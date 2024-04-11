BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Prepare For The "Spy X Family Code: White" Movie With These 36 Inspired Products

    Waku Waku!

    Brittney Trinh
    by Brittney Trinh

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A tassle beanie that might even give you mind-reading powers.

    Pink knitted hat with cat ear accents and braided tassels
    Hot Topic

    Get it from Hot Topic for $19.92 (originally $24.90).

    2. An Eden Academy-Inspired Cardigan to help you get all the Stellas.

    Steady Hands

    Steady Hands meticulously designs anime-inspired cardigans, vests, button-ups, accessories, and more, focusing on soft hues, tranquil tones, and an overall laid-back aesthetic. The brand hosts "Cardi Weeks" offering customers the opportunity to pre-order apparel that is currently out of stock allowing the brand to craft and deliver high-quality products thoroughly. Get the pink bucket hat to complete the look!

    Promising review: "I bought these cardigans for my boyfriend and me so we could be Anya and Damian for Anime NYC 2023. (It was a must for me to buy the hat too. ♡ It completed the look.) They're great quality!! Really beautiful and warm. So much attention to detail! We had so many compliments on them. ♡ What I love most about these cardigans is that we don't even have to wait for events to wear them as cosplays. We can wear them out as everyday wear..." —Margaret E.

    Preorder it from Steady Hands for $45 (available in XS–XXXL).

    3. A figurine of Anya reading with Bond that is sure to make your day.

    Anime figure and bear-like plushie positioned on a checkered surface as if reading a book together.
    BoxLunch

    Promising review: "This is a little pricey but you get both characters and the display plate. Everything you see is a nice heavy-duty ceramic. Nicely painted." —Hnrach

    Get it from BoxLunch for $64.90.

    4. A set of Chibi-style character stickers inspired by a TOTALLY NORMAL FAMILY that absolutely has NO SECRETS AT ALL.

    Chibi illustrations of four characters: a male with blonde hair, a girl with black hair, a pink-haired girl, and a white fluffy dog, all with sparkles
    Anxietea Studio

    Anxietea Studio creates cute stickers, sticker sheets, art prints, and keychains based on your favorite shows, foods, and animals.

    Get it from Anxietea Studio for $4+ (available in six variations.)

    5. An Anya noodle stopper that'll keep the lid of your cup noodle held down and keep your food warm.

    Figurine of Anya Forger from Spy x Family with interchangeable facial expressions
    Crunchyroll

    Get it from the Crunchyroll store for $29.99.

    6. Yor's earrings to make you feel like the Thorn Princess herself.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought these earrings for my Yor Forger cosplay and am very pleased with them! They're the perfect color, they have a good weight to them, and the closures feel strong. They were comfortable and worked great for my cosplay! I would definitely recommend these." —Sequoia G.

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99.

    7. And a pretty flower necklace so you can complete the Thorn Princess jewelry set.

    Gold-tone floral pendant on a chain displayed
    Ursula1Art / Etsy

    Ursula1Art creates jewelry and patches based on your favorite characters and hats based on your best furry friends.

    Get it from Ursula1Art on Etsy for $15.50+ (originally $31; also available in a set with a pair of earrings).

    8. A paper theater craft kit that perfectly captures the wholesomeness of this family.

    Illustration of &quot;SPY x FAMILY&quot; characters: Loid, Yor, and Anya Forger with toy
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very easy to use. Look great and work well. Fits exactly as it’s supposed to and keeps it all dust free." —StarHunter

    Get it from Amazon for $17.

    9. A wristlet lanyard featuring your favorite girl and her favorite things.

    Two anime character-themed lanyards with clips and rings for keys
    Crunchyroll

    Get it from the Crunchyroll store for $10.95.

    10. A Loid-inspired car decal so people will think twice before breaking into your car.

    Assorted printed anime character stickers spread out, featuring close-up of a male character&#x27;s face holding a weapon
    Shinobies Collective / Etsy

    Shinobies Collective is a Nevada-based shop that creates UV-resistant and weatherproof peeker stickers for your car.

    Get it from Shinobies Collective on Etsy for $8.50.

    11. A photo booth print enamel pin that gives a glimpse of how cute Loid and Yor could be if the writers!! let them!! be!! officially!! together!!!!!!

    Decorative frame with sequential art of a couple&#x27;s romantic moments, surrounded by wooden beads on a surface
    TripleCWorkshop / Etsy

    TripleCWorkshop is a Virginia-based shop that creates enamel pins and pin banners to display and organize all your beautiful enamel pins. 

    Promising review: "Great condition and quick shipping, thank you." —Vania

    Get it from TripleCWorkshop on Etsy for $18 (available in two finishes). 

    12. A cute top inspired by the show's adorable dance outro.

    Sugar Bubbas

    Sugar Bubbas is a Texas-based small business that creates merchandise for people who love all things cute and amusing. They create charming, unique merchandise that showcases various anime, adorable motivational animals, K-pop, and more!

    Get it from Sugar Bubbas for $50 (originally $60; available in sizes S–3XL, five colors, and three styles).

    13. A Tamagotchi-inspired pin that...wait...what is she doing in there?? LET HER OUT!!!

    Enamel pin featuring an animated character with pink hair inside a spaceship, surrounded by flower confetti
    ERabbits / Etsy

    ERabbits is a Canada-based shop that creates anime and video game-inspired stickers, pins, keychains, prints, and more. 

    Promising review: "The hanging peanut definitely caught my eye and I really like that it gives the pin extra dimension. Definitely knew it would be perfect for my friend. She loves it and keeps saying how cute and vibrant the colors are." —Sam

    Get it from eRabbits on Etsy for $13.84.

    14. Food-themed keychains so they can hang out and eat with you all day long.

    Three anime character crossed with food keychains with decorative elements on a pastel background
    JYK Doodles

    JYK Doodles is a Korean-American-owned shop that creates pin banners, bucket hats, cute stationery, and sometimes dark-humored stickers and prints. In addition to their amazing anime-inspired creations, the shop also has adorable goodies of their mascot, Mashi.

    Promising review: "This is an adorable keychain to add to my collection. Now whenever I drive I will have Anya with me to make sure to save world peace." —Zoe

    Get it from JYK Doodles for $12 (available in two styles). 

    15. An embroidered pocket tee that Bond sees you wearing in your future.

    Black T-shirt with a graphic of a smiling dog, folded on a wooden surface with green leaves around
    AFK Apparel / Etsy

    AFK Apparel is a New Jersey-based shop that creates made-to-order tops, hats, patches, and more. 

    Promising review: "This turned out to be an amazing gift and the seller was very nice. Definitely recommend!" —Stephanie M.

    Get it from AFK Apparel on Etsy for $36.50+ (available in sizes S–3X).

    16. An Anya-inspired vinyl sticker to put on your bumper and show how you feel about passing those cars.

    Illustration of Anya saying &quot;heh&quot; on a pink and yellow stick among similar bills
    Senpai Inu

    Senpai Inu is a California-based small business that offers a collection of weather resistant stickers, fashionable apparel, and handmade accessories inspired by their love for dogs, anime, and culture. 

    Get it from Senpai Inu for $10.

    17. A Yor-inspired jet tag that shows both her wholesome and her assassin side.

    Person holding two anime character keychains outdoors
    SumiSans / Etsy

    SumiSans is an Ohio-based shop that creates anime-inspired jet tags to help you keep track of your keys.

    Promising review: "Absolutely love the tag, especially since Yor's my fave character from Spy x Family. Looks even better in person." —Michael C.

    Get it from SumiSans on Etsy for $7.20.

    18. An "I'm Going To Cry Myself To Sleep" notebook to help you write out all your feelings before bed.

    Manga slide of Loid sitting near a trash can and Anya walking away with a speech bubble saying &quot;I&#x27;m gonna go cry myself to sleep...&quot;
    Redbubble

    Promising review: "I love the spiral notebooks I have purchased from Redbubble. The art work is amazing. The notebooks make great gifts!" —Reagan M.

    Get it from Redbubble for $15.16 (available in two styles).

    19. A Spy x Family Tamagotchi that you better take care of unlike the one you had in middle school!!

    SPY×FAMILY Tamagotchi on retail packaging with keychain accessory
    Crunchyroll

    Get it from the Crunchyroll store for $24.99.

    20. An Anya-inspired key strap to make sure you remember your keys.

    Two fabric lanyards with Anya print and key rings
    Breaking Bvnk

    Breaking Bvnk creates apparel, pins, rugs, peeker decals, stickers, patches, and keychains for all sorts of fandoms, including some fun food-infused Pokémon itemsGundam-inspired Hawaii jerseyssports team keychains, and so much more!

    Get it from Breaking Bvnk for $15

    21. A Nendoroid Pin whose smile will brighten up your day.

    Anya Forger figurine with packaging, from &quot;Spy x Family,&quot; posed with arms wide
    Crunchyroll

    Promising review: "Very good quality and my fiancé loved it!" —NateDogg

    Get it from the Crunchyroll store for $17.95.

    22. An Anya and Yuji-inspired nail set because we love our pink-haired anime characters.

    Nail art designs featuring various cartoon characters and clouds on a lace background, showcasing intricate detail.
    Kanna Nails/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Kanna Nails is a California-based small business that creates press-on nails based on cute floral aesthetics, beloved characters, bakery/coffee shop aesthetics, and more!

    DM Kanna Nails on Instagram for more details or check out their other designs on Etsy.

    23. An Anya-inspired air freshener so she can come with you on your road adventures (and make your car smell like strawberries).

    Anya air freshener with a strawberry scent, set against a background with Rilakkuma images
    Moonshine Charms

    Moonshine Charms creates cute designs on drinkware, air fresheners, and keychains. This design is also available as an acrylic pin.

    Get it from Moonshine Charms for $5.

    24. The family's eyes stickers that'll keep a lookout and protect all your belongings.

    Anime character sticker featuring a spy, a telepath, and an assassin from Spy x Family
    Helene's Happy Hobbies

    Helene's Happy Hobbies is a Vietnamese-owned, California-based shop that creates cute designs based on your favorite characters, foods, and animals. 

    Get it from Helene's Happy Hobbies for $6.

    25. A double-sided microfiber cloth so you'll be able to clearly see, even if you can't clearly read someone's mind.

    Double-sided anime-style character mouse pad with a &#x27;WAKU WAKU&#x27; design, flowers, and glasses around it
    Teal Teacup

    Teal Teacup creates whimsical, adorable, and uniquely relatable designs spanning blankets, enamel pins, ita bags, stickers, decals, and more! The "waku waku" design is also available as a sticker

    Get it from Teal Teacup for $10.

    26. A T-shirt that features some of Anya's cool fluffy besties.

    Black T-shirt with a graphic of animated dog, penguin, and chimera characters in sunglasses
    No Thread No Life

    No Thread No Life creates embroidered apparel and accessories of your favorite characters and animals. This design is also available as a sticker decal

    Get it from No Thread No Life for $24.99 (available in sizes S–3X).

    27. Anya Forger & Penguin Hold Figure to make sure there's no danger up ahead.

    BoxLunch

    Promising review: "Cute figures and they are small so easy to display." —Kelbelly

    Get it from BoxLunch for $18.83 (originally $26.90).

    28. Phone grips that'll have you go "WAKU WAKU!"

    Three anime character keychains are laid out on grass, available for purchase
    KawaiiChainz

    KawaiiChainz creates phone grips and pins inspired by your favorite anime and video game characters. 

    Get it from KawaiiChainz for $12.99 (available in three styles).

    29. A double-sided pendant inspired by the cutest girl in the world.

    Two layered square necklaces with intricate etching, displayed against a soft backdrop
    Helestiel

    Helestiel creates food and subtle anime-inspired jewelry, charms, and hair accessories that embody "if you know you know." Each of these beautifully crafted jewelry pieces is made with stainless steel and the hooks are made with mixed metals.

    Get it from Helestiel for $19.

    30. A cute plush dog so you can have your own future-seeing best friend.

    Plush toy dog with a blue bow sitting next to a gift box, ideal for shopping for children&#x27;s gifts
    Crunchyroll Store

    Get it from the Crunchyroll Store for $29.95.

    31. An adorable shoe charm (or two!) that'll add more cuteness to your Crocs.

    Four animated character shoe charms attached to a single pastel green Croc.
    Mimopuffs

    Mimopuffs is a California-based business that creates stickers, phone grips, pins, keychains, and shoe charms with chibi-style designs based on your favorite anime characters.

    Get them from Mimopuffs for $18 (or individually for $6).

    32. A set of character-inspired enamel pins to take the cutest family everywhere you go.

    Assorted anime character enamel pins displayed for purchase
    Goozee Pins

    Goozee Pins creates enamel pins, stickers gel cans, jet tags, and more. Among their best-selling creations are whimsical depictions of your favorite characters donning the attire of other beloved characters. As a delightful bonus, every pin order comes with a complimentary mystery sticker! These designs are also available as stickers.

    Get it from Goozee Pins for $14 (available in six styles).

    33. An Anya-inspired keychain cause she's no weenie hut jr...she's a GOOFY GOOBER, ROCK!!

    Two anime-style keychains with a star and witch designs, placed on a floral background
    MoonRoseCafe / Etsy

    MoonRoseCafe is a Pennsylvania-based shop that creates accessories, apparel, pins, standees, art prints, stickers, and more based on K-pop, anime, and fantasy fandoms.

    Promising review: "Such a cute keychain that combined two great fandoms. It’s perfect because Anya loves peanuts and that’s what being a goofy goober is about." —Golden Piglet

    Get it from MoonRoseCafe on Etsy for $13.20.

    34. Bond-inspired socks that'll keep you warm, just like Bond does for Anya.

    Pair of socks with pug face and bow tie design displayed on a flat surface. Suitable for quirky fashion enthusiasts
    KoKoSeoul

    KoKoSeoul offers anime-inspired socks, apparel, key covers, bag straps, stickers, "weeb receipts," and more. Some of their socks even have little ears, making them so much cooler than they already are!

    Get it from KoKoSeoul for $14.

    35. A Peanut Anya tote bag to carry all of your favorite snacks (especially peanuts).

    Person holding a tote with a print of Anya in a peanut costume.
    Redbubble

    Promising review: "Good quality, beautiful design, absolutely love it ! + quick delivery." —Susanne J.

    Get it from Redbubble for $19.48+ (available in two styles).

    36. And cute Loid, Anya, and Yor-inspired drinking glasses because this show is just your cup of tea.

    Three illustrated character jars labeled Loid, Anya, and Yor from anime &quot;Spy x Family&quot;
    DreamCreationsCT / Etsy

    DreamCreationsCT is a Connecticut-based shop that creates keychains,  glassware, ornaments, and plushies that are too adorable to scroll past. 

    Promising review: "So cute! I've used it every day! The packaging kept it safe, and it got here fast. Thank you!" —TaterMaNae

    Get them from DreamCreationsCT on Etsy for $25 each. 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.

    “SPY x FAMILY CODE: White” will debut in theaters on April 19th, 2024, in both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English.

    Get the tickets here!