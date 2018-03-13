 back to top
News You Need To Know Before You Walk Out Your Front Door

No mumbo jumbo. No jargon. No weird news-anchor voice. Listen to Reporting to You, a bite-sized daily news show that makes sense of what’s happening in the world.

Posted on
Brianne O'Brien
Every weekday Reporting to You brings you stories from our very own newsroom.

Below is a sample of the type of headlines we dig into. We cover the planned student walkouts to protest gun laws, YouTube's response to the David Hogg conspiracy video outrage, and the rugby players fighting for trans inclusion.

Here are the many ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hey, it's host Hayes Brown!
Listen on your smart speakers like Alexa or Google Assistant. No creepy random laughs from us, we promise.

Look, it's host Julia Furlan!
Or watch a new video version on Spotify! Here’s how to find our faces:

1. Open the Spotify app on your phone and search for "Spotlight: BuzzFeed News"

2. Make sure to tap Follow so you don't miss a single day. Except for the weekends because, you know, we only do this during the week.

3. Once you become a follower, you can find Reporting to You in your library under Playlists.

Whichever way you decide to tune in, Reporting to You will deliver you highlights from the daily news cycle in a way that’s easy to digest. Join us during your morning commute, lunch break, or spare time. We’re here to help you stay informed and interesting.

If you’ve got a burning question about the news or want to tell us how we’re doing, then talk to us! Leave a comment below or follow us on Twitter @BuzzFeedAudio.

And, hey, it's host Alex Laughlin!
Brianne O'Brien is a curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Brianne O'Brien at brianne.obrien@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

