We Asked Experts, And They Agree This Can Be One Of The Most Damaging Phrases In Friendships

If you’re the anxious type, you’ve probably needlessly asked yourself if people you’re close to are mad at you when you haven’t heard from them in a bit.

Every plan that falls through, every text that goes unanswered for a few hours or days, is cause for alarm, even when things are otherwise great between you and the other person. You jump to conclusions, wondering: “Did I do something wrong? Is he mad at me?”

Your normally chatty sister-in-law leaves you on “read” a few times and your imagination goes into overdrive. While she’s busy living her own life, you’re rummaging through your head and your text messages, looking for proof that you misspoke or offended her in some way. She must be mad at me, you figure, or else she would have responded.

Inevitably, this kind of guesswork and relationship catastrophizing hurts the bonds you share with family and friends. Ask someone if they’re mad at you for the umpteenth time, and they may very well end up mad at you, or at least severely annoyed by your neediness.

“It can be stressful for friends to feel that they have to second-guess every communication to ensure you don’t worry,” said Anna Poss, a Chicago-based therapist and owner of Modern Solutions Counseling. “Resentment can grow in relationships where one person is constantly having to reassure another person ― that type of emotional labor can be exhausting.”

Then there’s the other negative alternative: You irrationally assume a friend is peeved, you keep your distance, that distance grows, and you end up squandering a perfectly good friendship.

“Assuming that a person’s changed behavior is your fault is personalizing something that potentially has nothing to do with you,” Poss told HuffPost.

This line of thinking is also a tad narcissistic. Not everything in your friend’s life revolves around you. Add in a pandemic, and people are just unprecedentedly busy, not usually mad at you.

“Life can sometimes get the best of us especially during these challenging times,” said Kristin Davin, a therapist and host of Ask Dr. D, a YouTube channel dedicated to answering people’s relationship questions.

“We’re not socializing in ways we did pre COVID, when conversation and connecting was much more organic and natural,” Davin told HuffPost in an email. “What happens is situations like this take on a different meaning.”

When you’ve got little to no bandwidth at the end of the day, even texting a friend can feel daunting. But if you’re anxiety-prone, your friend’s lack of communication might seem to you like ill will, when in reality they’re just exhausted.

Instead of letting your suspicious mind get the best of you, Davin said a simpler approach is to reach out and casually say: “Hey, I noticed we haven’t connected as of late. How are you doing? I have been wanting to reach out to you and I hope all is well. I feel like I have dropped the ball, too!”

There may be a deeper reason why we baselessly assume someone is mad at us