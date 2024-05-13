BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Woke Up This Morning And Hated Your Bathroom, These 30 Wayfair Products Are For You

    These products will give your bathroom the glow-up it deserves.

    Brock Pirtle
    by Brock Pirtle

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A vanity with shelves because sometimes it really is all about me, me, me! And why shouldn't it be?? For those of us who need to say it all three times, this three-mirrored vanity will help you check every angle of your look while providing bonkers storage!

    the vanity in a reviewer&#x27;s room
    Danielle / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great set! Perfect for my 16-year-old niece. Fits nicely in the corner. Did take awhile to put together but all hardware was labeled in detail." —Danielle

    Price: $183.99+ (originally $256.99; available in three colors)

    2. A set of white marble tiles with a gorgeous honeycomb shape that plays perfectly as a floor tile, backsplash, or as a full shower stall makeover! Give your bathroom the glow-up it deserves with this luxurious option.

    Rosemary / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Will be used on the shower floor, pairs well with the gray wood-look tile floor. More gray in the tiles than white, if that helps, with some darker gray speckling throughout. White, not yellowed like some I was looking at. Very happy with the look! Packaged well.” —Claire

    Price: $109.66 per box of 9.8 sq. ft.

    3. A frameless tub door because sometimes less is more — a lot more. If you're tired of bunched-up shower curtains and less-than-aesthetic curtain rods, look no further than this suave, two-way tub door in satin black or other metallic tones.

    the frameless tub door in a bathroom
    Wayfair

    Price: $419.99 (originally $494.11+; available in four colors)

    4. A new showerhead to take your morning shower to the next level! They always say two heads are better than one — and when you step out of the shower ~dazzlingly clean~ you'll understand why.

    A model holding up the shower head
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I was worried that it wouldn’t work the way I wanted it to so I’m pleasantly surprised that it works exactly how I wanted it to! Loved it so much I bought two!!! Plus, it matches my bathroom tiles perfectly!!!" —Lissel

    Price: $48.34+ (originally $126.75; available in three finishes)

    5. Or a moveable rain showerhead to live out your chicest shower dreams! With adjustable water flow and multiple spray patterns, this showerhead isn't just another pretty face.

    The square shower head spouting water in a shower
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Awesome shower head. Worth the $$$.” —Kenneth

    Price: $159.60 (originally $211)

    6. A bath caddy for those of us who would probably take Zoom calls from the tub if we could. (Make sure that camera's off first!!) This adjustable caddy boasts rich wood textures and has room for any of your bathtime musts.

    A reviewer photo of the bath caddy holding multiple items over a bathtub
    Darlene / Wayfair

    Promising review: “It’s perfect for my spa bathroom. I love the color and it’s perfect for my accessories. I will definitely spend a lot of time in the tub!!!” —Vivian

    Price: $48.94+ (originally $52.99; available in two finishes)

    7. And pair it with a bath pillow! Some self-indulgent super-genius once sat in a frothy tub, probably with decadent, aromatic oils and just the right amount of bath salts, and thought...hmm, not quiiiite luxurious enough. Whoever you are, thank you. 🫡 This cushioned seat installs to any tub in a flash and upgrades any bathing experience.

    The bath pillow in a tub
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love love love this bath pillow, super comfortable and don’t worry about having to lean back on cold plastic when I get in.” —Jessica

    Price: $17.99 (originally $29.99)

    8. A metal framed full-length mirror to make your fit check gorgeous before you even catch a glimpse of your reflection! 🪞🪩 While you'll usually have a vanity in the bathroom, there's really just no substitute for a full-length experience (esp. if you're one who likes to hop straight into your outfit right out of the shower).

    Cozy room corner with a blue armchair, large mirror, and potted plants
    Maggie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "it arrived really well packed so i didn’t have to worry about it being in pieces! it’s big and comes with a stand and hanging hardware but i just have it leaned against the wall." —Maggie

    Price: $195.99 (originally $223.99; available in three colors)

    9. A snap-in teak tile that'll take your bathroom from grimy to glam! These oh-so-easy-to-install tiles can elevate a bathroom to a literal spa experience — and the best part is they can do double duty on a balcony, outdoor area, or anywhere you want a dash of MCM-esque flooring.

    Elaine / Wayfair, Molly / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Such an improvement over our plastic shower floor! I feel like I’m using an outdoor shower now! I had to use a piece of no-slip matting underneath so it doesn’t slide on top of my shower floor but it works perfectly now." —Molly

    Price: $82.53

    10. A wall-mounted toilet paper holder with a premium metallic finish to zhuzh up your bathroom lickity-split! Although the humble TP holder is often overlooked, make yours a statement piece by picking up this polished option.

    A reviewer photo of the toilet paper holder in gold
    Sunil / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Good quality toilet paper holder. Nice gold color. Matches my powder room perfectly. No issues with installation.” —Jennifer

    Price: $17.78+ (available in five finishes)

    11. Or, if your household goes through toilet paper more quickly, a free-standing holder that has room for at least three rolls at once. There’s even a top tray for your phone or other devices, so nothing accidentally falls in the toilet while you’re doing your business.

    A free-standing toilet paper holder in a bathroom holding three rolls of toilet paper
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Sturdy, and I love the fact that it has storage for extra tissue and a tray on top for wipes or whatever you choose.” —Persita

    Price: $24.77 (available in three finishes)

    12. A six-piece bathroom accessories set because color coordination can not be overstated when it comes to bathroom decor. Keep your lavatory looking so fresh and so clean, clean! with the help of this matching set of essentials.

    A six piece bathroom accessory set in black
    Wayfair

    This set includes a soap dish, soap dispenser, storage jar, toothbrush holder, wastebasket, and toilet brush.

    Promising review: "LOVE MY BATHROOM ACCESSORIES!! Just what I needed to complete my bathroom look!" —Anais

    Price: $26.99 (available in four colors)

    13. A wireless bidet to let the raaaain fall down and wake my dreamssss... Hillary Duff aside, what isn't dreamy about this wireless bidet that sports an adjustable and self-cleaning nozzle, nightlight, and a heated seat for maximum tushy comfort?

    The bidet installed on a toilet in a bathroom.
    Wayfair

    Price: $229 (originally $297)

    14. A metal bathroom medicine cabinet to turn a boring bit of storage into a bathroom fashion statement. These cabinets sport a beveled aluminum frame with rounded corners that'll really take the edge off... Sorry — horrible joke.

    two of the bathroom medicine cabinets installed over a double sink
    Juliet / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very easy installed and looks very nice and elegant in my bathroom, I like the shelves are deep giving you more room to store items." —Timeka

    Price: $123.99+ (originally $179.99+; available in six sizes and five colors)

    15. Or a frameless mirrored medicine cabinet in case you only want to see yourself in the bathroom — no trim. Self-love is in, and I support you! Keep all your clutter off your sink and in this cabinet so nothing but your reflection can steal the show!

    a half-opened frameless mirrored medicine cabinet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this! Not very difficult at all to install! Sturdy and beautiful at the same time! Highly recommend." —Crystal

    Price: $171.32 (originally $286.80)

    16. A set of Egyptian-quality cotton bath towels because sometimes luxury towels are necessary to luxuriate properly. These wildly soft towels will inspire you to learn towel origami so you can cuddle up with them like a stuffed animal — they're that soft.

    A reviewer&#x27;s set of towels
    Stacie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very nice towels did not bleed when washed and kept the full color, very soft and comfortable cotton material and absorbent." —Jeffery

    Price: $31.99+ (originally $69.99; available in eight colors)

    17. Also a towel warmer to take your home spa experience over the top! With adjustable timing, optional aromatherapy, and capacity enough for two big towels (or a towel and a robe!!) just try to imagine being grumpy in your towels nice and warm...that's right, thought not!

    Wayfair

    Price: $92.35 (originally $139; available in two colors)

    18. A clear shower liner because clear is classic for a reason! This curtain is antimicrobial, made of non-chlorinated vinyl, and just looks so fricken cool that we'll never stop posting about it.

    The clear shower liner in a bathroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It is lightweight and dries quickly!" —Barbara

    Price: $12.99 (originally $17.99; available in four colors)

    19. A super absorbent bath rug that will keep your toesies nice and warm and will prevent you from tracking water throughout your bathroom every time you make your exit. This sumptuous chenille rug readily wicks moisture and stays put thanks to its nonslip padding.

    Kaitlyn / Wayfair, Alike / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I purchased the rugs for my bathroom and just love them! They are incredibly soft, and feel fabulous when wet feet sink into them after a shower! Next time, I will order a larger size to accommodate my sink and tub area. An extra bonus is they are machine-washable and I just hang them over the shower to dry. There are a variety of colors to choose from, and I may even replace my kitchen floor mat with one...anything to make washing dishes a little more enjoyable! Thank you for a great product!” —Charlotte

    Price: $7.67+ (originally $22.86++; available in three sizes and 10 colors)

    20. A stone-accented vanity tray for those who like to keep it posh but minimal. Perfect for displaying your countertop skin care essentials — especially the ones you might like to flaunt.

    A black vanity tray
    Wayfair

    Price: $26.99

    21. A marble-print bathroom organizer to stow your various brushes (tooth, makeup, or otherwise) and to look good doing it. Also, this nifty stand has a ledge that's perfect for pictures, affirmation cards, or... you know... watching Love Island on your phone while you floss. 😝

    The bathroom organizer with three compartments and a phone holder on a sink ledge
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This was a great item. I am very happy with the purchase. It looks very nice in my bathroom and is so functional and convenient to put my phone on it while I am getting ready for work in the mornings.” —Gloria Ann

    Price: $183.36 (originally $27.99)

    22. A hammered tissue box cover that absolutely screams modern. If you're tired of staring down uninspired tissue box art while you're in your otherwise well-appointed B-room, why not pick up this instant, effortless style upgrade?

    the silver tissue cover box in a reviewer&#x27;s bathroom
    Christopher / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Matches my pewter and brushed nickel decor. Good heavy construction." —Christopher

    Price: $23.68 (available in four finishes)

    23. A free-standing bathroom vanity since sometimes "everything but the kitchen sink" is actually a description of your bathroom. 🤣 But fear not! This vanity comes with beautiful hardware, soft-close doors, and more storage than you'll know what to do with!

    the free standing vanity in a bathroom
    Danielle / Wayfair

    Promising review: "We ordered two for his and hers and they are absolutely stunning! The storage is wonderful and I’m obsessed with the soft close doors!!" —Danielle

    Price: $1,299+ (originally $2,221+; available in three colors)

    24. A wide dual facet sink for those of us who share a bathroom with a partner or simply love the look of a double sink. This handmade sink will give your vanity a lot of space and a whole lot of luxe to boot!

    the wide dual sink in a reviewer&#x27;s bathroom
    Rebecca / Wayfair

    Promising review: "So worth the wait. Beautiful and very well made. Love it.❤️ Only trough sink I could find." —Cindy

    Price: $249.99 (originally $275)

    25. A round accent mirror to open up your space and defy the grid! Seriously, a square mirror is a classic — but don't you sometimes yearn for a bit more in your life? For any bathroom that's looking for a bit more self-reflection, look no further than this!

    a reviewer&#x27;s black circular mirror hung above a bathroom faucet
    Rachel / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Needed a round oil-rubbed bronze mirror for our master bathroom remodel. It was exactly what I was looking for! Very good quality and a bit heavy but our contractor said it was very easy to hang with the hooks on the back. We've gotten a lot of compliments!" —Courtney

    Price: $66.99 (originally $376.96)

    26. A box of peel-and-stick vinyl floor tile to add a whirl of geometric awesomeness to an otherwise drab bathroom floor. These tiles are super renter-friendly, and they're also perfect for those whose interior design style is very non-comital.

    Bathroom with a pedestal sink, shelving unit with towels, and geometric patterned floor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These were SO easy to use, and my kitchen floors look brand new! This is great for anyone that wants to upgrade on a budget. No edges are coming up, and it really brightened up my space. 10/10" —Joseph

    Price: $13.90 for a box of tiles to cover 10 square feet

    27. An artificial snake plant for that all-important botanical touch that makes a bathroom feel just right. Unfortunately, not too many bathrooms provide the right environment or light exposure for your plant-friends to thrive. Luckily, this gorgeous greenery is all glam no fuss.

    The plant in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This fake plant is AMAZING!!! I’ve had so many compliments on it; everyone thinks it's real. I put gravel rocks with it to make it look more modern. I’ll definitely buy more and letting my friends know where they can trust to get quality fake plants that look real. Thanks!" —Abby

    Price: $79.99 (originally $126.99)

    28. A set of wall hooks in case you find the regular old towel bar... uninspiring. If so, look no further than these stylish hooks! They add panache and minimalism without the bulk that comes with other storage containers. If you have designer towels and desperately want to show them off — these are for you.

    Lisa / Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "LOVE THESE HOOKS!!! They are so simple yet so impactful and clean. Definitely recommend!" —Gaby

    Price: $38.99 for a five-pack (available in four colors)

    29. An over-the-toilet storage cabinet for a quick and easy clutter-squashing solution. If you like to keep your medicine cabinet purely medicinal but still have to find a place for cotton balls, Q-Tips, and the all-important backup TP rolls — this is the ticket!

    reviewer photo of the bamboo shelf over a white toilet, next to a sink with glassware on a marble countertop
    Abby / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This cabinet has saved my sanity! It was interesting putting together, but I did it!! It is better quality than I was expecting, I was afraid of the quality but pleasantly surprised. ALL my stuff is now organized. Thank you." —Linda

    Price: $118.99 (originally $273.60)

    30. Or a free-standing bathroom cabinet because all those fresh towels aren't going to store themselves! Nobody wants to end their relaxing bubble bath with a cold, soapy shimmy down the hall to grab a clean towel from the linen closet. Keep yourself stocked and dry with this neat little solution. Toss your bath bombs, shower steamers, and aromatherapy into the drawers, and you'll have a one-stop shop for everything salubrious!

    a bathroom storage cabinet in a bathroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Looks exactly like the picture and looks super nice in my bathroom! Was really easy to put together also. Highly recommend!" —Loryn

    Price: $86.99 (originally $191.89)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.