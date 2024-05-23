In The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway plays a 40-year-old single mom who gets swept up in a romance with a 24-year-old boy-bander.

Interestingly, what struck many viewers of the Prime rom-com was how Hathaway had somehow stopped the onslaught of time because she doesn’t look like a brittle old woman at her advanced age of 41.

“Ok this movie is cute but Anne Hathaway is not believable as a 40-year-old mother of a teenager,” one person tweeted.

“No one is going to believe Anne Hathaway is 40 I mean come on!?” another tweeted.

“It is 2001. Hollywood is trying to convince you Anne Hathaway is ugly,” one person tweeted alongside a still from The Princess Diaries and a photo from The Idea of You. “It is 2024. Hollywood is trying to convince you Anne Hathaway is old.”

What exactly is a 40-year-old woman supposed to look like? A The?

In response, a number of posts cropped up on Threads and X, formerly called Twitter, where women over 40 shared selfies to dispel the idea that 40 is the end of the line when it comes to sex appeal. (Some men participated in the trend, too.)