised wall design means no more water splatter on your bathroom counter — even if you start doing some morning facial cold plunges.

    the above the counter basin
    Lowe's

    Price: $197.14

    9. A square matte black shower faucet with a gorgeous matte finish and striking angular elements for the person with modern as their middle name. It's no slob in terms of water pressure, either! With a built-in valve to protect you from sudden water temperature changes (anyone else have a sink or toilet that, if used, will betray whoever's in the shower?) this faucet is much more than just a pretty face.

    the matte black shower faucet and handle
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "The finish is a very smooth matte finish and looks modern and sleek." —Harp

    Price: $134 (also available in two other colors)

    10. A unique oval storage mirror for when square feels... well, too square. Enjoy your reflection in an oval for a change, and enjoy the ample storage hidden out of sight.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Very pretty, very well made, very functional. Great price." —Rebjbrown

    Price: $139 (originally $149)

    11. A hanging shower caddy because having all your shower items on the floor is a recipe for disaster. Plus, do you really wanna see that much chaos first thing in the morning? If you're struggling to find a solution, here's a handy one that looks great, requires no installation, and won't break the bank.

    the shower caddy hanging with bar soap, a sponge, and bottles on it
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I used to keep all my bottles of shampoo and body wash, etc. around the rim of my bathtub, until I noticed mildew developing on the caulk. This caddy is able to hold ALL of the bottles, bar soaps, razors, and loofahs that had been all over my shower. It looks so organized and neat in there now! And the caddy itself is very sturdy, made out of a thick gauge wire, with a suction cup that can be positioned anywhere on the back of it to stabilize the unit further. The only thing that this caddy doesn't hold well is the huge pump-top shampoo bottles that you get from Costco. They don't fit on the lower shelf height-wise, and on the upper shelf, they are too far above my head to be practical for pumping. I really am not bothered by that though- I'll just buy regular size shampoos from now on." —Reviewer

    Price: $21.98 (available in two colors)

    12. A double curved shower curtain rod that isn't just a bathroom fashion statement. Keeping your liner and curtain separated cuts down on the need for laundering, and the swooped design gives you so much more room for shower time. So if you tend to find yourself doing some interpretive dance or energetic shower karaoke, give yourself some extra elbow room!

    the curved double shower rod
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "The workmanship is superb. It is perfect for my bathroom. I like the curved rod that holds the wet shower liner away from you when you shower." —BERT

    Price: $54.98+ (originally $59.98; available in five colors)

    13. A beautiful maple wood bathtub caddy to slip into a bit of bathtime bliss and look great doing it. With its steam-bent wood design and slots for stemware (wink wink ;]), this bath tray will make it tempting to spend much more time in the tub.

    the wooden caddy over a bath tub
    Lowe's

    Price: $249

    14. A white vanity with a marble top since, like every room in a home, storage space is always an issue. If you find your current drawers insufficient, consider this sleek unit that comes with slow-close doors and a gorg marble top.

    the white under mount sink
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I searched for weeks for the perfect yet affordable bathroom vanity for a small bathroom, and based on the reviews, I decided to spend a little more for this one since all the cheaper brands had bad reviews about damage and quality. This one was delivered the next day without a scratch! My handyman installed it and said it was simple enough, and is very sturdy and looks beautiful! I love the black hardware, and I went with the black matte faucet from Lowe's. I love all the storage, and the slow-close drawers are really nice. Highly recommend this vanity! Also, I thought the counter was just solid white, but it has a little bit of a speckle in it which looks really nice!" —Amanda86

    Price: $399+ (available in four sizes)

    15. A ceramic bathroom accessories set because nothing beats the spa-like feel of cohesiveness in the bathroom. Complete with a soap tray, soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, and oh-so-much more, this set will take your bathroom to Glamville at ninety miles per hour.

    the black accessories on a bathroom sink
    Lowe's

    Price: $27.98

    16. A bamboo over-the-toilet storage unit for those of us whose bathrooms are challenged in both the counter space and square footage departments. This handy unit can hold all your extra hand towels, TP, Q-tips, and more!

    the organizer over the toilet
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "It's a beautiful addition to my bathroom. Super easy to put together." —hhhhcc

    Price: $82.98

    17. A metal accent towel holder to elevate your bathroom vibe and give your hand towels the royal treatment they deserve! Put your fancy towels here to keep them out of reach of your guests... (am I the only one who feels like fancy, not-to-be-used hand towels are kind of weird?) Anyway, it can also be a fancy TP roll holder. :)

    the gold hand towel holder hanging in the middle of double sinks
    Lowe's

    Price: $54.99+ (available in five colors)

    18. A shower-friendly silicone toiletries organizer that comes with a fog-resistant mirror and excessively modish design. Give your toothbrush, razor, and any other toiletries a Christopher Nolan treatment and make your shower into a scene from Tenet... except hopefully less confusing.

    Lowe's

    Price: $29.99

    19. A nonelectric bidet featuring a no-plumb install, a universal fit, and boasting a number of water pressure levels that'll leave you feeling so fresh and so clean cleaaaan!

    Non-electric black and white bidet
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “This product is wonderful. I had Rotator cuff surgery on my right shoulder, which is my dominant side. Bathroom time is challenging. I bought this and installed it myself. I love it. easy to use. I really miss not having it when I am out. The water coming out is really not that cold. I was surprised.This really helps me until I can use my right arm again. I have really gotten used to using it. I'm sorry that I had to wait for surgery in order to buy this product. I truly recommend having the Boss Bidet. I love mine. It helps get and keep you clean.” —Happy

    Price: $69.99

    20. A white touchless trash can perfect for those of us whose hands are constantly full — looking at you, new parents — or anyone who just doesn't want to get too personal with their bathroom trashcan.

    the white trash can
    Lowe's

    Price: $51.99 (originally $64.99)

    21. A pack of peel-and-stick backsplash tile to add a bit of character and color to an otherwise listless bathroom situation. With its ease of application and luxurious, variated color, you're sure to get a lot of compliments!

    Green backsplash behind a bathroom vanity
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Very nice quality, easy to stick, enriched the look of our kitchen." —Yoshi

    Price: $21.80

    22. A 2-in-1 detachable massage shower head for a spa-like experience in all the right places. This double-headed setup means you don't have to settle for just one stream of water — which means you'll leave the shower every day sparkling from head to toe.

    detachable shower head
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “Perfect for what we needed, install was a breeze, and this gives us the two shower heads in one! My wife is happy, so this gets 5 stars!” —Dudada

    Price: $59.98+ (oringally $69.98+; available in three finishes)

    23. A six-piece Turkish cotton bath towel set just in case your towels are starting to look a little... threadbare. (A word that was probably invented to refer to old towels.) Maybe you just need a few extra towels, or maybe you want to start over fresh. These luxuriously plush towels will keep you super fly and super dry.

    the towel set in gray navy blue charcoal gray lavender and light blue
    Lowe's

    Price: $47.98+ (originally $53.98+; available in five colors)

    24. A single-handle waterfall faucet if you're tired of living in a world where your handwashing doesn't include a waterfall of water. Me too! With its sleek matte exterior and wide-mouthed design, it'll bring a bit of stylish zen to any bathroom in need of some Ommmm.

    the black faucet
    Lowe's

    Price: $123.53+ (available in three finishes)

    25. And finally, a clear makeup organizer to stack all those Instagram and TikTok beauty finds in one snazzy little package. Its multi-sized compartments and translucent frame will help you channel your inner beauty influencer on the daily!

    the makeup organizer with cosmetics in it
    Lowe's

    Price: $20.98

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.