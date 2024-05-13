If You Woke Up This Morning And Hated Your Bathroom, These 30 Wayfair Products Are For You

1. A vanity with shelves because sometimes it really is all about me, me, me! And why shouldn't it be?? For those of us who need to say it all three times, this three-mirrored vanity will help you check every angle of your look while providing bonkers storage!
2. A set of white marble tiles with a gorgeous honeycomb shape that plays perfectly as a floor tile, backsplash, or as a full shower stall makeover! Give your bathroom the glow-up it deserves with this luxurious option.
3. A frameless tub door because sometimes less is more — a lot more. If you're tired of bunched-up shower curtains and less-than-aesthetic curtain rods, look no further than this suave, two-way tub door in satin black or other metallic tones.
4. A new showerhead to take your morning shower to the next level! They always say two heads are better than one — and when you step out of the shower ~dazzlingly clean~ you'll understand why.
5. Or a moveable rain showerhead to live out your chicest shower dreams! With adjustable water flow and multiple spray patterns, this showerhead isn't just another pretty face.
6. A bath caddy for those of us who would probably take Zoom calls from the tub if we could. (Make sure that camera's off first!!) This adjustable caddy boasts rich wood textures and has room for any of your bathtime musts.
7. And pair it with a bath pillow! Some self-indulgent super-genius once sat in a frothy tub, probably with decadent, aromatic oils and just the right amount of bath salts, and thought...hmm, not quiiiite luxurious enough. Whoever you are, thank you. 🫡 This cushioned seat installs to any tub in a flash and upgrades any bathing experience.
8. A metal framed full-length mirror to make your fit check gorgeous before you even catch a glimpse of your reflection! 🪞🪩 While you'll usually have a vanity in the bathroom, there's really just no substitute for a full-length experience (esp. if you're one who likes to hop straight into your outfit right out of the shower).
9. A snap-in teak tile that'll take your bathroom from grimy to glam! These oh-so-easy-to-install tiles can elevate a bathroom to a literal spa experience — and the best part is they can do double duty on a balcony, outdoor area, or anywhere you want a dash of MCM-esque flooring.
10. A wall-mounted toilet paper holder with a premium metallic finish to zhuzh up your bathroom lickity-split! Although the humble TP holder is often overlooked, make yours a statement piece by picking up this polished option.
11. Or, if your household goes through toilet paper more quickly, a free-standing holder that has room for at least three rolls at once. There’s even a top tray for your phone or other devices, so nothing accidentally falls in the toilet while you’re doing your business.
12. A six-piece bathroom accessories set because color coordination can not be overstated when it comes to bathroom decor. Keep your lavatory looking so fresh and so clean, clean! with the help of this matching set of essentials.
13. A wireless bidet to let the raaaain fall down and wake my dreamssss... Hillary Duff aside, what isn't dreamy about this wireless bidet that sports an adjustable and self-cleaning nozzle, nightlight, and a heated seat for maximum tushy comfort?
14. A metal bathroom medicine cabinet to turn a boring bit of storage into a bathroom fashion statement. These cabinets sport a beveled aluminum frame with rounded corners that'll really take the edge off... Sorry — horrible joke.
15. Or a frameless mirrored medicine cabinet in case you only want to see yourself in the bathroom — no trim. Self-love is in, and I support you! Keep all your clutter off your sink and in this cabinet so nothing but your reflection can steal the show!
16. A set of Egyptian-quality cotton bath towels because sometimes luxury towels are necessary to luxuriate properly. These wildly soft towels will inspire you to learn towel origami so you can cuddle up with them like a stuffed animal — they're that soft.
17. Also a towel warmer to take your home spa experience over the top! With adjustable timing, optional aromatherapy, and capacity enough for two big towels (or a towel and a robe!!) just try to imagine being grumpy in your towels nice and warm...that's right, thought not!
18. A clear shower liner because clear is classic for a reason! This curtain is antimicrobial, made of non-chlorinated vinyl, and just looks so fricken cool that we'll never stop posting about it.
19. A super absorbent bath rug that will keep your toesies nice and warm and will prevent you from tracking water throughout your bathroom every time you make your exit. This sumptuous chenille rug readily wicks moisture and stays put thanks to its nonslip padding.
20. A stone-accented vanity tray for those who like to keep it posh but minimal. Perfect for displaying your countertop skin care essentials — especially the ones you might like to flaunt.
21. A marble-print bathroom organizer to stow your various brushes (tooth, makeup, or otherwise) and to look good doing it. Also, this nifty stand has a ledge that's perfect for pictures, affirmation cards, or... you know... watching Love Island on your phone while you floss. 😝
22. A hammered tissue box cover that absolutely screams modern. If you're tired of staring down uninspired tissue box art while you're in your otherwise well-appointed B-room, why not pick up this instant, effortless style upgrade?
23. A free-standing bathroom vanity since sometimes "everything but the kitchen sink" is actually a description of your bathroom. 🤣 But fear not! This vanity comes with beautiful hardware, soft-close doors, and more storage than you'll know what to do with!
24. A wide dual facet sink for those of us who share a bathroom with a partner or simply love the look of a double sink. This handmade sink will give your vanity a lot of space and a whole lot of luxe to boot!
25. A round accent mirror to open up your space and defy the grid! Seriously, a square mirror is a classic — but don't you sometimes yearn for a bit more in your life? For any bathroom that's looking for a bit more self-reflection, look no further than this!
26. A box of peel-and-stick vinyl floor tile to add a whirl of geometric awesomeness to an otherwise drab bathroom floor. These tiles are super renter-friendly, and they're also perfect for those whose interior design style is very non-comital.
27. An artificial snake plant for that all-important botanical touch that makes a bathroom feel just right. Unfortunately, not too many bathrooms provide the right environment or light exposure for your plant-friends to thrive. Luckily, this gorgeous greenery is all glam no fuss.
28. A set of wall hooks in case you find the regular old towel bar... uninspiring. If so, look no further than these stylish hooks! They add panache and minimalism without the bulk that comes with other storage containers. If you have designer towels and desperately want to show them off — these are for you.
29. An over-the-toilet storage cabinet for a quick and easy clutter-squashing solution. If you like to keep your medicine cabinet purely medicinal but still have to find a place for cotton balls, Q-Tips, and the all-important backup TP rolls — this is the ticket!
30. Or a free-standing bathroom cabinet because all those fresh towels aren't going to store themselves! Nobody wants to end their relaxing bubble bath with a cold, soapy shimmy down the hall to grab a clean towel from the linen closet. Keep yourself stocked and dry with this neat little solution. Toss your bath bombs, shower steamers, and aromatherapy into the drawers, and you'll have a one-stop shop for everything salubrious!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.