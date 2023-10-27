Paid Post

Here’s What You Should Know About Being A Millennial Caregiver For Someone With Lung Cancer

Find out how to navigate the process of being a millennial caregiver, and learn about what to expect if your loved one has advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Many adults with health conditions rely on family caregivers to offer them support. In the US, about 1 in 4 caregivers is a millennial.

Caregivers aid patients by doing things like attending appointments, helping them understand and make informed decisions on potential treatments, and offering emotional support. But all this — as well as sometimes having to make potentially life-changing decisions for the patient — can put stress on millennial caregivers, especially when the person they’re caring for once cared for them.

One diagnosis millennial caregivers may need to navigate is advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

According to the American Cancer Society, NSCLC makes up about 80% to 85% of all lung cancer diagnoses, and lung cancer in general will result in an estimated 127,070 deaths in the US in 2023. Most cases of NSCLC are not diagnosed until the disease is advanced, meaning it has metastasized or spread, which can make it more challenging to treat.

This is why it’s important that millennial caregivers feel empowered to advocate on behalf of their loved ones with advanced NSCLC.

Millennial caregivers often take on the responsibility of researching both the disease and treatment options for the person they're caring for because they have more experience navigating the internet. By educating themselves, they're able to have thoughtful discussions with oncologists and other doctors, and they can ask questions related to their loved one’s diagnosis and treatment plan.

But navigating advanced NSCLC can be daunting, and millennial caregivers often face unique challenges.

Caregiving can take an emotional toll on anyone (especially those caring for someone with an advanced NSCLC diagnosis), but millennial caregivers can especially feel burned out when they’re also required to juggle things like work, kids, and other responsibilities.

Danielle Hicks, chief patient officer at GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, became a millennial-aged caregiver when her mom was first diagnosed with NSCLC in 2003.

Danielle had to balance her mom’s appointments while also running a business, taking care of her kids, and finding ways to care for herself. Because there was little information available to her about how to manage it all, she's become passionate about making sure patients and caregivers have reliable resources.

Here are her best tips for managing a diagnosis as a caregiver.

1. Record all appointments with doctors so you can fully understand the treatment process.

Danielle: "We tell patients and caregivers all the time to let the doctors know, 'Hey, I'm gonna record this meeting so that I make sure I don't miss anything and I fully understand everything you're saying.' Then go back and speak to your navigators — people who help patients, their families, and their caregivers navigate the healthcare system. The doctors are actually becoming more receptive to this because more engaged, educated, and empowered patients are coming back and having conversations. That makes their meeting time so much quicker."

2. Keep up on your research so you know what questions to ask your loved one’s doctor and the next steps to take.

Danielle: "Do your homework and find that trusted group that can give you information. That's one of the things that I love so much about lung cancer nonprofits. And if you're with a healthcare provider who's not open to you becoming educated, having those conversations, and asking questions, you might need to think about finding a new doctor."

3. Take care of yourself by relying on family, caregiver community groups, or whatever else works for you.

Danielle: "Caregivers don’t want to complain about anything because ultimately, nothing compares to their loved one’s cancer, but it’s important for caregivers to get the emotional support they need to continue showing up for their loved one. The way I took care of myself was by relying on my brother and sister. If any one of us needed a minute to just talk about the fact that we were terrified, we had a meeting spot and we'd go do that."

