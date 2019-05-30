Shopping Gift Ideas

27 Things From Walmart To Get Your Sports-Loving Dad For Father's Day

All things NBA, MLB, NFL, and more!

Posted on
Brittaney Trent
Brittaney Trent
BuzzFeed Staff

1. A Steph Curry and Kevin Durant autographed photo of the 2017 NBA Championship to celebrate and honor the iconic duo.

Price: $64.99
Walmart

2. A Philadelphia Eagles steering wheel cover with a really thick leather that'll look good in your dad's SUV.

Promising review: &quot;I&#x27;m a HUGE EAGLES fan and I have a new car. It took months for me to find the perfect steering wheel cover and this is a perfect fit... sleek and perfect to show my EAGLES pride! Boom!&quot; —Eagles4lifePrice: $20
Walmart

Promising review: "I'm a HUGE EAGLES fan and I have a new car. It took months for me to find the perfect steering wheel cover and this is a perfect fit... sleek and perfect to show my EAGLES pride! Boom!" —Eagles4life

3. A Nike Kawhi Leonard t-shirt to root for the Toronto Raptors loud and proud in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Price: $34.99 (available in sizes S–2XL)
Walmart

4. A Boston Bruins alumni jersey for your dad to show off and represent in the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals.

Price: $69.99 (available in sizes M–L)
Walmart

5. A Dallas Cowboys cooler chair to take tailgating or to just sit in the backyard. Either way, his drinks will stay cold while he's supporting his team.

Promising review: &quot;Bought this chair for my husband&#x27;s birthday and he absolutely loved it. He used the chair for tailgating. I would definitely recommend to all football fans.&quot; —PEcoach28Price: $34.99
Walmart

Promising review: "Bought this chair for my husband's birthday and he absolutely loved it. He used the chair for tailgating. I would definitely recommend to all football fans." —PEcoach28

6. A Steph Curry t-shirt so your dad can cheer on the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals with style.

Price: $14.88 (available in sizes M–XL)
Walmart

7. An authentic autographed Mookie Betts baseball, hand-signed by the All-Star, if your dad's a Boston Red Sox fanatic.

Price: $399.99
Walmart

8. A Chicago Cubs Tervis tumbler cup that'll keep your his favorite drink cold or hot with super fandom.

Promising review: &quot;My hubby LOVES his new cup!&quot; —RhondaPrice: $18.39
Walmart

Promising review: "My hubby LOVES his new cup!" —Rhonda

9. A Toronto Raptors carry-on to jet-set to the 2019 NBA Finals with style and ease.

Price: $144
Walmart

10. A New England Patriots car mat for protecting your dad's car floors..but with a little Northeast spirit.

Price: $33.33 (comes with two mats)
Walmart

11. A classic Dale Earnhart t-shirt to support the legacy of the racing legend.

Price: $14.97 (available in sizes M–2XL)
Walmart

12. An LA Dodgers grill cover, where BBQ and fandom meet.

Price: $19.99
Walmart

13. A Clemson Tigers t-shirt for your dad to scream, "Go Tigers" in every day — like mine does.

Price: $9.47 (available in men&#x27;s sizes S–XL)
Walmart

14. A pair of Atlanta United FC crew socks to rock the MLS team every time your dad steps out the house.

Price: $17.99 (size M/L)
Walmart

15. A New York Yankees leather wallet with a sleek design for classic New Yorker pride.

Price: $27.99
Walmart

16. A University of Alabama Tailgate Toss game for the ultimate competition of cornhole with collegiate pride.

Promising review: &quot;This was a gift for my husband, very hard to please and has everything. Our three-year-old plays with us, it&#x27;s easy to set up and will travel well if needed. It&#x27;s lightweight, that could be a pro or a con, but good for our use and the price was great compared to other sets I&#x27;ve seen.&quot; —gramPrice: $69.99
Walmart

Promising review: "This was a gift for my husband, very hard to please and has everything. Our three-year-old plays with us, it's easy to set up and will travel well if needed. It's lightweight, that could be a pro or a con, but good for our use and the price was great compared to other sets I've seen." —gram

17. A Kyle Busch NASCAR t-shirt to show his racing pride like no other.

Price: $24.99 (available in men&#x27;s sizes S–2XL)
Walmart

18. A New York Mets beer koozie that'll keep your his drink nice and chilled, even in the ninth inning.

Price: $7.99
Walmart

19. A Milwaukee Bucks Nike hoodie to always "Fear The Deer" no matter what.

Price: $69.99 (available in sizes S–2XL)
Walmart

20. A Lebron James Lakers t-shirt for the dad who supports King James, no matter what team he's on.

Price: $14.88 (available in sizes M–2XL)
Walmart

21. A red Ohio State Buckeyes license plate frame to let everyone know who your dad is rooting for every time he's on the road.

Price: $33.54
Walmart

22. A cool Jimmie Johnson t-shirt that'll show NASCAR pride like no other.

Price: $34.99 (available in sizes M–3XL)
Walmart

23. A Cal Ripken Jr. Hall of Fame plaque to honor the legend of the Baltimore Orioles.

Price: $39.99
Walmart

24. A University of Michigan crew neck for simple comfort and support of the "Go Blue" Wolverines.

Price: $9.47 (available in sizes S–XL)
Walmart

25. A Portland Trail Blazers cap that'll let your dad always represent his team with pride.

Promising review: &quot;Excellent price sweet hat! I didn&#x27;t know if it would be a cheap looking and feeling that as it&#x27;s from Walmart, well it&#x27;s not at all! It&#x27;s a great fit with excellent material as if you went to Lids in the Mall, but better!!!&quot; —DavidPrice: $9.47
Walmart

Promising review: "Excellent price sweet hat! I didn't know if it would be a cheap looking and feeling that as it's from Walmart, well it's not at all! It's a great fit with excellent material as if you went to Lids in the Mall, but better!!!" —David

26. A knit Green Bay Packers beanie for your dad to keep warm while chanting "Go Pack Go" in the winter season.

Promising review: &quot;Got this for a neighbor who happens to be a fellow Packers fan, though we are both far from Wisconsin! The hat arrived quickly and was a nice pop-by gift, reasonably priced. I even happened to have goldish wrapping paper and green wire ribbon, so it looked cute. Go Pack Go!!&quot; —SwimSomeLapsPrice: $14.08
Walmart

Promising review: "Got this for a neighbor who happens to be a fellow Packers fan, though we are both far from Wisconsin! The hat arrived quickly and was a nice pop-by gift, reasonably priced. I even happened to have goldish wrapping paper and green wire ribbon, so it looked cute. Go Pack Go!!" —SwimSomeLaps

27. And a New England Patriots headrest cover when your dad just can't get enough of Tom Brady or Gronk.

Price: $19.99
Walmart

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

