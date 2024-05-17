Jay Sean Opened Up About Being Asian In The Music Industry And Embracing His Indian Heritage

What excites you about the future of Asian people in the music industry?

Jay Sean: As time goes on and my kids grow up — my daughter's 9, my son's 5 — I want them to live in a world where they no longer have to think that the color of their skin or their heritage or their language or the food they eat and all of that stuff should be in any way stopping them from doing what they love. When I was a kid, I was a first-generation, British-born Indian. My parents are Indian, born in India. I was British because I was born in England, but also Indian. That identity crisis was real — to understand who you are and try to figure out your place in society. When you're sitting at the lunch table, and your mum's made you a lovely roti with daal, and you want to eat it, but your friends are like, "Ugh, what's that? It smells." That was real stuff. We couldn't be proud of our culture without feeling sometimes ashamed because people wouldn't allow us to assimilate. And that was difficult for people of my generation, and I don't ever want that to be the case for my kids. That's what I hope to see change in the world. And yes, people are starting to open their eyes a lot more. We're seeing a lot more Asians on TV, South Asians on TV. We're seeing them in less stereotypical roles than we used to. We still see them in the stereotypical roles, but we would like to see it be like, "Hey, I'm just a regular guy." I can play any role. It doesn't need to be at a wedding. My dad does not need to speak like this [a stereotypical Indian accent] all the time. It can change. It might be late in the game, but at least we started.

BuzzFeed: Yes! I'm noticing Netflix is starting to have a lot of shows with Asian leads that stray away from the stereotypical characters we're used to seeing. There's a show called Heartbreak High, amazing show, with an Indian main character. They don't mention her ethnicity in the show at all, but she is Indian. Her culture doesn't have much to do with her character versus some other shows where your culture is your character.

Jay Sean: You're absolutely right. There was a show I really enjoyed called One Day, and they didn't make a big deal out of the fact that she's an Indian girl who's playing the lead. It was just a girl being a girl in this world. And I thought that was just so refreshing to see them not play into the stereotypes.

What advice would you give to young creatives now?

Jay Sean: There are always going to be hurdles. It's going to be difficult. It's tough. The creative industry is hard, especially now, when everybody's a content creator. But man, if you love it, you just love it. It might be a chore to get people to do it, like me. "You got to do more reels." And I'm like, "Why? I already recorded the song and did the whole thing." But no, you've got to do it. And what I can say is, as long as you love it, whatever challenges and obstacles and hurdles come across, you will figure out how to get over them. The thing that matters more is that you're passionate about it, and when you're passionate about it, you find the answers. That's the same thing that happened with me and my career. It wasn't all smooth sailing. I had to come across really stupid interviews where people would ask really dumb questions, ignorant questions, and sometimes racist questions. And I would think, "This is absurd." But what kept me going was my love for music and my willingness to change people's perceptions and educate them. So, love it. And the day you stop loving it, maybe it's not for you, maybe you'll love something else, but give it your all.

I’d love to hear about your new single, "Heartless."

Jay Sean: "Heartless" is me returning to my R&B bag a bit more. Before I came to America, I was known for being more of an R&B pop artist. I love that kind of music, and this new album marks 20 years of my career, so why not give a little nod to where it all began? The coolest part about it is it's featuring Punjabi on the same track. It's me singing in English as well as singing in Punjabi, which I don't do often. I've only done it two or three times in my life on record. And of course, Ikky is an incredible producer and understands how to perfectly blend Punjabi and Western music and hip hop and R&B. I think the collab was really nice, and people seem to be loving it.

What are your favorite lyrics on the song?

Jay Sean: The whole point of the song was about a guy who knows this girl is not good for him. But we, as human beings, have these weird tendencies to be drawn to stuff that we know is bad for us. The bad is just good enough to keep him with her. So it's "You only come around and break my heart and say we're even. Say it, then you hate it, but you kiss me when you're leavin'." It's one of those toxic things he comes around, and I think we've all been in a situation like that, whether it's friends or partners who are a little bit toxic. But you keep him around anyway, you know?