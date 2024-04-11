4. A set of Chibi-style character stickers inspired by a TOTALLY NORMAL FAMILY that absolutely has NO SECRETS AT ALL.
5. An Anya noodle stopper that'll keep the lid of your cup noodle held down and keep your food warm.
11. A photo booth print enamel pin that gives a glimpse of how cute Loid and Yor could be if the writers!! let them!! be!! officially!! together!!!!!!
16. An Anya-inspired vinyl sticker to put on your bumper and show how you feel about passing those cars.
18. An "I'm Going To Cry Myself To Sleep" notebook to help you write out all your feelings before bed.
19. A Spy x Family Tamagotchi that you better take care of unlike the one you had in middle school!!
23. An Anya-inspired air freshener so she can come with you on your road adventures (and make your car smell like strawberries).
25. A double-sided microfiber cloth so you'll be able to clearly see, even if you can't clearly read someone's mind.
36. And cute Loid, Anya, and Yor-inspired drinking glasses because this show is just your cup of tea.
“SPY x FAMILY CODE: White” will debut in theaters on April 19th, 2024, in both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English.
