30-Year-Olds Who Are Undecided On Kids Are Sharing Concerns About Parenthood Vs. Being Child-Free

We talked to four women and one man who are dealing with parenthood indecision. Below are their stories, edited lightly for clarity and length.

1. “I have genuine fear over what kind of a world I’d bring a child into. [And] I am concerned that if I decide not to have kids and my partner stays with me that he will be sad about or regret not having children. It makes me sad that if I decide to not have children my dad might not experience being a grandpa, something he really wants. My mother-in-law would be the ultimate grandma, too.” —Lanika Yule, 32

About two years ago, Lanika Yule, a 32-year-old from British Columbia, initiated a conversation with her partner about the prospect of having kids.

“It basically went like, ‘I need you to know that I am a maybe on having children, and that that is different from being a no for now and yes later,’” Yule said. “The difference being that I truly do not know whether I want children, and I don’t want us to be accidentally operating under an assumption that I will get to a yes on having children at some later date.”

Yule’s concerns about motherhood are vast. For one, there’s the fear of medical trauma from pregnancy, delivery, and the postpartum stage.

“I’ve never heard a mom say, ‘Yeah, my delivery was chill, and all the medical professionals involved treated me with respect’; every gal has a horror story,” she said.

She also has concerns over how hormonal changes may interact with the medications she takes for her depression and anxiety. Concerns about the cost of living, climate change, and COVID-19 are top of mind, too.

She’s also well-acquainted with how unexpectedly difficult raising a child can be, having seen what her mom went through raising two younger siblings who required a high level of care and advocacy.

“They are identical twin boys with autism. They are dope as fuck, but they were a handful as kids and required my mom to learn and change parenting techniques, and also the school system is ableist as fuck so my mom had to move heaven and earth to get them the bare minimum support,” she said.

At 32, Yule is at a point where she thinks she could have a happy life with or without kids. Though she’s currently not interested in freezing her eggs, she wants to take an ovarian reserve test, which is a blood test that offers a snapshot of your egg supply, according to Yale Medicine.

Still, she also wonders if she and her partner could be happier with children. Throughout all this indecision, she’s lucky she’s had her mom in her corner.

“She’ll tell me, ‘The whole fucking world is gonna pressure you to have kids. I’m always gonna be the one person who tells you you don’t have to,’” she said. “That kind of support is invaluable. She wants whatever’s best for me, and for me to define that, and it makes other societal pressures and gendered expectations easier to navigate.”